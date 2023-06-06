Willie Miller: Aberdeen must use Euro group stage windfall to build a squad capable of fighting for success on two fronts next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must use Euro group stage windfall to build a squad capable of fighting for success on two fronts next season

However, Euro cash boost is maybe a double-edged sword, writes the legendary Aberdeen captain.

Graeme Shinnie on the pitch for Aberdeen
Graeme Shinnie will be one of the first names on Aberdeen's summer transfer wish-list. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must use their European group stage financial windfall to build a squad capable of competing on two fronts next season.

Securing guaranteed group stage action is absolutely fantastic for the club, the fans and the city.

Aberdeen will land around £5 million through qualifying for the groups – be that the Europa League or Conference League.

Hopefully it is the Europa League, but at least there is the guaranteed back-up of the Conference should the Dons lose the play-offs in August.

That Euro windfall must be invested into the squad wisely to get the right players in.

However, it is maybe a double-edged sword as clubs who have players Aberdeen want to sign will know they have landed that Euro cash. And they will want a slice of that.

It might make negotiations a bit more difficult.

Securing guaranteed European group stage qualification is absolutely huge for Aberdeen and delivers a turbo boost for next season.

Hopefully it is the first of many times in the future the Dons will be competing in the group stages.

The way European competitions are shaped now, there is a tremendous incentive to finish third in the Premiership, which the Reds achieved.

Aberdeen players celebrates as the club are guaranteed European football
Aberdeen players celebrates as the club are guaranteed European football. Image: SNS

Guaranteed group stage football could also help Aberdeen lure summer transfer window signing targets.

That will be a huge attraction for players.

If they have a decision to make between Aberdeen and other clubs where the finances and clubs are similar, European football can be the difference.

It gives manager Barry Robson and his recruitment team a strong hand in trying to sign players.

Aberdeen finished third in the league and have European group stage action, which is a strong position in transfer negotiations.

There is a lot to like there for players Aberdeen are keen to sign.

It puts Barry Robson in a strong position to try to entice players he has targeted to Pittodrie.

Manager Robson has already began his summer rebuild with the capture of former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin.

The right-back was secured on a two-year deal in the first signing of what will have to be a busy summer for Aberdeen.

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe
Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fighting in the European group stages, as well as domestically, is tough.

In the recently-finished season, Hearts had a huge squad, but that was tested severely with group stage action.

That was due to the amount of games they had to play and the resultant injuries.

Which is why Aberdeen must have a strong squad for next season with real depth.

One of the priorities should be getting the uncertainty sorted out in terms of the players who were on loan.

Captain Graeme Shinnie giving away his shirt to a fan in the crowd after securing European qualification
Captain Graeme Shinnie giving away his shirt at full time after securing European qualification. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hopefully they can sign Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool)  and Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) on permanent contracts.

Dons supporters will be hugely excited at the prospect of which clubs they will be drawn against in Europe next season.

However, it will also be challenging, but an experience that should be embraced by players and supporters.

European football brings belief for players, which is so important.

Leighton Clarkson celebrating a goal
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates his goal against St Mirren on the way to Europe. Image: SNS

As a footballer you want to be tested against the very best whether that is domestically or in Europe.

When you play in Europe, it gives belief you can compete at a high level of European football.

It is a bit like getting international recognition – another step forward in your development and career.

European competition is a different type of football and players get to taste that.

Aberdeen fans during the game against St Mirren
Aberdeen fans during the win against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

They will be asked to confront different styles and different refereeing aspects away from home which you must be able to deal with.

You play in different arenas against different styles which improves you as a footballer.

Coming through that successfully will give players belief they can take forward in their career.

European football is vital in the development of making a player an all-round footballer.

I’m sure the players are desperately looking forward to being tested against other European nations and sides.

Feeney could be a strong addition

Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney could be a positive signing for Aberdeen.

The Dons are reportedly among a number of clubs interested in signing Carlisle United captain Feeney this summer.

He is also out of contract this summer, so would be available on a free contract.

Morgan Feeney on the pitch for Carlisle United
Morgan Feeney in action for Carlisle United. Image: Shutterstock.

I am sure there are many players on manager Barry Robson’s radar and Feeney could be just one of them.

At 24, he is a good age for a signing, and has taken on the responsibility of captaining a club already.

When you look at a player like that you want him to have a major impact on the playing side.

But you also have to look at the potential investment side.

Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney running along the pitch in celebration after a goal is scored
Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney (5) celebrates scoring against Crewe Alexandra. Image: Shutterstock.

Feeney could be a player that can be developed further.

And then in the future that investment could pay off with him leaving for a substantial transfer fee.

Signing a centre-back is certainly required as it is a position that needs to be sorted before the season starts.

Aberdeen boss Robson faces a rebuilding job in the summer and that is where all the energy must be focused.

McCrorie replacement must be signed

I will be disappointed to see Ross McCrorie exit Aberdeen as he is a quality player who brings so much to the team.

McCrorie looks set to sign for Championship side Bristol City in a deal that will land £2 million up front and a potential further £1m in add-ons.

That could see the Dons eventually land £3m for McCrorie, which is not a big fee for a player with three years left on his contract.

McCrorie is such a versatile player and he also brought strength to go with his undoubted ability.

Ross McCrorie on the pitch for Aberdeen
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.

He must be properly replaced during the summer transfer window.

To be fair to the club, Aberdeen’s recruitment over the last 18 months has been pretty good.

So there can be trust that the recruitment department will have a replacement lined up of the same quality as McCrorie.

When players come to the club and develop the way McCrorie has, there will be clubs looking to sign him.

I am not surprised there is interest, but I am a little surprised at the fee.

However, the Dons will have their reasons.

Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie both aiming to header the ball during the Aberdeen v Celtic game
Greg Taylor and Ross McCrorie in action. Image: SNS.

Ultimately Aberdeen have made a profit on McCrorie after signing him on a permanent deal from Rangers in January 2021.

They got a player who was a regular starter and a top performer whilst making a profit.

When you look at it like that, it is a good bit of business by the Dons.

But I will be sad to see McCrorie leave because I enjoyed watching him play.

