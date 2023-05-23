Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen’s returning cavalry can lead Dons into Europe tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen’s returning cavalry can lead Dons into Europe tomorrow

Skipper Graeme Shinnie, Duk and Ross McCrorie all set to return for vital game against St Mirren.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie is due to return tomorrow. Image: SNS.
By Duncan Shearer

The cavalry is returning in Aberdeen’s time of need as the Dons bid to finish third in the Scottish Premiership enters the home straight.

Graeme Shinnie, Duk and Ross McCrorie all missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle, a result which allowed the Jambos to cut Aberdeen’s lead to two points.

But with Dons boss Barry Robson expecting all three players back for tomorrow’s final home game against St Mirren, I expect all three to start.

Duk is a terrific talent and by all accounts Barry must have wrestled with the idea of whether to risk him in Edinburgh.

Duk missed Saturday’s defeat by Hearts due to a hamstring strain. Image: Shutterstock

Clearly he was close to playing, but Barry has looked at the situation and felt the risk was not worth it with more two more games still to be played.

McCrorie has been excellent at right wing-back, too, and having him available again will give the Dons more strength and power down the right.

But Shinnie is the key one for me.

There’s been much debate about the red card shown to Shinnie at Ross County and whether adding on an extra game to his three-match suspension was appropriate.

I still think that was a harsh decision from the SFA and I can imagine he has been like a dog straining at the leash wanting to be out on the pitch helping his team-mates again.

Well, his chance his arrived and I am sure he will want to play the leading role in getting the Dons over the line in their vital game against an in-form Saints side.

Dons fans have a role to play, too

The fans’ display before the Dons’ last home game against Hibernian on May 13. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen supporters have a part to play, too, as their side bids to secure third place and a potential £5 million European windfall tomorrow.

The Dons have not been at their best in the last two games, but they have come a long way since Barry was put in charge at the end of January.

I know I’m stating the obvious here – but the Dons’ hopes of clinching third remain very much in their own hands.

When you consider Hearts were firmly in the driving seat four months ago, I’m sure any fan would have bitten my hand off had I given them the scenario of being two points clear with two games remaining.

I expect a big crowd again at Pittodrie.

It fell a little flat against Hibernian due to the Gothenburg Greats anniversary celebrations, but Aberdeen have another chance to nail third place this week.

Barry and the players deserve it for the job they’ve done in getting the club to this point and a vocal and supportive Pittodrie can be the proverbial 12th man this week.

I know from my own playing days how much I wanted to end the season on a high by winning my last home game, and taking that walk round the pitch knowing we had sent the support home happy.

If Aberdeen can get all three points against St Mirren, I’m confident it will be enough to secure third.

Hearts haven’t won away from home in the league in 2023 and Rangers are unbeaten at home in the league all season.

Records are made to be broken, but it would be a big shock if the Jambos pull it off in Glasgow tomorrow.

Paul Third: Wednesday not for faint of heart in Scottish Premiership – here’s what needs to happen for Aberdeen to secure Europe, and for Ross County to slam door on automatic relegation

Highlands need Ross County in the Premiership

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Ross County’s fate, like that of Aberdeen, is also in their own hands this week – and that’s as much as manager Malky Mackay could have hoped for.

The Staggies were four points adrift at the bottom of the league at the start of the post-split. They are now two points clear of Dundee United and a point behind Kilmarnock, who they face at Rugby Park on Sunday.

St Johnstone, the visitors to Dingwall tomorrow, are safe following their win at Killie at the weekend, so it will be interesting to see if that is a factor in the game.

County are not there yet, but they are edging closer.

They would have moved out of the bottom two on Saturday had they held on for a point at Motherwell.

To lose in the 99th minute of a game is sore to take, but they have to put that disappointment behind them.

With two games left they know if they win both they are safe – and it’s important we have Ross County in the top flight next season.

Caley Thistle unfortunately fell short on the final day of the season and missed out on the play-offs, leaving it to the Staggies to win their relegation dogfight.

A few years ago we had no Highland representation in the top flight and it hurt the area.

Fans want to see Rangers, Celtic, the two Edinburgh clubs and the Dons making the trip north every season. Without them, all we will have is the Highland derby four times a year.

Those games are great, but for the sake of football in the area we need at least one top-flight team flying the flag for football in the north.

Cup final build-up has been unique and challenging for Caley Jags

I’m pleased to see Caley Thistle making the most of a bad situation after travelling to Northern Ireland to face Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.

A month-long break between the Championship season ending and the Scottish Cup final being played is far from ideal and Inverness have had to get creative in filling the gap.

Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dungannon was a good runout for the players, but I hear manager Billy Dodds is still trying to arrange further games this week.

I’m not surprised – Inverness need to be active ahead of their trip to Hampden next week.

It’s tough in Scotland as other clubs have either finished their season or they are in the thick of important matches.

When I look at Celtic going through the motions after winning the league championship, the more optimistic I feel about the prospects of Caley Thistle creating a cup final shock next week.

But then I remember they’re not playing any competitive games at all and the size of the task increases again.

As cup final preparations go, this one will undoubtedly be the most challenging and unique any manager has faced in Scottish football.

