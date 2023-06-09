Steve Paterson says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is inspiration to young footballers who suffer rejection early in career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Paterson says the journey of Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is one of his fondest footballing success stories.

Robson was handed Dons managerial reins permanently last month, on his way to securing a third-placed finish in the Premiership.

He had overseen a remarkable turnaround after stepping in to replace Jim Goodwin, who was sacked in January following a disastrous run of results.

Paterson, who had a spell in charge at Pittodrie himself between 2002 and 2004, handed Robson his first senior contract as a player at Caley Thistle in 1997.

It took Robson time to establish himself in Paterson’s team, and he was farmed out to Forfar Athletic before returning to become a pivotal part of Inverness’ side.

Paterson says Inverurie-born Robson, who had previously been on the books at Rangers, was simply in need of guidance in order to express the clear talent he possessed.

Paterson said: “It’s just a fantastic journey. The lad I got was released by Rangers when he was 17 and came to Inverness.

“Barry is a great example to young players to not get their head down if they get released by whoever it is.

“If you have the drive and ambition, you can succeed.

“Obviously you need talent, and Barry had plenty talent, but I think he just needed a bit of guidance and tender, love and care.

“It took a while – I remember putting him out on loan to Forfar for a season. It was the year we beat Celtic, so he was gutted at missing that.

“I think Barry himself in hindsight would agree that was hugely beneficial in his development.

“He was Forfar’s player of the year, then he came back and automatically walked into my side.

“He was an incredible left-sided winger or wing-back (at that time).”

Efforts by Pele to bring Robson to Pittodrie did not materialise

When Paterson made the switch to the Dons following Ebbe Skovdahl’s departure from Pittodrie, he was quickly priced out of a move to bring Robson along the A96 with him.

Robson went on to join Dundee United in 2003, which accelerated his hugely successful playing career.

After switching to Celtic five years later, the midfielder became a Scottish Premier League title winner and netted for the Hoops in a Champions League match against Barcelona.

He went on to have spells with Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United, before ending his career at Aberdeen – who he helped to League Cup final success against Inverness in 2014.

During his playing days, Robson was capped 17 times for Scotland, and Paterson was thrilled with the way his career kicked on after his time in the Highlands.

Paterson added: “When I left Inverness, it’s no secret that Barry was one of the first guys I tried to sign for Aberdeen.

“I tried to sign Bobby Mann and a few of the lads from Inverness, which is a natural thing.

“I got Paul Sheerin, but it was different days then.

“Everybody knows that I had a pretty impossible task with finances there (at Aberdeen). I couldn’t get boys like Barry – I quite simply couldn’t afford him. Dundee United were able to offer Barry twice the wages.

“I told Barry it was a no-brainer, he had to go to Dundee United.

“His journey took off with moves to Celtic, Middlesbrough, and Scotland caps.”

‘You can reach your dreams if you put in enough’

After retiring in 2016, Robson became part of the Reds’ coaching staff, where he learned his trade prior to being handed the reins this year.

Paterson feels the determination Robson showed the make the most of his playing career will serve the 44-year-old equally well in management.

He added: “He moved into coaching, and he has earned his right to get to where he has got.

“His difference from the likes of me is that I came from the very beginnings of the Highland League, semi-professional then up the leagues.

“Everybody’s journey is different, but he has been elevated from being basically a youth coach, to being bang into the front line.

“He has taken it in his stride and I’ve no doubts he’s going to do well and be successful.

“I think he’s got a great team around him, with the likes of Steve Agnew, who he knows from Middlesbrough.

“That’s always the case and it was the same through my years – your backroom is a huge part of you.

“Barry will know that and he seems to have got that right.

“I’m not setting him up, but I think he will do well at Aberdeen and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him move down to England.

“But I’m sure he just wants to focus on the here and now.

“Barry is one of my favourite ever stories, and a great lad. I think we were fond of each other, we had a lot of good times.

“Barry is an inspiration to me. With him being an Inverurie lad, it’s great to see lads from up this neck of the woods getting to the highest level.

“You can reach your dreams if you put in enough – and Barry is a great example of that.”