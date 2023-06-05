Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in Scotland call as Bristol City move awaits

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol City-bound Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie has been called into the Scotland squad after an injury to Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Scotland are getting set to face Norway and Georgia on June 17 and 20 in their Group A Euro qualifiers after wins against Cyprus and Spain.

And news emerged from the squad training camp in Spain on Monday night that 25-year-old defender/midfielder McCrorie will be called up.

Manager Steve Clarke said: “Ross had a good season at Aberdeen. Like a lot of the Aberdeen players, they had a sticky patch in the middle of the season and came through that.

✅ A new call-up

✅ A familiar face joining the coaching team

✅ Working with some #SCO21s players Catch up with Steve Clarke, as he prepares his squad for our upcoming EURO qualifiers with a training camp in Spain. — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 5, 2023

“He’s impressed a lot of people and has good athleticism, gets up and down the pitch and is good in possession.

“He started more often in one position at Aberdeen rather than being moved around, which gives him a little bit of continuity. He has been in the squad before, so it’s nice to have him back again.”

More to arrive in Spain next week

McCrorie has travelled to the English Championship club, having already agreed personal terms, and is set to undergo a medical, with the Dons poised to receive £2 million up front.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is a smash hit with Bologna after hitting seven goals this season, will join the national group next week as he attracts attention from giants Juventus after scoring in three successive games.

He’ll be joined with Celtic’s Scottish Cup, treble-winning stars Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor.

Clark added: “Some players finished their season on Sunday and some with the cup final on Saturday, so you’re never going to get everyone together.

“There is always one or two knocks and niggles that stay behind and work at their clubs. We have got a good number of players here, we can do some good work.

“It’s more about getting them switched back on to international football and making sure they’re ready for the two games, which are going to be pivotal in the group.”

The boss also confirmed that 46-times capped ex-West Brom midfielder James Morrison is joining his coaching team for the camp.

Trio of starlets get chance to shine

Under-21s Leon King, Lewis Fiorini and Tommy Conway have also been invited to Spain to get their chance to shine.

Clarke added: “It’s great to have them. I have always wanted to show there’s a pathway from the under-21s to the senior squad.

“With the numbers we’ve got here this week, it was nice to give three of them the opportunity to join up and show us what they can do. You never know, one of them might do fantastic and we might need him next week, so there is always that chance.

“It is good for them and for their experience. They are all happy to be here and part of the senior squad.”