REVEALED: Three more players to leave Aberdeen Women – as Gavin Levey says recruitment will be top of new manager’s priority list

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Levey believes recruitment will be at the top of the new Aberdeen Women manager’s priority list.

Levey, who is academy director at the club, is currently heading up the process of appointing a new full-time women’s team manager.

He has been the interim boss for the last six months after taking the reins when co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith resigned in November.

The vacancy closed last Friday and Levey told The Press and Journal he hopes to have a new gaffer in post before the Dons start pre-season on July 10.

Having been at the helm himself, he believes the incoming boss will need to prioritise recruitment – as Levey confirmed further player departures following the Reds’ ninth-placed finish in SWPL 1.

Aberdeen had already announced the exits of skipper Loren Campbell, who is retiring, and Millie Urquhart, who is moving to study in the United States after securing a four-year football scholarship.

Levey has now revealed Eirinn McCafferty – who spent the second half of the season on loan at St Johnstone – Nadia Sopel and Mya Christie will also leave the Dons, while on-loan goalkeeper India Marwaha has returned to her parent club Celtic.

It is understood 18-year-old forward Christie, who made 28 appearances in SWPL 1 this season, is leaving Aberdeen to join Hibernian on a full-time contract.

“Recruitment is going to be the natural priority,” said Levey. “You want a manager to have their team in place.

“We’ve moved to the professional player model last season, which has helped us retain some of our key players because they’ve been under contract.

“That’s vitally important because we want the new manager to work with the best players that are already here.

“They will want want to look at the group and I hope they would already have an opinion on our squad already.

“But then we can work out the key identification areas to recruit and find what type of person we need here at Aberdeen.

“Recruitment is why I’m saying the speed of this process (appointing the manager) needs to be good, because if we were to get something ironed out soon, then there is a bit of time for the manager to get eyes on our squad and to start to recruit.”

Potential signings already identified by Levey – without tying new boss to targets

Levey has compiled a list of potential new signings which he will pass on the the incoming manager – but he will also give the new boss the chance to identify their own targets.

“I’ve got a list of certain targets that I will propose, because I don’t want to leave someone in the lurch with no starting point,” said Levey.

“I can use the experience I’ve gained in the short space of time taking the team in the interim to try and assist when the new manager comes in.

“But it’s really important for us to leave some room for the manager to come in and be creative with their signings.”

Levey ‘disappointed’ to lose ‘real talent’ Christie

On the now confirmed departing players, Levey says McCafferty and Sopel will move on to seek new opportunities, while Christie leaves the Dons with his well wishes as she transitions to full-time football.

“The move makes sense for Mya and what she wishes to do and achieve,” said Levey.

“She’s been terrific to work with. I’ve loved working with Mya this year – she’s a real talent and a great personality.

“Whilst I’m disappointed she won’t be playing for Aberdeen next season, I’m excited for what this opportunity represents for her life going forward.

“We wish her all the very best because she’s had a really strong season.”