Which of Aberdeen’s home kits from the last 50 years is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Which of Aberdeen’s home kits from the last 50 years is your favourite?

We've dug out colour images of every Dons home strip since 1970/71 as we prepare for the launch of the 2023/24 offering.

Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Ryan Cryle
By Ryan Cryle

It won’t be long before Aberdeen’s new 2023/24 home kit is revealed – and here are the 35 Reds home strips from the last 50 years it will have to match up to.

A few weeks ago, the Dons released their 23/24 “Northern Lights” change kit to acclaim (and record sales), which inspired us to pull together a list of all of the previous Aberdeen away strips we could find colour photos of.

It went down a storm, so we thought – why not also dig out images of all of the home kits from down the decades?

The red kits in the list below go all the way back to 1970, with six kit manufacturers during those 50-plus years (as well as a whole host of sponsors).

Adidas, the Dons’ current kit partners, returned for a second spell in 2011, but will their latest effort be as good as some of iconic Aberdeen jerseys below?

2023/24

TBC

2022/23

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski in last season’s home kit – a homage to the 1982-84 home strip, complete with special European Cup Winners’ Cup glory 40th anniversary crest. Image: SNS.

2021/22

Christian Ramirez in Aberdeen’s 2021/22 home kit. Image: Shutterstock.

2020/21

Ryan Hedges in the Aberdeen 2020/21 home strip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

2019/20

Sam Cosgrove in the Aberdeen 2019/20 home kit. Image: SNS.

2018/19

Lewis Ferguson on the run for Aberdeen against Burnley in a Europa League qualifying clash, kitted out in the 2018/19 home strip. Image: SNS.

2017/18

Graeme Shinnie wearing Aberdeen’s 2017/18 home kit – another stripes-up-the-side number – against Apollon Limassol at Pittodrie in a Europa League qualifier. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

2016/17

The most recent Aberdeen home kit with a collar was the 2016/17 offering – being worn in this image by (among other) Ryan Christie, centre. Image: SNS.

2015/16

Andy Considine in the 2015/16 Aberdeen home strip in Rijeka, where the Dons famously won in Europa League qualifying. Image: SNS.

2014/15

Peter Pawlett wearing the 2014/15 home kit – which was emblazoned with a retro crest – in Aberdeen’s Europa League qualifying victory at Groningen. Image: SNS.

2013/14

Adam Rooney celebrates his 2014 League Cup semi-final goal against St Johnstone in the 2013/14 home strip, which featured a big white V at the neck. Image: SNS.

2012/13

Aberdeen’s home strip for 2012/13 stood out due to having white shorts (for the first time since 1996/97). Niall McGinn is pictured celebrating a goal wearing it. Image: SNS.

2011/12

The Dons’ 2011/12 red kit, worn by forward Scott Vernon at Hampden in a defeat to Hibs – the club’s first Adidas kit since 1987. Image: SNS.

2010/11

Fraser Fyvie in possibly the most understated Aberdeen home strip – the 2010/11 edition. Image: SNS.

2009/10

Aberdeen’s 2009/10 horizontally-pinstriped home kit, as worn by Michael Paton. Image: SNS.

2008/09

Chris Maguire in action wearing Aberdeen’s 2008/09 home strip. Image: SNS.

2007/08

Aberdeen trio, from left, Lee Miller, Jamie Smith and Chris Clark wearing the Reds' 2007/08 home strip on the famous night they thumped FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Uefa Cup groups at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen trio, from left, Lee Miller, Jamie Smith and Chris Clark wearing the Reds’ 2007/08 home strip on the famous night they thumped FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Uefa Cup groups at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

2006/07

Michael Hart, left, in Aberdeen’s 2006/07 collared home number. Image: SNS.

2005/06

From left, Jamie Smith, Darren Mackie and Barry Nicholson in Aberdeen’s 2005/06 home kit. Image: DC Thomson.

2004/05

Aberdeen’s first kit with US sports giant Nike, as worn by Scott Severin. Image: SNS.

2002/03

Italian cult hero Roberto Bisconti here wearing the Dons home strip for 2002/03 and 2003/04. Image: DC Thomson.

2001/02

The undisputed shiniest kit in Aberdeen’s history, it is perhaps forgotten this home strip – their first with French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif – was only kept for one campaign. It’s worn in this picture by another cult icon of Pittodrie, Hicham Zerouali. Image: DC Thomson.

2000/01

Robbie Winters in Aberdeen’s final Puma home offering, which they had for one season: 2000/01. Image: SNS.

1998/99

Andy Dow celebrating his 1999/2000 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal in the home kit used by Aberdeen that season and the season before. Image: DC Thomson.

1997/98

Aberdeen players including Russell Anderson and Derek Whyte in the 1997/98 home kit – the Dons’ first with Puma. Image: DC Thomson.

1996/97

Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in the 1996/97 Living Design Umbro home strip. This one – the only Dons home kit you would describe as being red <em>and </em>black – was also used for just a single season. Image: SNS.

1994/95

Dodds again – this time in the iconic Northsound home strip the Reds had for season 1994/95 (the season they beat Dunfermline in a play-off tie to maintain their top-flight status) and then the following campaign, when they won the Coca-Cola Cup. Image: SNS.

1992/93

Only slightly different from the home kit which preceded it, this Aberdeen home offering – worn here by Duncan Shearer – carried the Abtrust sponsor in its first season, before the shirt sponsor changed to A-Fab for its second. Image: SNS.

1990/91

Eoin Jess, left, and Jim Bett in the Aberdeen home strip for 1990/91 and 1991/92. Image: SNS.

1987/88

The first Aberdeen home kit made by Umbro – and among the Dons’ most iconic – this lasted three campaigns, including the 1989/90 double-winning season. Alex McLeish is pictured wearing it in the 1990 Scottish Cup final v Celtic. Image: SNS.

1986/87

Aberdeen only used this kit for one season, 1986/87. Here’s Jim Bett wearing it against Rangers. Image: SNS.

1984/85

Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86. My favourite, for what it’s worth. Image: DC Thomson.

1982/83

Probably the single most recognisable strip in Aberdeen’s history, which was worn (in this image by Peter Weir) when the Dons claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg in 1983. The team also played in it the following season. Image: SNS.

1979/80

Aberdeen’s greatest player Willie Miller in the red Adidas home kit introduced for the Premier Division title win of 1979/80 – and the two seasons after. It was the Dons first-ever kit with German super-brand Adidas. Image: SNS.

1976/77

Goalscoring legend Joe Harper in the Admiral home strip Aberdeen ‘Don’ned for three campaigns, starting in 1976/77. Image: SNS.

1970/71

Zoltan Varga in the home strip Aberdeen wore for SIX seasons from 1970/71. Image: DC Thomson.

Which of Aberdeen’s 31 away kits between 1979/80 and 2023/24 is your favourite?

More from Press and Journal

Drummers provided a stirring soundtrack to the day. Image: Jasperimage
Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games
Two dead birds lying on a beach.
Dead birds now found on Aberdeen beach as bird flu concerns grow in north-east
SNP MP denies party split after Western Isles colleague suspended
Missing Dundee teenager Blair Doig, 14, could be in Aberdeen
Google maps image of junction between A830 and A861.
Dog dies in tragic hit-and-run crash near Fort William
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: Kieran Shanks, left, celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Buckie, with Danny Strachan Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce
CR0043762 Callum Law story, Aberdeen. Connor Scully testimonial Cove Rangers v Fraserburgh. Guard of honour for Connor as he makes his way onto the pitch with his daughter Milana. Saturday 8 July 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for some time following a three-vehicle crash near Dalnaspidal this afternoon. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Driver arrested after A9 crash that left cyclist in hospital
Johnny Turner on stage as Morrissey in The Smiths Ltd.
Review: Tribute act The Smiths Ltd brought real Morrissey magic to The Lemon Tree…