Joe Harper: Aberdeen must go all out to secure European group stage action EVERY year

I have had a look at some of the potential clubs Aberdeen could face in the Europa League play-offs and there is nothing for Barry Robson and his squad to fear, writes the Dons' record goalscorer.

Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen’s board, manager and players must go all out to ensure European group stage action comes to Pittodrie every season.

The bounce qualifying for the groups of Europe has brought to the city and supporters is really noticeable.

There is a real buzz – and it is vital Aberdeen ensure it is not a one-off.

Hopefully this is the start of a new era in Europe for Aberdeen, where they will be competing in the lucrative group stages every year.

The rewards are there for all to see.

Qualifying for the groups will be worth at least £5 million to the Dons.

Some of that money can be invested back into the club and the squad, and the financial boost of qualifying for the groups puts the Dons in a strong position to replicate their achievement.

And that can go on and on, year after year, with momentum constantly building.

Obviously that will be a real challenge, but it is one the Pittodrie hierarchy, boss Barry Robson and his squad must rise to meet.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson roars on his side from the sidelines. Image: SNS.

Qualifying for the group stages season after season must be the ambition of the club and the players.

We have recently celebrated the Gothenburg Greats, where the importance of European football to the club and supporters was clear to see.

None of Aberdeen’s potential play-off opponents would blow them away

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action next season, although we have yet to discover if that will be in the Europa League or Conference League.

The Reds will compete in the Europa League play-offs on August 24 and August 31.

Pittodrie will be absolutely rocking for the home tie, and I expect an atmosphere similar to the 4-0 defeat of FC Copenhagen in 2007.

The Red Army raised the roof for that memorable Uefa Cup group stage win over the Danes to secure qualification to the knock-out stages.

And the reward for that was a glamour tie against Bayern Munich, with Pittodrie jumping again in the 2-2 first-leg draw with the German giants.

That 2007-08 season was proof of the positive benefits Europe brings to the club and city.

If Aberdeen win the play-offs in August, they go into the Europa League group stages alongside some real European giants, with action until mid-December.

Even if the Reds lose the play-off, they still have the safety net of dropping straight into Conference League groups, which also run until almost Christmas.

It is all to play for.

I have had a wee look at the potential teams Aberdeen could land in the Europa League play-offs.

There are some exciting prospects such as Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), Olympiacos (Greece), Genk (Belgium) and Astana (Kazakhstan), among many others.

Each would make a mouth-watering tie, but none of the teams Aberdeen could face concern me that they could play the Dons off the park.

I believe Aberdeen, particularly after Barry Robson’s summer rebuild, would be capable of beating any of them if they play to their potential.

Now that the Dons are in the group stages of Europe, it should be the mission of everyone at Pittodrie to ensure it is not a once-every-15-years occurrence.

And that the multi-million financial boost, glamour games, Euro nights at Pittodrie and the kudos of playing in Europe becomes a year-after-year success story.

Over to you Aberdeen… I know the Red Army will do their bit.

Aberdeen fans during the win against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

McCrorie rejected Euro adventure

I was surprised Ross McCrorie opted to sign for Bristol City in the English Championship rather than stay at Aberdeen for European group stage action.

He clearly believes Bristol have the potential to win promotion to the English Premier League.

I hope they do and that McCrorie gets to play in the English top-flight.

McCrorie signed for Bristol City in a £2 million deal that could rise to £3m with additional add-ons.

McCrorie’s performances for Aberdeen were rewarded with a call up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad.

Ross McCrorie could be in action for Scotland this month after leaving Aberdeen for Bristol City. Image: SNS.

He is in contention to win his first cap in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia later this month.

I’m disappointed to see McCrorie leave Aberdeen because he was such an important player and I liked his passion and effort.

However, he has made the decision to move on and I wish him all the best for the future.

It is good to see that Aberdeen moved quickly to find a replacement for that right-back area McCrorie often occupied.

Signing Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal before McCrorie’s departure was even confirmed was a very positive move.

Devlin is an experienced defender who should be able to slot effortlessly into that right-back role.

Every time I have seen Devlin play, I have been very impressed with him.

Devlin is the first signing of the summer transfer window, but there will be many more in a rebuild to compete on two fronts.

Dons youngsters conquer Europe

Congratulations to Aberdeen’s U15s on recently winning the OSM 75 tournament in the Netherlands.

The young Dons were undefeated throughout the tournament and triumphed in the final with a penalty shoot-out victory against De Graafschap.

That fantastic trophy success came just a week after the Aberdeen U16s won the Club Academy Scotland League title.

The U16s were unbeaten during that league campaign.

There is clearly an exciting new breed of young stars coming through at Pittodrie.

