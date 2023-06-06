Aberdeen linked with Manchester United defender Will Fish

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish.

The 20-year-old recently completed a successful loan spell at Hibs, and Easter Road manager Lee Johnson is keen on taking the defender back on loan again for next season.

However, Fish is reportedly on the Dons‘ radar for a loan deal for next season.

Fish made 21 appearances for Hibs (18 starts), having become a first-team starter following the January transfer of Ryan Porteous to Watford.

Defender Fish spent the start of the 2022-23 campaign training regularly with Erik ten Hag’s first team squad at Manchester United before his temporary switch to Hibs.

He was also part of the Old Trafford club’s pre-season trip to Australia last summer.

Fish made his Manchester United senior debut in May 2021 when introduced as a late substitute in a 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defender also captained England up to U19 level.

Fish open to going out on loan again

Last summer Fish signed a long term contract tying him to Old Trafford until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

It is understood The Red Devils have yet to make any decision on whether or not Fish will be sent out on loan next season.

However, earlier this month, Fish confirmed it would be his preference to go out on loan again to get first team experience.

Fish said: “I definitely wouldn’t go back to playing reserves football.

“I think everyone is on the same page with that.

“Once you get a taste of that Saturday 3pm, when there’s pressure to get three points and you’ve got fans cheering you on, it’s hard to get that feeling elsewhere.

“I’m definitely going to go somewhere.”