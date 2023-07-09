Which of Aberdeen’s home kits from the last 50 years is your favourite?

It won’t be long before Aberdeen’s new 2023/24 home kit is revealed – and here are the 35 Reds home strips from the last 50 years it will have to match up to.

A few weeks ago, the Dons released their 23/24 “Northern Lights” change kit to acclaim (and record sales), which inspired us to pull together a list of all of the previous Aberdeen away strips we could find colour photos of.

It went down a storm, so we thought – why not also dig out images of all of the home kits from down the decades?

The red kits in the list below go all the way back to 1970, with six kit manufacturers during those 50-plus years (as well as a whole host of sponsors).

Adidas, the Dons’ current kit partners, returned for a second spell in 2011, but will their latest effort be as good as some of iconic Aberdeen jerseys below?

2023/24

TBC

2022/23

2021/22

2020/21

2019/20

2018/19

2017/18

2016/17

2015/16

2014/15

2013/14

2012/13

2011/12

2010/11

2009/10

2008/09

2007/08

2006/07

2005/06

2004/05

2002/03

2001/02

2000/01

1998/99

1997/98

1996/97

1994/95

1992/93

1990/91

1987/88

1986/87

1984/85

1982/83

1979/80

1976/77

1970/71