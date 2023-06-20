Aberdeen round off pre-season schedule with Preston North End trip – setting up potential Calvin Ramsay reunion

Aberdeen have announced a pre-season friendly against English Championship side Preston North End.

Barry Robson’s Dons will head to Deepdale on Saturday, July 22 (3pm kick-off).

The match could see youth academy graduate Calvin Ramsay line up against the Reds, with the right-back – sold to Liverpool for an up front fee of £4.5 million last summer – recently making a loan move from the Premier League giants to Preston for the 2023/24 season.

Aberdeen had already announced a visit to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, July 29, and – before that – bounce games at Turriff United (Wednesday, July 12) and Fraserburgh (Saturday, July 15).

A club statement said the Preston game “completes the Dons’ pre-season schedule”, ahead of a campaign where Robson’s Reds will face domestic action, as well as guaranteed European group stage football until Christmas.

Ahead of their four pre-season friendlies, the Aberdeen squad will spend a week being put through their paces in Portugal.