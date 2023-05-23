Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘zero’ concerns over Ross McCrorie’s commitment amid Bristol City interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘zero’ concerns over Ross McCrorie’s commitment amid Bristol City interest

Duk is set to return to action against St Mirren having missed the 2-1 loss at Hearts due to a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has “zero” concerns about Ross McCrorie’s commitment and focus in the bid to finish third despite interest from Bristol City.

The Dons and Bristol City are in advanced negotiations over a potential £2 million summer transfer to the Championship club for McCrorie.

Right-back/midfielder McCrorie still has three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Aberdeen are set to secure Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal in the summer window.

McCrorie has missed the previous three games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

The 25-year-old will return to action for the crunch Premiership clash with St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen will seal a third-placed finish if they beat St Mirren, and fourth-placed Hearts fail to defeat Rangers.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “Ross McCrorie is a strong character.

“He is our vice-captain, a brilliant boy and leader who loves playing for the club.

“I have no concerns for Ross. None. Zero.

“He is a real driven character who wants to play well.

“Ross is an Aberdeen player and that is all I am concerned about.

“He has performed really well for me and I’m really pleased with him.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him against St Mirren and hopefully he will be at his best.”

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Duk ready to start against St Mirren

Bristol City target McCrorie is one of three key players Robson will welcome back from recent absence to face St Mirren.

Striker Duk is fit having missed the 2-1 loss at Hearts at the weekend due to a hamstring problem.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is checked after an injury against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Robson says a scan on Duk’s hamstring confirmed it would only be a short-term injury absence.

He opted not to risk the 18-goal striker against Hearts for fear of potentially aggravating the injury.

Influential captain Graeme Shinnie will also return to lead out the Dons out against St Mirren having served a four-match ban.

Robson said: “It was just a seven-day injury Duk had and we obviously got it scanned.

“We didn’t take any chances.

“We didn’t try to push Duk for the Hearts game as I didn’t want him to get a bad injury.

“Duk was actually back in training on Monday and has trained two days now so he is fine.

“It was unfortunate, the four game ban (for Shinnie)

“That is all in the past and we have him back for a game that is going to be tough.

“It is good to have his presence, his enthusiasm and his drive for the game.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie training for the Dons. Image: SNS.

Robson tight-lipped on Devlin move

Livingston full-back Devlin, 29, is set to be announced on a two-year deal by Aberdeen this summer, having agreed to join the Reds.

Robson preferred to focus fully on the St Mirren game when asked about Devlin’s move.

Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin and Duk of Aberdeen in action. Image: SNS

He said: “When there is something to report on that we will report on that.

“Let’s concentrate on the game.”

Robson’s message to Aberdeen squad

Aberdeen currently hold that coveted third spot, two points ahead of Hearts.

The Reds were in the bottom six and 10 points adrift of the Tynecastle side when Robson took on the managerial role on an interim basis in late January.

A revival under Robson, which included a seven game winning streak, has elevated the Dons to the brink of finishing third.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We have put ourselves in an unbelievably good position but we have not achieved anything yet.

“I have said that to the players as well.

“There is not an easy game in this division, especially with a game as well coached and organised as St Mirren.

“If we bring our positives to the game and what we are good at then we have a chance.”

Fans have Pittodrie ‘rocking’ again

Robson has urged Aberdeen to maximize home advantage against St Mirren and expects Pittodrie to be “rocking”.

He wants the recent feel good factor at the club to continue by securing third and European qualification.

Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Robson explained: “Our supporters have been outstanding.

“Pittodrie has been rocking over the last few months.

“It has been great to see and they have helped us so much.

“The away support as well.

“There has been a real feelgood factor here at Pittodrie over the last few months and that is down to the players and how they have performed.

“They will have that backing of the fans behind them and the player are really looking forward to playing for them.

“We have got to be at 100 per cent. If you are not things can go wrong.

“But if you give 100 per cent then I am alright with that.

“And they have given that in every game all season I have been here.

“And they need to bring that again.”

 

