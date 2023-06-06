Aberdeen FC Aberdeen goal hero Duk called up for Cape Verde’s Africa Cup of Nations top of the table qualifier Striker Duk is in the squad to face Morocco in a friendly on Monday before a crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against group leaders Burkina Faso on Sunday, June 18. By Sean Wallace June 6 2023, 12.45pm Share Aberdeen goal hero Duk called up for Cape Verde’s Africa Cup of Nations top of the table qualifier Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5812141/aberdeen-goal-hero-duk-called-up-for-cape-verdes-africa-cup-of-nations-top-of-the-table-qualifier/ Copy Link 0 comment Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
