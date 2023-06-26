‘He had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall’. Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pays tribute to friend and mentor Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall’. Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pays tribute to friend and mentor Craig Brown

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows worked as Motherwell press officer when Craig Brown was manager of the club and remained close friends with the former Scotland and Dons boss

By Sean Wallace
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has paid tribute to friend and mentor Craig Brown who had a knack of making people “feel 10 feet tall”.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Monday having been in hospital due to illness.

Brown managed the Dons from December 2010 to April 2013 and was then a director at Pittodrie after stepping down as boss.

Burrows worked with Brown during the former Scotland boss’ his time as Motherwell manager and took to social media to convey his heartache at the passing of his friend and mentor.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows
Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is pictured at Pittodrie,. Photo by SNS

Burrows tweeted: “I am so gutted and upset about today’s news concerning the loss of the legendary Craig Brown, news I have been in some ways bracing myself for, but the sting is no less painful when you receive it.

“Craig was always brilliant with me.

“He was brilliant the first day I met him on Tuesday 29 December 2009, and he was brilliant in the last conversation we had a week last Thursday.

“He could barely make it through a chat without saying something nice, paying an undue compliment or thanking you for something or other, even when he himself was struggling.

“I always found him to be that that sort of guy, and he was genuine about it too.

“I was only lucky enough to work for Craig as his press officer for one year and he taught me so much in those 12 months.

“Things that I still try to adopt and use to this day.

“Craig was a guy who knew that little things mattered – do lots of them as well as you can, stay humble and you won’t go far wrong.

“He also had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall.

“He would always know the right thing to say or do to help you, to reassure you or to inspire you.

“Most who met him would agree that it would only take one conversation with him to feel as if you had been friends for years, such was his warmth.

“It’s little wonder he had such success with the Scotland National Team.”

Craig Brown at Pittodrie during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: Press and Journal

Brown’s words of encouragement

Brown remains the last Scotland manager to lead the nation to a World Cup finals, in France in 1998.

He also led the Scots to Euro 96.

Scotland manager Craig Brown gives instructions from the technical area during a World Cup 1998 match. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “When I reached a decision to join Aberdeen in February, Craig was literally the first person to phone me after it was announced.

“He was always so warm and encouraging any time we’ve met since, either in the AFC or opposition boardrooms.

“I sat beside him at Tynecastle back in May and that was the first and – regrettably – only time I was lucky enough to be next to him during a match.

“He didn’t say much, but anytime he did, it was something insightful and fascinating.

“Even in his mid-80s, he knew every aspect of football and was tactically sharp as a tack.

“I felt so lucky just to be there with him and share that experience.”

Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.

‘Love and respect from everyone’

Legendary Scotland manager Brown also led the nation to an Under-16 World Cup final and a European Under-21 semi-final.

Brown took over Motherwell on a caretaker basis in June 2009 and did so well they offered him the job on a permanent basis.

Within a year and at the age of 70, Brown left Fir Park following an approach by Aberdeen.

He inherited an Aberdeen side in trouble and rock bottom of the league table.

Brown led them to safety and laid the foundations for a resurrection in fortunes.

Burrows worked as press-officer at Motherwell during Brown’s time as manager at the Steelmen.

Craig Brown during his time as Scotland manager.

He said: “I still remember so fondly being away on European trips to Iceland, Norway, and Denmark with Motherwell in 2010, feeling like a starstruck kid, as he told so many fascinating and amusing tales about notable names within the Scottish and world game.

“He had a cheeky, but at the same time, entirely forgivable sense of humour.

“I chose the picture with this tweet deliberately.

“It’s Motherwell (and Craig!) in Odense in the UEFA Europa League play-off – after the team had come through a couple of rounds and enjoyed real momentum.

“It was one of the most joyous times to be at the club, we got so, so close to making the group stages that year.

“When I look at it, it’s how I remember him, and it makes me smile.

“Even after he left ‘Well, we kept in touch, and I would always look forward to bumping into him at Aberdeen games or at other events.

“The love and respect he commanded from everyone – treatment he never courted or took for granted – was notable.

“I always try to take and treat people for how they are to me, and Craig was always superb with me.”

Birthday video message for Burrows

Pittodrie chief executive Burrows also revealed his friend and mentor sent a long video message last December as part of his 40th birthday celebrations.

Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Burrows said: “As recently as December, he sent me a recorded video message for my fortieth birthday lunch.

“My wife Emma had managed to (somehow) convince a bunch of friends and colleagues from my football life/past to say some nice things – normally they’d last 10 or 20 seconds… 30 at most.

“The usual pleasantries or a playful ribbing.

“Craig’s was about five minutes long, talking about the times and fun we had at Fir Park, and how much he appreciated everyone for their help during his tenure.

“He must have namechecked just about everyone at the club, on and off the field, and that was almost his modus operandi.

“It was an honour for me that he would he consider doing it, let alone taking the time and sending it.

“Again, it was all 100% genuine.”

‘A friend, a mentor and a terrifically warm human being’.

During his time as Aberdeen manager Brown brought former captain Russell Anderson back to the club.

He also made astute signings such as Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Mark Reynolds.

Although unable to lead the Dons into the top six during his time in charge, Brown helped lay the foundations for 2014 League Cup success that followed under Derek McInnes.

The Dons announced on March 14, 2013 that Brown was to retire at the end of the season and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown who has passed away at the age of 82. Image: Jim Irvine DCT Media

Burrows said: “The world will remember Craig as a talented and respected football manager; the last person to take the Scotland National Team to a World Cup.

“They might even remember Motherwell’s most successful (in terms of win percentage in the top-flight) boss in the modern era – and who can forget that incredible 6-6 match with Hibs?

“They will also remember his sterling 13-year contribution to the Dons as a manager, director and more recently, an ambassador.

“I will remember all those things, but I’ll also cherish a friend, a mentor, and a terrifically warm human being.

“Rest easy Craig – and thank you so much for everything you did for me.

“I’ll never forget it.”

