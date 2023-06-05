Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in Scotland call as Bristol City move awaits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in Scotland call as Bristol City move awaits

Injury to Anthony Ralston opens the international door for the Dons vice-captain, who is on the brink of a move to the English Championship club.

By Paul Chalk
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS

Bristol City-bound Aberdeen vice-captain Ross McCrorie has been called into the Scotland squad after an injury to Celtic’s Anthony Ralston.

Scotland are getting set to face Norway and Georgia on June 17 and 20 in their Group A Euro qualifiers after wins against Cyprus and Spain.

And news emerged from the squad training camp in Spain on Monday night that 25-year-old defender/midfielder McCrorie will be called up.

Manager Steve Clarke said: “Ross had a good season at Aberdeen. Like a lot of the Aberdeen players, they had a sticky patch in the middle of the season and came through that.

“He’s impressed a lot of people and has good athleticism, gets up and down the pitch and is good in possession.

“He started more often in one position at Aberdeen rather than being moved around, which gives him a little bit of continuity. He has been in the squad before, so it’s nice to have him back again.”

More to arrive in Spain next week

McCrorie has travelled to the English Championship club, having already agreed personal terms, and is set to undergo a medical, with the Dons poised to receive £2 million up front.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is a smash hit with Bologna after hitting seven goals this season, will join the national group next week as he attracts attention from giants Juventus after scoring in three successive games.

He’ll be joined with Celtic’s Scottish Cup, treble-winning stars Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor.

Clark added: “Some players finished their season on Sunday and some with the cup final on Saturday, so you’re never going to get everyone together.

“There is always one or two knocks and niggles that stay behind and work at their clubs. We have got a good number of players here, we can do some good work.

Lewis Ferguson will be part of the Scotland squad after a great season with Bologna. Image: SNS

“It’s more about getting them switched back on to international football and making sure they’re ready for the two games, which are going to be pivotal in the group.”

The boss also confirmed that 46-times capped ex-West Brom midfielder James Morrison is joining his coaching team for the camp.

Trio of starlets get chance to shine

Under-21s Leon King, Lewis Fiorini and Tommy Conway have also been invited to Spain to get their chance to shine.

Clarke added: “It’s great to have them. I have always wanted to show there’s a pathway from the under-21s to the senior squad.

“With the numbers we’ve got here this week, it was nice to give three of them the opportunity to join up and show us what they can do. You never know, one of them might do fantastic and we might need him next week, so there is always that chance.

“It is good for them and for their experience. They are all happy to be here and part of the senior squad.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM
Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson in action during his loan spell at Aberdeen. Image - SNS
'My type of player' - Legend Eoin Jess hopes Euro group stage action will…
Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month as well as leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS
Aberdeen WILL receive £2 million up front from Bristol City for Ross McCrorie, despite…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrating after the Dons guaranteed European football. Image: SNS.
What we know about Aberdeen's European tour - financial rewards, draw dates, potential play-off…
Graphic created by DCT Design Desk on 30/5/2023 for a story about the upcoming Scottish FA AGM vote on the Conference League.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen board will back Dons boss Barry Robson on European return
Lee Miller celebrates after scoring in the Cash For Kids fundraiser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Former Dons turn out in the name of charity at Cove's Balmoral…
Morgan Feeney in action for Carlisle United. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with move for Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson poised for Israel move
Dave Cormack - the Aberdeen chairman. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack in cheeky message to Hearts chief Andrew McKinlay after Dons…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]