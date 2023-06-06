Aberdeen linked with Manchester United defender Will Fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen linked with Manchester United defender Will Fish

Old Trafford defender Fish spent a successful season on loan at Hibs last term, but Aberdeen are reportedly set to join a transfer battle to land the centre-back for next season.

By Sean Wallace
Manchester United defender Will Fish in action for Hibs during a loan spell. Image-SNS
Manchester United defender Will Fish in action for Hibs during a loan spell. Image-SNS

Aberdeen are reportedly interested in a loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish.

The 20-year-old recently completed a successful loan spell at Hibs, and Easter Road manager Lee Johnson is keen on taking the defender back on loan again for next season.

However, Fish is reportedly on the Dons‘ radar for a loan deal for next season.

Fish made 21 appearances for Hibs (18 starts), having become a first-team starter following the January transfer of Ryan Porteous to Watford.

Manchester United defender Will Fish in action while on loan at Hibs. Image: SNS

Defender Fish spent the start of the 2022-23 campaign training regularly with Erik ten Hag’s first team squad at Manchester United before his temporary switch to Hibs.

He was also part of the Old Trafford club’s pre-season trip to Australia last summer.

Fish made his Manchester United senior debut in May 2021 when introduced as a late substitute in a 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defender also captained England up to U19 level.

Fish open to going out on loan again

Last summer Fish signed a long term contract tying him to Old Trafford until at least June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

It is understood The Red Devils have yet to make any decision on whether or not Fish will be sent out on loan next season.

Manchester United defender Will Fish (l) whilst on loan with Hibs – alongside Harry McKirdy. Image: SNS.

However, earlier this month, Fish confirmed it would be his preference to go out on loan again to get first team experience.

Fish said: “I definitely wouldn’t go back to playing reserves football.

“I think everyone is on the same page with that.

“Once you get a taste of that Saturday 3pm, when there’s pressure to get three points and you’ve got fans cheering you on, it’s hard to get that feeling elsewhere.

“I’m definitely going to go somewhere.”

