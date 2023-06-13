Liverpool winger Harvey Blair linked with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 16 apperances in Premier League 2 for Liverpool last season.

Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Kilmarnock are also keen to sign the winger on loan, according to Football Insider.

Blair made his first team debut against Preston North End in a League Cup win in October 2021.

The winger. who qualifies for England and Jamaica, has been with the Reds since under-12s and signed a new deal at Anfield in December 2021.

The Dons are in talks to bring Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler to Pittodrie as manager Barry Robson bids to strengthen his squad.

They have completed one signing already during the summer window with Nicky Devlin arriving on loan from Livingston, while Ross McCrorie has joined Bristol City for an initial fee of around £2 million which could rise to £3 million with add-ons.