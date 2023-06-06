Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to maximise impact of transfer budget – by signing players he can make even better

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he will maximise his summer transfer budget by signing players who can be developed further.

The Dons will bank at least £5 million through qualification for the group stages in Europe.

Aberdeen are also set to land a £2m transfer fee up front for the imminent transfer of Ross McCrorie to Bristol City, and a potential £1m could also be banked in the future from add-ons from McCrorie’s switch.

However, Robson emphasised the Reds are not a club that “goes out and spends willy-nilly”.

He says the Pittodrie recruitment strategy will be structured and balanced to get maximum value from the summer war chest.

Aberdeen director Willie Garner recently confirmed the club’s board will back Robson to ensure the team can compete on two fronts next season.

With at least eight European games guaranteed next term, Robson is set to undertake a summer squad rebuild.

Former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin was the first signing of what will be a busy transfer window, having penned a two-year contract.

Robson has also targeted Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Edzes.

The 22-year-old is out of contract with the Dutch top flight club in the summer, but Hibs are also keen on landing the defender.

Links with Manchester United defender

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are reportedly interested in signing Carlisle United captain Morgan Feeney.

The 24-year-old former Everton centre-back, who is out of contract, played a pivotal role in helping Carlisle win promotion to English League One.

The Dons have also been linked with a potential loan move for Manchester United centre-back Will Fish.

The 20-year-old defender enjoyed a successful season on loan at Hibs, who want to take him back this summer.

Fish is contracted to Manchester United until summer 2025 and has indicated he wants to go out on loan next season.

Robson said: “We will try to get the best signings in that we can.

“The club will be structured and balanced with that.

“We are not a club that goes out and spends willy-nilly.

“And we will try to improve the players we can take in.

“It is a case of trying to be as strong as we can be.”

Permanent deals target for loan stars

While Robson is scouring the transfer market for new signings, there are also loan stars who impressed last season he wants to bring back to Pittodrie.

Robson has also made bids to sign three of last term’s loan stars, Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) and Liam Scales (Celtic), on permanent deals.

Aberdeen have a broad agreement in place with Liverpool to secure Clarkson this summer.

However, that is subject to the 21-year-old agreeing terms.

Clarkson wants to take a break before making a decision on his future.

However, a number of English Championship clubs and League One Reading have targeted the Anfield midfielder.

Captain Shinnie has a year left on his contract with Wigan Athletic, who were recently relegated to League One.

Wigan Athletic are open to selling Shinnie, but it will take a six-figure sum to land the midfielder permanently.

Celtic centre-back Scales is contracted to the Premiership champions for another two years.

Scales recently said his future was “out of my hands” and he expected Celtic to make a call after he had returned to Parkhead for pre-season training.

The change in manager at Celtic will inevitably influence whether Scales remains at the league champions or moves on in the summer.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has left the treble winners to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock was also impressive during a loan spell in the second half of the campaign.

However, Pollock has indicated he wants to fight for a first-team place at the Championship side next season.

‘The club is in good hands’

The four loan stars played a key role in Aberdeen securing a third-placed Premiership finish and European qualification.

However, Robson wants more – and aims to strengthen the squad with new faces in a rebuild to deliver that.

He said: “The club is in good hands.

“We have done things well, we have done it right.

“Our fans had Pittodrie bouncing again with sell-out crowds.

“We finished third and were really pleased with where we have managed to take the club from where it was.

“However, we want to get better.”