Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen WILL receive £2 million up front from Bristol City for Ross McCrorie, despite report to contrary

Dons vice-captain Ross McCrorie is due for a medical at Bristol City after agreeing terms with the English Championship club.

By Sean Wallace
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS

Aberdeen WILL receive £2 million up front from Bristol City for Ross McCrorie, despite a report which suggested the Dons would receive little more than £1m immediately.

McCrorie has travelled to the English Championship club, having already agreed personal terms, and is set to undergo a medical.

The 25-year-old looks like he will miss out on European group stage football with the Dons next season to switch to the English second tier.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Versatile defender/midfielder McCrorie still has three years remaining on his Aberdeen contract, and it was previously reported the Dons were set to bank £2 million up front in a deal which could be worth up to £3 million with add-ons.

However, reports south of the border claimed the initial payment would be substantially lower, with Aberdeen receiving around £1m now and the possibility of the Dons pocketing a further £1 million with incentives – including appearances, future Scotland caps and if Bristol are promoted to the top flight.

But The Press and Journal understands the initial £2m-plus-£1m-in-potential-add-ons is the agreement struck between the Reds and the Robins.

Rangers also due percentage of fee

Rangers will also land a percentage of that up front transfer fee for McCrorie.

The Ibrox club inserted a sell-on clause when McCrorie completed a permanent transfer from Rangers to Aberdeen in January 2021.

McCrorie was a key player for Barry Robson in the run to securing a third-placed Premiership finish and European group stage action.

In the recently-finished season, McCrorie made 41 appearances, scoring five times.

He has made 115 appearances for Aberdeen overall, 114 of them starts.

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Graeme Shinnie will be one of the first names on Aberdeen's summer transfer wish-list. Image: SNS.
Manchester United defender Will Fish in action for Hibs during a loan spell. Image-SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay celebrated as his side avoid relegation on Sunday. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action during his loan spell at Aberdeen. Image - SNS
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrating after the Dons guaranteed European football. Image: SNS.
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: PA
