Aberdeen FC Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie completes move to Bristol City McCrorie moves to England after three years at Pittodrie. By Paul Third June 6 2023, 9.14pm Share Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie completes move to Bristol City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5815336/aberdeen-defender-ross-mccrorie-completes-move-to-bristol-city/ Copy Link 1 comment Ross McCrorie has joined Bristol City. Image: SNS [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross McCrorie believes Bristol City’s style of play will suit his game after completing his move from Aberdeen. The defender has completed a £2million move to the English Championship club after making 115 appearances in three seasons for the Dons. A new arrival. 😎#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ky7FMwtkYD — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 6, 2023 McCrorie, who has signed a three-year deal with an option for a 12-month extension, completed the formalities of his move to Bristol before flying out to Spain to join up with the Scotland squad. He said: “There is ambition at the club to progress, and for myself, it’s a new challenge and I think it’s a good fit. “The team’s aggressive, plays on the front foot and I like playing in a team that plays that way – it was a big factor in coming to the club. “I’ve met some of the staff and they’ve been great. They’ve made me feel welcome from the minute I walked in the building and I’m just really looking forward to getting started.” 🔴 Ross McCrorie has tonight completed his move to English Championship side @BristolCity. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 6, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation