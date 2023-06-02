Mattie Pollock says he has ‘burning ambition’ to become Watford regular after successful Aberdeen loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mattie Pollock says he has ‘burning ambition’ to become Watford regular after successful Aberdeen loan

While Pollock's Hornets future remains to be seen, The Press and Journal revealed on Wednesday the English Championship club are unlikely to sanction a second Pittodrie loan spell.

By Ryan Cryle
Leighton Clarkson and Mattie Pollock celebrate the win against St Mirren to secure Europe for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mattie Pollock has opened up on his “burning ambition” to play for Watford, having “proved” himself during his Aberdeen loan spell.

The 21-year-old centre-back spent the second half of the season on loan at Pittodrie, helping solidify a previously porous backline as the Dons turned their campaign around to claim third place in the Premiership and European action next term.

While boss Barry Robson would understandably love to have Pollock back next term, The Press and Journal revealed on Wednesday the English Championship Hornets have indicated they are unlikely to sanction another loan to the Reds 

The stopper still has three years remaining on his Vicarage Road deal, and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of new Watford manager Valerian Ismael’s defensive plans next term, or will be moved on permanently during the summer – likely for a hefty fee.

Pollock has only made one Championship start for the Hornets – a disastrous outing in a 3-0 defeat against Millwall in the first half of last season – but is returning to the club determined to stake his claim.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking to the Watford Observer’s Andrew French, Pollock said: “I love Watford Football Club and I have a burning ambition to play for them. But in the same breath I’m a competitive athlete who plays football, and I want to be playing games.

“I think I proved myself at Cheltenham and then I proved myself again at Aberdeen. When I’ve been playing games regularly, I’ve done well. I need to develop and go as far as I can, and to do that I need to be playing in games. Whether that’s at Watford or not, well that’s for the club to decide.

“I’m starting my pre-season earlier than everyone else because I want to make the sacrifices to be sure I’m as right and ready as I can be. I could easily have a nice comfortable summer, and come back for pre-season a bit unfit and overweight. But I’m not: I am going to make sure I’m in the right shape to push from day one.

“But football works in funny ways and maybe my time is up at Watford. That is a decision for the club and I’m sure we’ll find out fairly shortly.”

Hopes are higher Liverpool loan midfielder Leighton Clarkson could make a permanent move back to Pittodrie for Aberdeen’s 2023/24 campaign – which will feature European group stage football if Celtic beat Caley Thistle in this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

As expected, the Dons confirmed Nicky Devlin as their first summer signing on Thursday, following weeks of speculation and a leaked picture of the right-back penning a pre-contract agreement.

Nicky Devlin says conversations with Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made him realise Dons was ‘best fit’ for him

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.
Derek Young (centre) is crowded out by Atletico Madrid duo Eller (left) and Cleber Santana. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Who got top marks in the Aberdeen Women 2022-23 report card? Image: DCT Design.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Richie Byrne celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Hearts in May, 2005. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS
