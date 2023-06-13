Liverpool winger Harvey Blair linked with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Liverpool winger Harvey Blair linked with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock

The 19-year-old is also attracting interest from Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient.

By Danny Law
Harvey Blair of Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.
Harvey Blair of Liverpool. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are among a host of clubs reportedly interested in Liverpool winger Harvey Blair.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 16 apperances in Premier League 2 for Liverpool last season.

Portsmouth, Burton Albion, Leyton Orient and Kilmarnock are also keen to sign the winger on loan, according to Football Insider.

Blair made his first team debut against Preston North End in a League Cup win in October 2021.

The winger. who qualifies for England and Jamaica, has been with the Reds since under-12s and signed a new deal at Anfield in December 2021.

Harvey Blair of Liverpool (left) and Sepp van den Berg of Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons are in talks to bring Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler to Pittodrie as manager Barry Robson bids to strengthen his squad.

They have completed one signing already during the summer window with Nicky Devlin arriving on loan from Livingston, while Ross McCrorie has joined Bristol City for an initial fee of around £2 million which could rise to £3 million with add-ons.

Balkan football expert lifts lid on Aberdeen transfer targets Tonio Teklic and Ester Sokler

