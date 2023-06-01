Patrik Myslovic set to return to MSK Zilina as Aberdeen opt not to make loan spell permanent

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrik Myslovic is set to return to MSK Zilina as Aberdeen have opted not to make his loan spell permanent, according to a report.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Dons on loan from the Slovakian side in January under then-boss Jim Goodwin, with the deal including an exclusive option to buy Myslovic at the end of the season.

Slovakian sports journalist Jan Jasenka posted on social media Myslovic will be returning to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Jasenka wrote: “Aberdeen FC will not use the option for a permanent transfer, so Patrik Myslovic returns to MSK Zilina, where he is to join the team and its training.”

Myslovic has struggled for game-time during his spell with Aberdeen, making only four substitute appearances – a total of 48 minutes – in the league.

His only start for the Dons came in the disastrous defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup, where he played 45 minutes before being substituted.

In April, current boss Barry Robson described Myslovic as a “terrific player” who he “enjoys working with” – but it looks like the midfielder has not done enough to secure a permanent contract at Pittodrie.

Myslovic made only two subsitute appearances – against Hearts and St Johnstone -under Robson, following the departure of Goodwin four weeks after the midfielder joined on loan.

The Slovakian U21 international has previously racked up 104 appearances for Zilina, pitching in with 13 goals and 10 assists before making the move to Scotland.