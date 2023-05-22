Ref Watch: Referees and VAR should review footage of big calls – like Marley Watkins’ Hearts v Aberdeen penalty shout – simultaneously

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Referees and VAR should review footage of big calls – like Marley Watkins’ Hearts v Aberdeen penalty shout – simultaneously

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder reviews the refereeing display during the Dons' 1-0 Premiership defeat at Hearts.

Aberdeen penalty claim as Marley Watkins goes down under a tackle from Peter Haring. Image: SNS
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen lost their £5 million battle with Hearts at Tynecastle – but are still favourites to win the war. How did our expert rate the referee and other officials’ performances in the Jambos’ 2-1 victory?

The win moved the home side within two points of the third-placed Dons with two Premiership games left to play, with both teams desperate to lay claim to a best-of-the-rest position which all-but-guarantees the riches of European group stage football next season.

Mattie Pollock’s header looked to have given the Reds a one-goal half-time advantage, but Josh Ginnelly’s wonder-strike levelled the scores before the interval, with Hearts’ grip on the game tightening in a second period where ex-Aberdeen youth academy forward Lawrence Shankland slotted the winner.

The man in the middle for the clash in Edinburgh was Kevin Clancy, and, below, our refereeing columnist Finlay Elder assesses his showing, as well as the influence of VAR on proceedings.

Let ref and VAR review big calls at same time

We start off with a big shout for a penalty after a clumsy coming together between Marley Watkins and Peter Haring in the Hearts box in the 26th minute.

After a collision between Bojan Miovski and Kye Rowles on the edge of the area, the referee was not interested in awarding a foul.

The ball then found its way to Watkins, who appeared to be tripped by the Jambos player.

My initial reaction was penalty, though I was sitting at the other end of the ground.

Ref Clancy was unmoved, however.

Referee Kevin Clancy shows a yellow card to Jonny Hayes during the cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen. Image: SNS

A VAR check was to follow, but VAR chose not to send the official to the monitor to review his decision.

Having since seen the replay of the challenge, it would have been a soft foul. I have seen those kinds of challenges being given as penalties, though.

In instances such as these, like I said last week, I would like the VAR protocols to allow referees to be able to immediately head to the monitor themselves just to double-check their decision with their own eyes – instead of waiting two minutes for VAR to make a call on whether to send them over.

If we allowed referees to discuss the call with VAR as they’re looking at it, like with the TMO in rugby, I think a final (more considered) decision could be made, more quickly, on what the ruling is.

Refs can’t penalise players in ball hits arm when it is supporting body

Hearts then had their own penalty shout for handball against Dons defender Angus MacDonald.

The ball did appear to slightly touch the arm of MacDonald.

However, it was a supporting arm, meaning a penalty could not be awarded.

His arm was in a natural position, supporting his body, so no penalty was the right call.

Miovski went down far too easily looking for pen – he should’ve shot

Former Aberdeen player Shankland would go on to score the winner for Hearts.

The Reds’ players were calling for offside, but a VAR check would show Shankland was just in line, which was a good call by the assistant referee.

There was also second half-hearted penalty shout from Aberdeen as Bojan Miovski raced towards the goal.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski at Hearts. Image: SNS

The North Macedonian looked as if he might get a shot away before going down under the challenge of Toby Sibbick.

I don’t think it was a foul and the referee was right to not award a penalty. I think it was incredibly soft contact for Miovski to go down under.

Clancy’s bookings were head-scratchers, and could have seen Dons’ Watkins sent off

Ref Clancy was incredibly inconsistent with some of his decisions, though. especially his yellow cards. Hearts certainly should have had more than one booking in the game.

The whistler let a lot go at times, but then was suddenly handing yellow cards out for fun.

I think the Dons’ Watkins was potentially lucky to not have been sent off for a second yellow card. However, saying that, I do think his first yellow card was harsh.

He was booked for a reaction to being fouled, which resulted in both players being cautioned – an incident which should have been handled far better by the referee.

Watkins would later block the run of a Hearts player as Aberdeen hit their opponents on the counter.

It was a clear foul in my opinion and could have easily been a second booking.

But, given the nonsense of his initial yellow, justice was done.

  • Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

