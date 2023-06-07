Aberdeen release Scotland youth international keeper Blessing Oluyemi

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have released Scotland youth international keeper Blessing Oluyemi.

The 18-year-old is currently involved in the PFA Scotland showcase and Exit trials.

Oluyemi hopes to impress to land a deal with a club for next season.

The teenager was taken to the United States last November by Aberdeen for a first team squad winter training camp in Atlanta.

He featured as a substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat of MLS side Atlanta United during the camp.

Oluyemi told Sky Sports: “As a keeper you are an important part of the team and I will take my confidence to Saturday and show what I can do.

“I know in myself what I can do and I think that will stand me in good stead.

“I am looking to play my best, impress and hopefully talk to a few clubs and get something sorted for pre-season.”

Former Don set to join Israeli club

Meanwhile former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson has reportedly agreed a deal to join Israeli club F.C Ashdod after leaving Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old is a free agent and rejected options in England, Scotland and India to make the move to the Israeli top flight club.

Aberdonian Robertson made 70 appearances, 54 of them starts, for the Dons before signing for Blackpool in summer 2015.

Meanwhile former Aberdeen keeper Archie Mair has reportedly been targeted for a loan deal by Notts County, Crewe and Mansfield.

Norwich keeper Mair was the penalty shoot-out hero for Notts County in the play-off final to win promotion to League Two.

Mair was sent on in the final minute of extra time for the spot-kick shoot-out.

He denied Darren Oldaker and Jeff King with saves as County beat Chesterfield 4-3 on penalties after the game had been drawn 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Notts County are keen to take him back for next season.