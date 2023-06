Aberdeen and St Mirren linked with Northampton Town defender

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and St Mirren are reportedly among a number of clubs looking to land Northampton Town defender Ali Koiki.

The 23-year-old is a free agent after turning down a new deal at Northampton.

The left-back began his career at Burnley and had a loan spell at Swindon Town in 2019.

He spent the 2020-21 season at Bristol Rovers before moving to Northampton where he made 74 appearances.

Wycombe Town and Portsmouth are also interested in the player, according to Football Insider.

Koiki made 24 appearances for Northampton during an injury-disrupted campaign.

The Cobblers won promotion to English League One and boss Jon Brady was keen to keep the player at the club.

Koiki’s season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.