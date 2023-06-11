Slovenian striker Ester Sokler ‘close to joining’ Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are reportedly close to signing Slovenian striker Ester Sokler.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian top flight last season.

According to Football Scotland, the Dons are leading the race to sign the former Slovenia under-21 international.

Sokler joined NK Radomlje from NK Celje last summer and still has a year left on his deal.

The Dons are also keen to sign Croatian playmaker Tonio Teklic from Varazdin but no fee has been agreed between the clubs yet.

Aberdeen have made one signing so far in the summer window with the arrival of Livingston captain Nicky Devlin, while Dons vice-captain Ross McCrorie has left for Bristol City in a £2million deal which could rise to £3m with add-ons.