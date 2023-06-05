What we know about Aberdeen’s European tour – financial rewards, draw dates, potential play-off and group stage opponents

Aberdeen’s participation in lucrative European group stage football next season is secure – and here’s everything we know so far.

Having finished third in the Premiership, the Dons – and the excited Red Army – already knew the club had secured continental action of some description next term.

However, Celtic’s win in the Scottish Cup final against Caley Thistle on Saturday confirmed Aberdeen have European group stage action to look forward to for the first time since 2007/08.

🔴 Euro Update The Dons will enter the @EuropaLeague at the play-off round stage and have guaranteed group stage football. 😍 The play-off draw will take place on the 7th of August and the matches are scheduled for the 24th & 31st August.#COYR! https://t.co/FwZlspKOMh — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 3, 2023

It was vital Premiership champions Celtic won the Scottish Cup final, as they had already secured Champions League football next season due to their league exploits, and this meant a place in the Europa League play-off qualifying round passed to the league’s third-best side – the Dons.

Had Championship Caley Thistle upset the odds to win the Scottish Cup, they would have taken the Europa League play-off round spot, and Aberdeen would have entered the qualifiers a round earlier.

The Derek McInnes years showed the Reds just how tricky it can be to reach the groups from a starting point before the play-offs.

However, it all worked out for Aberdeen, they are in the play-off round – and just one two-legged tie from the groups.

It will be a challenging tie for Barry Robson’s men, no question. But – crucially – win or lose, the financial, footballing and fan benefits remain massive.

Should they qualify for the Europa League groups, the Dons are guaranteed a £5million-plus windfall and supporters get several continental away trips in the first half of next season.

However, lose their play-off showdown, and they will drop into the Europa Conference League group stage – and land a near-identical financial boost and adventures.

Multi-million-pound Uefa payments

Firstly, the rewards for securing the Europa League play-off spot berth – and the group stage football in one of the competitions it guarantees – have the potential to be game-changing for Aberdeen.

Qualifying for the Europa League group stages brings a Uefa prize payment of £3.15 million (€3.63 million).

A win in the Europa League groups is rewarded with a £550,000 (€0.63 million) payment and a draw is £180,000 (€0.21 million).

There is also a split of the coefficient ranking payments, which last season came to £308,000 per club.

A share of the broadcast revenue pool will also secure in excess of £1m.

Lose the Europa League play-off and there is the golden parachute of dropping into the Conference League group stage, which still brings multi-million-pound rewards.

Conference League group stage qualification secures a guaranteed £2.55m.

Each wins pays £430,000, with £140,000 for a draw.

The split of the coefficient ranking payments and broadcast revenue are the same as for the Europa League.

When you add in the fact Aberdeen have already secured an increased SPFL prize payment on last term for finishing third in the Premiership, as well as the increased opportunity and interest Europe brings in terms of ticket sales (including season tickets) and merchandise sales, the cash boost is huge.

It is understood Aberdeen hope to secure around £8/9m from their European campaign.

Spend money like that well, and it could have a big bearing on their footballing fortunes domestically.

When is the draw for the Europa League play-off round?

The draw for the Europa League play-offs is Monday, August 7, with ties to be played on Thursday, August 24 and Thursday, August 31.

Who will Aberdeen play? That’s a much more complicated question, and we will only really know the true lie of the land as the earlier rounds of Europa League qualifying progress.

The Dons are in the priority one section of the play-off round draw with Dutch giants Ajax (Netherlands), LASK (Austria), Union SG (Belgium), Zorya Luhansk (Ukraine) and Cukaricki (Serbia) – meaning they cannot draw these sides.

These six clubs, including Aberdeen, will be drawn against a team from either the priority four pot (which will contain three teams) or priority three pot (five teams).

Only one club has actually been confirmed as being in the priority three or four pots at this stage – Swiss third-place finishers Lugano, in pot four.

Olympiacos and Slavia Prague are seeded in the “main” path for third qualifying round, so are likely to be the two other clubs to make up the rest of the priority four pot.

None of the five priority three pot sides are known at this point, and will all come into the play-off round via the third qualifying round and from the “champions” path section.

Whether sides play home or away first in the play-off round will be determined by the draw – in short, which name is pulled from the proverbial hat first.

When will the Europa League/Europa Conference League groups be drawn and games played? And who could Aberdeen face?

The draw for the group stages of both the Europa League and Europa Conference League will take place on September 1.

Groups in both tournaments are comprised of four teams, and should Aberdeen get through their Europa League play-off qualifier, sides already confirmed as being in the Europa League groups include English Premier League sides Liverpool and Brighton, Spain’s Villareal and Real Betis, Atalanta and beaten 2022/23 finalists Roma, of Italy, German outfits Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen, French teams Rennes and Toulouse, and Sporting of Portugal.

While 10 teams will enter the groups from the play-off round, another 10 will also drop in from Champions League qualifying – so expect more big names.

Should the Reds lose their play-off and shot at the Europa League groups, and find themselves in the Conference League groups, it is less clear who they will face.

No teams qualify for the Conference League groups automatically, and instead come through qualifying or by dropping down from the Europa League play-off round.

However, clubs confirmed as already being seeded for the Conference League’s own play-off round, and therefore likely to make the groups, include Juventus (Italy), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) and Lille (France), with English side Aston Villa also involved in the play-off round (though Villa are not yet confirmed as seeded).

The group stage matches for both competitions begin on Thursday September 21, and there are further games on October 5, October 26, November 9, November 30 and December 14 – all Thursdays – with teams playing each other home and away.

Meaning – however Aberdeen get on in Europe – the Dons players, coaching staff and supporters are guaranteed at least eight matches in continental competition next season.