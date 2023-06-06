Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie completes move to Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross McCrorie believes Bristol City’s style of play will suit his game after completing his move from Aberdeen.

The defender has completed a £2million move to the English Championship club after making 115 appearances in three seasons for the Dons.

McCrorie, who has signed a three-year deal with an option for a 12-month extension, completed the formalities of his move to Bristol before flying out to Spain to join up with the Scotland squad.

He said: “There is ambition at the club to progress, and for myself, it’s a new challenge and I think it’s a good fit.

“The team’s aggressive, plays on the front foot and I like playing in a team that plays that way – it was a big factor in coming to the club.

“I’ve met some of the staff and they’ve been great. They’ve made me feel welcome from the minute I walked in the building and I’m just really looking forward to getting started.”

🔴 Ross McCrorie has tonight completed his move to English Championship side @BristolCity. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 6, 2023