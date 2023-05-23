Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has ‘zero’ concerns over Ross McCrorie’s commitment amid Bristol City interest

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has “zero” concerns about Ross McCrorie’s commitment and focus in the bid to finish third despite interest from Bristol City.

The Dons and Bristol City are in advanced negotiations over a potential £2 million summer transfer to the Championship club for McCrorie.

Right-back/midfielder McCrorie still has three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

Aberdeen are set to secure Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal in the summer window.

McCrorie has missed the previous three games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

The 25-year-old will return to action for the crunch Premiership clash with St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen will seal a third-placed finish if they beat St Mirren, and fourth-placed Hearts fail to defeat Rangers.

Robson said: “Ross McCrorie is a strong character.

“He is our vice-captain, a brilliant boy and leader who loves playing for the club.

“I have no concerns for Ross. None. Zero.

“He is a real driven character who wants to play well.

“Ross is an Aberdeen player and that is all I am concerned about.

“He has performed really well for me and I’m really pleased with him.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him against St Mirren and hopefully he will be at his best.”

Duk ready to start against St Mirren

Bristol City target McCrorie is one of three key players Robson will welcome back from recent absence to face St Mirren.

Striker Duk is fit having missed the 2-1 loss at Hearts at the weekend due to a hamstring problem.

Robson says a scan on Duk’s hamstring confirmed it would only be a short-term injury absence.

He opted not to risk the 18-goal striker against Hearts for fear of potentially aggravating the injury.

Influential captain Graeme Shinnie will also return to lead out the Dons out against St Mirren having served a four-match ban.

Robson said: “It was just a seven-day injury Duk had and we obviously got it scanned.

“We didn’t take any chances.

“We didn’t try to push Duk for the Hearts game as I didn’t want him to get a bad injury.

“Duk was actually back in training on Monday and has trained two days now so he is fine.

“It was unfortunate, the four game ban (for Shinnie)

“That is all in the past and we have him back for a game that is going to be tough.

“It is good to have his presence, his enthusiasm and his drive for the game.”

Robson tight-lipped on Devlin move

Livingston full-back Devlin, 29, is set to be announced on a two-year deal by Aberdeen this summer, having agreed to join the Reds.

Robson preferred to focus fully on the St Mirren game when asked about Devlin’s move.

He said: “When there is something to report on that we will report on that.

“Let’s concentrate on the game.”

Robson’s message to Aberdeen squad

Aberdeen currently hold that coveted third spot, two points ahead of Hearts.

The Reds were in the bottom six and 10 points adrift of the Tynecastle side when Robson took on the managerial role on an interim basis in late January.

A revival under Robson, which included a seven game winning streak, has elevated the Dons to the brink of finishing third.

Robson said: “We have put ourselves in an unbelievably good position but we have not achieved anything yet.

“I have said that to the players as well.

“There is not an easy game in this division, especially with a game as well coached and organised as St Mirren.

“If we bring our positives to the game and what we are good at then we have a chance.”

Fans have Pittodrie ‘rocking’ again

Robson has urged Aberdeen to maximize home advantage against St Mirren and expects Pittodrie to be “rocking”.

He wants the recent feel good factor at the club to continue by securing third and European qualification.

Robson explained: “Our supporters have been outstanding.

“Pittodrie has been rocking over the last few months.

“It has been great to see and they have helped us so much.

“The away support as well.

“There has been a real feelgood factor here at Pittodrie over the last few months and that is down to the players and how they have performed.

“They will have that backing of the fans behind them and the player are really looking forward to playing for them.

“We have got to be at 100 per cent. If you are not things can go wrong.

“But if you give 100 per cent then I am alright with that.

“And they have given that in every game all season I have been here.

“And they need to bring that again.”