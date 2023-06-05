Aberdeen WILL receive £2 million up front from Bristol City for Ross McCrorie, despite report to contrary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen WILL receive £2 million up front from Bristol City for Ross McCrorie, despite a report which suggested the Dons would receive little more than £1m immediately.

McCrorie has travelled to the English Championship club, having already agreed personal terms, and is set to undergo a medical.

The 25-year-old looks like he will miss out on European group stage football with the Dons next season to switch to the English second tier.

Versatile defender/midfielder McCrorie still has three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract, and it was previously reported the Dons were set to bank £2 million up front in a deal which could be worth up to £3 million with add-ons.

However, reports south of the border claimed the initial payment would be substantially lower, with Aberdeen receiving around £1m now and the possibility of the Dons pocketing a further £1 million with incentives – including appearances, future Scotland caps and if Bristol are promoted to the top flight.

But The Press and Journal understands the initial £2m-plus-£1m-in-potential-add-ons is the agreement struck between the Reds and the Robins.

Rangers also due percentage of fee

Rangers will also land a percentage of that up front transfer fee for McCrorie.

The Ibrox club inserted a sell-on clause when McCrorie completed a permanent transfer from Rangers to Aberdeen in January 2021.

McCrorie was a key player for Barry Robson in the run to securing a third-placed Premiership finish and European group stage action.

In the recently-finished season, McCrorie made 41 appearances, scoring five times.

He has made 115 appearances for Aberdeen overall, 114 of them starts.