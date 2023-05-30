Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin joins Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has left Hibernian to join Livingston.

Devlin, who struggled with injuries during his time at Pittodrie, has agreed a one-year deal with the club which will be extended dependant on the player making a set number of appearances.

Livi boss David Martindale is delighted to have the 29 year-old former Scotland international on board for next season.

Martindale said: “I’m delighted to get Mikey over the line. He brings a wealth of experience at an extremely good level.

“Mikey has had his injury problems over the last two to three seasons but I am confident that we have a fantastic skill set at the club to get Mikey back playing Premier League football.

“He is a good age and was playing international football late 2019. He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park.

“He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.

“Mikey has signed a one-year contract that can be extended year-on-year based on a set amount of starts each season triggering the year extension up to three years.”