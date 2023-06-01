Patrik Myslovic set to return to MSK Zilina as Aberdeen opt not to make loan spell permanent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patrik Myslovic set to return to MSK Zilina as Aberdeen opt not to make loan spell permanent

The 22-year-old signed on loan from MSK Zilina in January with the deal including an exclusive option to buy the midfielder.

By Sophie Goodwin
Patrik Myslovic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Patrik Myslovic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Patrik Myslovic is set to return to MSK Zilina as Aberdeen have opted not to make his loan spell permanent, according to a report.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Dons on loan from the Slovakian side in January under then-boss Jim Goodwin, with the deal including an exclusive option to buy Myslovic at the end of the season.

Slovakian sports journalist Jan Jasenka posted on social media Myslovic will be returning to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Jasenka wrote: “Aberdeen FC will not use the option for a permanent transfer, so Patrik Myslovic returns to MSK Zilina, where he is to join the team and its training.”

Myslovic has struggled for game-time during his spell with Aberdeen, making only four substitute appearances –  a total of 48 minutes – in the league.

His only start for the Dons came in the disastrous defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup, where he played 45 minutes before being substituted.

Patrik Myslovic in Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

In April, current boss Barry Robson described Myslovic as a “terrific player” who he “enjoys working with” – but it looks like the midfielder has not done enough to secure a permanent contract at Pittodrie.

Myslovic made only two subsitute appearances – against Hearts and St Johnstone -under Robson, following the departure of Goodwin four weeks after the midfielder joined on loan.

The Slovakian U21 international has previously racked up 104 appearances for Zilina, pitching in with 13 goals and 10 assists before making the move to Scotland.

