Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack in cheeky message to Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay after Dons secure Europa League play-off

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack claimed an interview by Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay “inspired” the Dons to their third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Cormack took to social media after Celtic’s Scottish Cup final win against Caley Thistle which meant the Dons are guaranteed European group stage football next season.

They will play in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stages depending on if they win or lose their Europa League play-off in August.

The Dons, under boss Barry Robson, went on a superb run in the second half of the season to finish third – three points above Hearts.

Cormack sent a cheeky message with a link to a BBC interview from McKinlay where the Jambos chief executive said Hearts “welcome” the challenge of Aberdeen and Hibernian.

The Dons chairman tweeted: “We get on great with Hearts and Andrew who did great in 21/22 while we were in transition.

“Ten out of 11 seasons ahead of Hearts now.

“Famous Aberdeen the only Scottish club to win two UEFA trophies. Hearts win the season ticket league though. This interview inspired us. Stand Free!”

Cormack later added: “Just had a laugh with Andrew. Before he lets it out I’m called a closet Jambo because my dad and grandad were from Edinburgh and wore maroon specs.

“Don’t confuse the emotion after that week from hell in January as weakness.

“I love our club and that week only served to strengthen our resolve!”

The draw for the Europa League play-off draw will take place on August 7 with the matches scheduled for August 24 and 31.