Slovenian striker Ester Sokler ‘close to joining’ Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler ‘close to joining’ Aberdeen

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian top flight last season.

By Danny Law
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are reportedly close to signing Slovenian striker Ester Sokler.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for NK Radomlje in the Slovenian top flight last season.

According to Football Scotland, the Dons are leading the race to sign the former Slovenia under-21 international.

Sokler joined NK Radomlje from NK Celje last summer and still has a year left on his deal.

The Dons are also keen to sign Croatian playmaker Tonio Teklic from Varazdin but no fee has been agreed between the clubs yet.

Aberdeen have made one signing so far in the summer window with the arrival of Livingston captain Nicky Devlin, while Dons vice-captain Ross McCrorie has left for Bristol City in a £2million deal which could rise to £3m with add-ons.

Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson’s ‘huge’ footballing talent obvious at age five – ‘The free-kicks, vision and passing have always been there’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson playing for Clitheroe Wolves as a young boy. Image: Ross Hibbert/Clitheroe Wolves.
Aberdeen target Leighton Clarkson's 'huge' footballing talent obvious at age five - 'The free-kicks,…
Terry Butcher and Graeme Shinnie celebrate a 3-0 League Cup victory against Rangers at Ibrox in 2012. Image: SNS
Graeme Shinnie hails Terry Butcher for guidance and support in crunch times
Calvin Ramsay is set to join Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Liverpool set to send former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay on loan to Preston North…
John Hewitt.
'It was better than scoring the winner in Gothenburg!' - Aberdeen legend John Hewitt…
Charlie Nicholas after wining the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 1990. From left, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Bobby Connor, Alex McLeish with the cup and David Robertson,. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas reveals 1990 Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out fear in new…
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen linked with Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic
Aberdeen's U15's raise the trophy after winning the final. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen kings of Europe again as U15s stars win prestigious overseas tournament
Barry Robson (left) and Steve Paterson celebrate a First Division player and manager of the month double for Caley Thistle in November 2002. Image: DC Thomson.
Steve Paterson says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is inspiration to young footballers who suffer…
Keeper Kelle Roos celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must go all out to secure European group stage action EVERY…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie, who Aberdeen are looking to make a deal for
Wigan financial woes could impact Aberdeen’s hopes of landing Graeme Shinnie