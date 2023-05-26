Gavin Levey encouraged by ‘influx’ of applications for Aberdeen Women manager job – and confirms plans to offer paid contracts to more players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin Levey encouraged by ‘influx’ of applications for Aberdeen Women manager job – and confirms plans to offer paid contracts to more players

The Dons academy director hopes to have a manager in post before the women's team begin pre-season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen FC academy director Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey hopes to make a fast appointment after receiving an “influx” of applications for the vacant Aberdeen Women manager’s job.

Levey – who is academy director at the Dons and took interim charge of the women’s team for the last six months – will head up the process of appointing a new full-time manager.

Aberdeen Women have been without a permanent boss since November when co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith resigned.

The vacancy closes today and Levey hopes to start having conversations with potential candidates as soon as possible.

He aims to have somebody – ideally settled – in post before the Dons’ pre-season begins on July 10.

“I was always very hopeful that we were going to have a lot of interest,” said Levey.

“As the weeks have progressed, over this week in particular, there has been an influx of applications.

Aberdeen Women players and coaching staff after securing their place in SWPL 1 next season with a win over Dundee United. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“Of course, there are certain criteria that people need to hit, in terms of coaching qualifications but also their experience, and we said people with experience in the women’s game would be key.

“It looks like a lot of candidates are coming in with strong backgrounds in women’s football and that makes you think they’ve got a real passion for this type of work.

“That’s important because we don’t want to fill this job with somebody who is only looking for the next step – it’s always going to be an advantage if we’ve got people with a background of playing or managing at a strong level in the women’s game.

“I’m very confident that we’re going to go down the right route with this process and I look forward to the conversations with the people who get to the next stage.”

New manager will be ‘driving’ women’s programme forward

The Press and Journal understands coach Claire Garrett will continue to work with the women’s team, but the new manager will be given the chance to bring in their own assistant.

Levey says whoever is put in post will play an important role in developing the bigger picture of the women’s programme at the club.

“We want somebody to to be literally driving this programme,” said Levey.

“For me, I want someone who can come in and hit the ground running. I’ll be here to support them and the last six months have been important because it’s given me a clearer understanding.

“I’m looking to be the person someone turns to from time-to-time rather than being the person saying how things are going to happen.

“If you’ve got someone with that required skillset and knowledge to develop Aberdeen Women that’s massive.

“In an ideal world, we’ll have someone coming into this role with a far great level of experience in the women’s game than I have.

“I’m excited about where this could go next.

“The work from Emma (Hunter) Gav (Beith), Harley (Hamdani), Stuart (Bathgate) and everybody who has been involved here has been the building blocks to open this next chapter.”

Full-time manager another ‘huge’ step in right direction, says Levey

After putting five players on semi-professional contracts for the first time last season, Levey believes, the imminent appointment of a full-time manager reflects the progress being made at the club.

He also revealed the club will be offering paid contracts to more players this summer.

“Every year we’ve been doing more,” said Levey.

“Last year, it was a big step with five semi-professional contracts and you go in thinking this is really going to improve us, but then you look at the rest of the league and they’ve invested more, too.

“Having someone dedicated to the programme is another huge step and it’s a significant investment with a full-time salary and what comes with that.

Aberdeen FC put their first-ever women players, pictured, on semi-professional contracts at the end of last season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

“And on top of that, professionalising some more players which we will hopefully be able to announce in the coming weeks once everything is complete.

“It shows we’re doing more again. There will be more semi-professional contracts and more support for those not on professional contracts.

“It’ll become apparent very soon on how we want to do more with the players and not just in the staffing model, which is quite exciting.”

