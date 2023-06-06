Willie Miller: Aberdeen must use Euro group stage windfall to build a squad capable of fighting for success on two fronts next season

Aberdeen must use their European group stage financial windfall to build a squad capable of competing on two fronts next season.

Securing guaranteed group stage action is absolutely fantastic for the club, the fans and the city.

Aberdeen will land around £5 million through qualifying for the groups – be that the Europa League or Conference League.

Hopefully it is the Europa League, but at least there is the guaranteed back-up of the Conference should the Dons lose the play-offs in August.

That Euro windfall must be invested into the squad wisely to get the right players in.

However, it is maybe a double-edged sword as clubs who have players Aberdeen want to sign will know they have landed that Euro cash. And they will want a slice of that.

It might make negotiations a bit more difficult.

Securing guaranteed European group stage qualification is absolutely huge for Aberdeen and delivers a turbo boost for next season.

Hopefully it is the first of many times in the future the Dons will be competing in the group stages.

The way European competitions are shaped now, there is a tremendous incentive to finish third in the Premiership, which the Reds achieved.

Guaranteed group stage football could also help Aberdeen lure summer transfer window signing targets.

That will be a huge attraction for players.

If they have a decision to make between Aberdeen and other clubs where the finances and clubs are similar, European football can be the difference.

It gives manager Barry Robson and his recruitment team a strong hand in trying to sign players.

Aberdeen finished third in the league and have European group stage action, which is a strong position in transfer negotiations.

There is a lot to like there for players Aberdeen are keen to sign.

It puts Barry Robson in a strong position to try to entice players he has targeted to Pittodrie.

Manager Robson has already began his summer rebuild with the capture of former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin.

The right-back was secured on a two-year deal in the first signing of what will have to be a busy summer for Aberdeen.

Fighting in the European group stages, as well as domestically, is tough.

In the recently-finished season, Hearts had a huge squad, but that was tested severely with group stage action.

That was due to the amount of games they had to play and the resultant injuries.

Which is why Aberdeen must have a strong squad for next season with real depth.

One of the priorities should be getting the uncertainty sorted out in terms of the players who were on loan.

Hopefully they can sign Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) and Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) on permanent contracts.

Dons supporters will be hugely excited at the prospect of which clubs they will be drawn against in Europe next season.

However, it will also be challenging, but an experience that should be embraced by players and supporters.

European football brings belief for players, which is so important.

As a footballer you want to be tested against the very best whether that is domestically or in Europe.

When you play in Europe, it gives belief you can compete at a high level of European football.

It is a bit like getting international recognition – another step forward in your development and career.

European competition is a different type of football and players get to taste that.

They will be asked to confront different styles and different refereeing aspects away from home which you must be able to deal with.

You play in different arenas against different styles which improves you as a footballer.

Coming through that successfully will give players belief they can take forward in their career.

European football is vital in the development of making a player an all-round footballer.

I’m sure the players are desperately looking forward to being tested against other European nations and sides.

Feeney could be a strong addition

Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney could be a positive signing for Aberdeen.

The Dons are reportedly among a number of clubs interested in signing Carlisle United captain Feeney this summer.

He is also out of contract this summer, so would be available on a free contract.

I am sure there are many players on manager Barry Robson’s radar and Feeney could be just one of them.

At 24, he is a good age for a signing, and has taken on the responsibility of captaining a club already.

When you look at a player like that you want him to have a major impact on the playing side.

But you also have to look at the potential investment side.

Feeney could be a player that can be developed further.

And then in the future that investment could pay off with him leaving for a substantial transfer fee.

Signing a centre-back is certainly required as it is a position that needs to be sorted before the season starts.

Aberdeen boss Robson faces a rebuilding job in the summer and that is where all the energy must be focused.

McCrorie replacement must be signed

I will be disappointed to see Ross McCrorie exit Aberdeen as he is a quality player who brings so much to the team.

McCrorie looks set to sign for Championship side Bristol City in a deal that will land £2 million up front and a potential further £1m in add-ons.

That could see the Dons eventually land £3m for McCrorie, which is not a big fee for a player with three years left on his contract.

McCrorie is such a versatile player and he also brought strength to go with his undoubted ability.

He must be properly replaced during the summer transfer window.

To be fair to the club, Aberdeen’s recruitment over the last 18 months has been pretty good.

So there can be trust that the recruitment department will have a replacement lined up of the same quality as McCrorie.

When players come to the club and develop the way McCrorie has, there will be clubs looking to sign him.

I am not surprised there is interest, but I am a little surprised at the fee.

However, the Dons will have their reasons.

Ultimately Aberdeen have made a profit on McCrorie after signing him on a permanent deal from Rangers in January 2021.

They got a player who was a regular starter and a top performer whilst making a profit.

When you look at it like that, it is a good bit of business by the Dons.

But I will be sad to see McCrorie leave because I enjoyed watching him play.