Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen’s bid to sign Leighton Clarkson will be strengthened by European group stage action

If Aberdeen secure European group stage action and a cash boost of around £5 million, a large chunk of that cash must go towards strengthening the squad

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

If Aberdeen secure European group stage action, it will hopefully convince Leighton Clarkson to sign on at Pittodrie.

The Dons have an agreement in place with Liverpool to bring the talented midfielder back to the club.

Aberdeen hope they can secure the 21-year-old on a permanent deal, but ultimately it hinges on what Clarkson wants.

Clarkson has one year left on his deal at Liverpool and confirmed he is now thinking about his future.

Reading, recently relegated to League One, and a number of English Championship clubs are also interested in landing the playmaker.

I’m not surprised as he is a class act who was highly impressive during his season-long loan spell at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Aberdeen will find out on Saturday whether they will have European group stage football next season and land a £5 million Euro boost – or not!

If Celtic win the Scottish Cup, the Dons go into the Europa League at the play-off stage.

That is just one two-legged play-off tie away from qualifying for the lucrative group stages, which bring Euro action until mid December.

Even if the Dons were to lose the play-off, they drop into the Conference League groups, with both competitions guaranteeing a multi-million-pound windfall.

The fact Aberdeen have not qualified for the group stages in Europe since the Uefa Cup in 2007/08 shows the significance of the Scottish Cup final to the Dons.

It all hinges on Celtic completing the treble.

If the Hoops lift the trophy, it will be a game-changing moment for Aberdeen.

Liel Abada of Celtic and Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action. Image: SNS

However, if Inverness Caley Thistle triumph at Hampden, the Dons will enter the Conference League at the third qualifying round.

They would then have two rounds to negotiate to reach the Conference League groups.

Guaranteed group stage football would surely sway Clarkson towards returning to Pittodrie.

He would be playing on a high-profile stage for half of next season at least.

If I had the option of playing in Europe or playing in the English lower leagues, I know which one I would choose.

Hopefully Clarkson will be the same and plump for the team in Europe – Aberdeen.

The success of Clarkson proves the loan system can be very beneficial if used to take in exciting, young, hungry talent.

Centre-back Mattie Pollock was also superb after coming in on loan from Watford at the end of the January transfer window.

Pollock looks like he could remain at parent club Watford next season and he has all the credentials to make a major impact.

Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate the win against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

One drawback with loans is that at the end of the season they have to return to their parent clubs.

Captain Graeme Shinnie and defender Liam Scales were also successful loan players.

Aberdeen want to secure both Shinnie (Wigan) and Scales (Celtic) on permanent deals for next season and beyond.

Signing up Shinnie is a priority because the midfielder is the driving force of the team.

Shinnie is an inspirational skipper and knows what makes the Dons tick on and off the pitch.

Signing Shinnie and Clarkson should fundamental bricks in the summer transfer window rebuild.

If Aberdeen secure European group stage football, they will bank that £5m.

It should be used to push through the bids to get Clarkson and Shinnie.

Captain Graeme Shinnie giving away his shirt at full time after securing European qualifiction. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I’m not saying whittle away the whole £5m, just use a portion of it to get the right players.

Unfortunately Aberdeen’s Euro fate is outwith their hands. They did their side of the job by securing third place.

Now, Aberdeen fans will be watching the Scottish Cup final, hoping for a Celtic win.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrating after scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Overseas training camps are vital

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has made a wise decision in taking his squad for a week-long summer training camp in Portugal.

It will give him valuable time to work with the players to get them up to speed for battling domestically and in Europe.

Aberdeen have a fantastic training complex at Cormack Park.

However, it is always good to get away.

A week in Portugal will give the players time to focus on the season ahead, free from any distractions.

Sunglasses at the ready for European campaign in the sun for Angus MacDonald. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It will be full focus on training and Robson’s message for the upcoming season.

A week in Portugal will also give the new signings time to bond with their team-mates.

What is clear since Robson took over as manager is there is a real unity and bond within the Aberdeen squad.

That team spirit was an important part in the Dons rise from the bottom six to finishing third under Robson during the season.

The time in Portugal can only help further enhance that as they will be together 24/7.

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Photo Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Dons have also arranged a pre-season friendly away at English League One Charlton Athletic.

That will be a good run out for the Dons a week before the Premiership season starts.

The hope is that Aberdeen will return with a stronger squad and fully fired up and focused to secure success next season.

Roos is the Premiership’s best keeper

I fully agree with Aberdeen boss Barry Robson that Kelle Roos is the best keeper in the Premiership.

Roos may have picked the ball out of his net five times in the 5-0 loss at Celtic, but he was not culpable for the heavy defeat at Parkhead.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has had 13 league clean sheets this season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The only slip-up by Roos was when he parried Callum McGregor’s shot and Kyogo Furuhashi capitalised to score the second.

Roos has been superb all season.

