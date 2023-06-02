Mattie Pollock says he has ‘burning ambition’ to become Watford regular after successful Aberdeen loan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mattie Pollock has opened up on his “burning ambition” to play for Watford, having “proved” himself during his Aberdeen loan spell.

The 21-year-old centre-back spent the second half of the season on loan at Pittodrie, helping solidify a previously porous backline as the Dons turned their campaign around to claim third place in the Premiership and European action next term.

While boss Barry Robson would understandably love to have Pollock back next term, The Press and Journal revealed on Wednesday the English Championship Hornets have indicated they are unlikely to sanction another loan to the Reds

The stopper still has three years remaining on his Vicarage Road deal, and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of new Watford manager Valerian Ismael’s defensive plans next term, or will be moved on permanently during the summer – likely for a hefty fee.

Pollock has only made one Championship start for the Hornets – a disastrous outing in a 3-0 defeat against Millwall in the first half of last season – but is returning to the club determined to stake his claim.

Speaking to the Watford Observer’s Andrew French, Pollock said: “I love Watford Football Club and I have a burning ambition to play for them. But in the same breath I’m a competitive athlete who plays football, and I want to be playing games.

“I think I proved myself at Cheltenham and then I proved myself again at Aberdeen. When I’ve been playing games regularly, I’ve done well. I need to develop and go as far as I can, and to do that I need to be playing in games. Whether that’s at Watford or not, well that’s for the club to decide.

“I’m starting my pre-season earlier than everyone else because I want to make the sacrifices to be sure I’m as right and ready as I can be. I could easily have a nice comfortable summer, and come back for pre-season a bit unfit and overweight. But I’m not: I am going to make sure I’m in the right shape to push from day one.

“But football works in funny ways and maybe my time is up at Watford. That is a decision for the club and I’m sure we’ll find out fairly shortly.”

Hopes are higher Liverpool loan midfielder Leighton Clarkson could make a permanent move back to Pittodrie for Aberdeen’s 2023/24 campaign – which will feature European group stage football if Celtic beat Caley Thistle in this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

As expected, the Dons confirmed Nicky Devlin as their first summer signing on Thursday, following weeks of speculation and a leaked picture of the right-back penning a pre-contract agreement.