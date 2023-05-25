Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: ‘We need to come back hungry and ready to go again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: ‘We need to come back hungry and ready to go again’

Dons manager making plans for a big summer after leading the club back to Europe.

By Paul Third
Barry Robson at full time following Wednesday's 3-0 win over St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists his players must have the hunger to compete in Europe next season.

The Dons secured third place in the Premiership with a 3-0 win over St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday and with it a place in the Europa League.

Aberdeen will be guaranteed group stage football until Christmas if Celtic beat Caley Thistle in next weekend’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Robson’s players celebrated securing Europe after Wednesday’s final home game of the campaign with a jubilant support.

The boss is delighted for his squad and the fans, but his focus has already switched to  building on the strong finish to the campaign, which ends at Parkhead this weekend.

He said: “The fans were a huge help. When you hear Pittodrie rocking like that compared to where we were three months ago, it’s so pleasing.

“We can never underestimate that and we thank them all.

“There’s a great tradition and history at his club of Europe at this club and we’re so pleased we’ve managed to get over the line for them

“But we need to come back hungry and ready to go again.

“We need to remember what we are as a club. (Europe) will be difficult, but we will be organised, structured and try to compete as well as we can in it.

“But we have to make sure we stay in the fight in the league. There’s a lot to think about.”

‘Players have given us everything’

Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate securing third place with Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When Robson took charge of the Dons in January, the club had dropped to seventh in the Premiership with 13 wins from 24 matches.

They go into Saturday’s game at Celtic having won nine of their 13 games under Robson and with third place secured.

The resurgence led to Robson being confirmed as manager at Pittodrie, but he insists the players deserve the credit for the club’s remarkable climb up the table.

He said: “The players have given us everything and they deserve it.

“When we first came in here we tried to settle everything down and get the club to a level again.

“We’ve managed to get the club to third position for the first time in a while and there is a chance we could have group stage football.

“It’s remarkable achievement from the players and we’re so proud of them.

Angus MacDonald is ready for his first European tour with Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They have taken on board what we’ve wanted to do. They’re so keen to go and press and be fast and aggressive.

“We’ve worked hard and I don’t think I’ve taken a day off since I came in, but it has been worth it.”

Signs of fight in the team were clear from day one

Aberdeen’s improvement has hugely impressive, but Robson insists the performance in a losing effort gave him belief the team could bounce back from one of the worst weeks in the club’s history following a 5-0 defeat by Hearts and 6-0 loss at Hibs, and with a Scottish Cup exit at Darvel sandwiched in between.

Ross McCrorie was sent-off in the opening minutes of a 3-1 defeat by St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 1, in Robson’s first game in charge – but the attitude and commitment shown by the players struck a chord with him.

He said: “Where the boys were, we had 48 hours to work with them and tried to get as much information as we could, only to be down to 10 men after five minutes.

“We got back to 1-1 late in the game and that’s what we spoke about afterwards. We spoke about the desire and the boys knew they could stay in the fight.

Aberdeen’s previous home game against St Mirren – Robson’s first in charge – ended in defeat. Image: SNS

“I know I speak a lot about fight, but that’s the game. When you bring that you give yourselves a chance.

“When you come in and see where the team was, it was difficult.

“I’d been watching the team in the first half of the season and could see some good things in the team.

“The players have taken on board what we’re trying to do, but we have to come back in the summer and improve again.”

