Willie Miller: Defender Nicky Devlin a strong addition, but must be the first of many summer signings at Aberdeen

Securing Nicky Devlin is a positive start in the Aberdeen summer rebuild as he can make a real impact at Pittodrie next season.

The Dons are set to secure the Livingston right-back on a permanent deal in what will be boss Barry Robson’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Devlin is a box-to-box full-back with a wealth of experience.

Securing a player of Devlin’s experience and quality on a free transfer is a good bit of business by Aberdeen.

It is a strong start in the Dons’ rebuild – but there will be much more work needed during the summer.

Devlin said conversations with Robson sold him on a move to Pittodrie, as did the recent upwards trajectory of the club.

The 29-year-old clearly caught Robson’s eye after performing at a high level for Livingston this season.

Devlin captained Livingston and he turned down the offer of a new contract.

Devlin will need to get used to pressure of being Aberdeen player

There will be a lot of pressure and demand on Devlin at Aberdeen.

Playing for the Dons is a different beast to being at Livingston.

The expectations will be considerably higher.

And the full-back will need to step up to meet those expectations and deal with those pressures.

Devlin is coming to a club now with a huge support.

If Aberdeen are successful as we have seen recently that fan base is very supportive.

However, with big crowds comes a certain pressure as well.

That has to be embraced.

Devlin also admitted that he is confident Robson’s style of football will suit his own play.

It is vital that the manager and a new signing are both on the same wavelength.

When a manager brings a player to a club the signing must understand the style of football and also the pressure and expectations which will be on him.

Devlin eases what will potentially be a long defensive shopping list this summer

It is a positive that Aberdeen are looking to address that right-back area quickly, particularly as Ross McCrorie looks set to move on to Bristol City.

To be able to plan ahead and get a player like Devlin signed on a permanent contract is great.

But, as I said, it has to be the start of a busy summer transfer window.

There are a number of players who have loan deals set to expire when the campaign ends.

There is still uncertainty over loan centre-backs Liam Scales (Celtic) and Mattie Pollock (Watford), who have both impressed in recent months.

Should the Dons be unable to secure them for next season, it would mean a big rebuild of the defence, probably as the main priority.

Once the season finishes with the final game of the season against Celtic on Saturday, it will likely start intense negotiations with signing targets.

When the curtain comes down on the campaign, Aberdeen will be able to really focus on strengthening the squad.

Their Premiership finishing position will be known at the weekend – hopefully third.

That will bring European qualification, but obviously they will still have to wait on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final for more clarity.

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup, the club that finishes third will enter the Europa League at the play-off stage.

That would bring a Uefa bonus of around £3 million and guaranteed group stage football until mid December.

Even if they lose the play-offs, the club would then drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

After the Scottish Cup final, Aberdeen will know at what level they will enter Europe – if they finish third.

That will also probably also affect the budget for the summer.

Aberdeen’s early move to strengthen the squad by moving for Devlin has to be applauded.

Leaving it until the close season is not always the best option as it can become more difficult.

And you certainly don’t want to be signing most of your players when the 2023/24 European and domestic season is up and running.

Finishing third in Aberdeen’s hands

Aberdeen must finish the job of finishing third to end an inconsistent season on a real high.

It is in the Dons’ own hands to finish third and they must make Pittodrie count when hosting St Mirren tomorrow night.

If the Dons win and Hearts drop points at Rangers tomorrow, that third-placed finish will be confirmed.

Aberdeen have to blank out what could potentially happen with fourth-placed Hearts, and focus fully on beating St Mirren.

If they take three points tomorrow then the Dons can look at Hearts’ result at full-time.

It is all about getting it over the line to finish third, ideally at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Aberdeen must take advantage of the fact they are at home.

It is under the floodlights and the atmosphere will be high octane.

The players have to step up to that.

Aberdeen fans are anticipating a successful campaign next season.

And a winning performance against St Mirren will cement in their minds that it is going to be a season of excitement.

Aberdeen need to bounce back from the 2-1 loss at Hearts at the weekend.

They also drew 0-0 with Hibs in their previous game.

Hibs and Hearts were better than Aberdeen in those games, it is as simple as that.

I always thought in the post-split fixtures the important ones were going to be at home against Hibs and St Mirren.

They dropped points against Hibs, which was disappointing, but it could have been worse as Hibs hit the woodwork a few times and Kelle Roos saved a penalty.

Now there is a fair bit of pressure on for the Dons to beat St Mirren.

The positive is Aberdeen will welcome back Graeme Shinnie after the captain served a four-match suspension.

Duk and Ross McCrorie are also set to return from injury to face St Mirren.

Those are three big players back for a game of huge significance.

Third place is there for the taking due to the turnaround since Robson took over as manager.

Now they have to finish the job, so there cannot be any slip-up against St Mirren.

McKenna add-ons good business

Aberdeen clearly got their contract negotiations spot on with the transfer of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest in 2020.

The Dons are due a further £750,000 as part of the transfer deal which saw McKenna move down south.

McKenna’s transfer fee was £3 million, but the Dons negotiated a range of add-ons as part of the move.

Aberdeen banked £1 million last season when Pittodrie academy youth graduate McKenna earned promotion to the English Premier League.

And now they will land another £750,000 after Nottingham Forest confirmed their Premier League survival with a 1-0 defeat of Arsenal.

Getting that extra money in will help the budget for the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen will also be due 20% of any fee if the Scotland international is sold by Forest.

McKenna came through the development programme and remained at Aberdeen as a first team regular for a period of time.

He then got a big transfer.

It is important players can see that pathway.

If, like Andy Considine, you can keep a player for most of his career that is great. But it is not going to happen on too many occasions.

If you are developing players and spending considerable sums on the development programme, you need to get some financial benefit if they move on.

Aberdeen are certainly getting that with McKenna’s deal.