Former Aberdeen target Jay Idzes set for move to Italy

Former Aberdeen transfer target Jay Idzes is reportedly heading for Italy.

We revealed yesterday the Dons had dropped their interest in the 23-year-old Dutch central defender due to his hesitancy to commit to the offer to move to Pittodrie.

Idzes was a free agent after his contract with Go Ahead Eagles expired.

Aberdeen’s decision to end their pursuit of the player has led to reports in Italy claiming the defender will join Serie B side Venezia on a three-year deal.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also claims the deal has been agreed for Idzes to move to Venice.