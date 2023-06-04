Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson poised for Israel move

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is closing in on a move to Israeli Premier League.

Newly-promoted Maccabi Petah Tikva have reportedly offered the 29-year-old a one-year deal.

Robertson is a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of the season and on the brink of a move to Israeli football, according to a report in the Daily Record.

The former Dons player has spent the past eight years in England with spells at Blackpool, Rotherham and Pompey.

He is understood to have had options in Scotland, England, Israel, India and Cyprus – and was heavily linked with a move to Derby County last month.

The defender was close to returning to the Dons in 2021 during Stephen Glass’ time in charge at Pittodrie but he opted to join Portsmouth.