‘He had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall’. Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows pays tribute to friend and mentor Craig Brown

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows has paid tribute to friend and mentor Craig Brown who had a knack of making people “feel 10 feet tall”.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Brown sadly passed away at the age of 82 on Monday having been in hospital due to illness.

Brown managed the Dons from December 2010 to April 2013 and was then a director at Pittodrie after stepping down as boss.

Burrows worked with Brown during the former Scotland boss’ his time as Motherwell manager and took to social media to convey his heartache at the passing of his friend and mentor.

Burrows tweeted: “I am so gutted and upset about today’s news concerning the loss of the legendary Craig Brown, news I have been in some ways bracing myself for, but the sting is no less painful when you receive it.

“Craig was always brilliant with me.

“He was brilliant the first day I met him on Tuesday 29 December 2009, and he was brilliant in the last conversation we had a week last Thursday.

“He could barely make it through a chat without saying something nice, paying an undue compliment or thanking you for something or other, even when he himself was struggling.

“I always found him to be that that sort of guy, and he was genuine about it too.

“I was only lucky enough to work for Craig as his press officer for one year and he taught me so much in those 12 months.

“Things that I still try to adopt and use to this day.

“Craig was a guy who knew that little things mattered – do lots of them as well as you can, stay humble and you won’t go far wrong.

“He also had an incredible knack of making you feel ten feet tall.

“He would always know the right thing to say or do to help you, to reassure you or to inspire you.

“Most who met him would agree that it would only take one conversation with him to feel as if you had been friends for years, such was his warmth.

“It’s little wonder he had such success with the Scotland National Team.”

Brown’s words of encouragement

Brown remains the last Scotland manager to lead the nation to a World Cup finals, in France in 1998.

He also led the Scots to Euro 96.

Burrows said: “When I reached a decision to join Aberdeen in February, Craig was literally the first person to phone me after it was announced.

“He was always so warm and encouraging any time we’ve met since, either in the AFC or opposition boardrooms.

“I sat beside him at Tynecastle back in May and that was the first and – regrettably – only time I was lucky enough to be next to him during a match.

“He didn’t say much, but anytime he did, it was something insightful and fascinating.

“Even in his mid-80s, he knew every aspect of football and was tactically sharp as a tack.

“I felt so lucky just to be there with him and share that experience.”

‘Love and respect from everyone’

Legendary Scotland manager Brown also led the nation to an Under-16 World Cup final and a European Under-21 semi-final.

Brown took over Motherwell on a caretaker basis in June 2009 and did so well they offered him the job on a permanent basis.

Within a year and at the age of 70, Brown left Fir Park following an approach by Aberdeen.

He inherited an Aberdeen side in trouble and rock bottom of the league table.

Brown led them to safety and laid the foundations for a resurrection in fortunes.

Burrows worked as press-officer at Motherwell during Brown’s time as manager at the Steelmen.

He said: “I still remember so fondly being away on European trips to Iceland, Norway, and Denmark with Motherwell in 2010, feeling like a starstruck kid, as he told so many fascinating and amusing tales about notable names within the Scottish and world game.

“He had a cheeky, but at the same time, entirely forgivable sense of humour.

“I chose the picture with this tweet deliberately.

“It’s Motherwell (and Craig!) in Odense in the UEFA Europa League play-off – after the team had come through a couple of rounds and enjoyed real momentum.

“It was one of the most joyous times to be at the club, we got so, so close to making the group stages that year.

“When I look at it, it’s how I remember him, and it makes me smile.

“Even after he left ‘Well, we kept in touch, and I would always look forward to bumping into him at Aberdeen games or at other events.

“The love and respect he commanded from everyone – treatment he never courted or took for granted – was notable.

“I always try to take and treat people for how they are to me, and Craig was always superb with me.”

Birthday video message for Burrows

Pittodrie chief executive Burrows also revealed his friend and mentor sent a long video message last December as part of his 40th birthday celebrations.

Burrows said: “As recently as December, he sent me a recorded video message for my fortieth birthday lunch.

“My wife Emma had managed to (somehow) convince a bunch of friends and colleagues from my football life/past to say some nice things – normally they’d last 10 or 20 seconds… 30 at most.

“The usual pleasantries or a playful ribbing.

“Craig’s was about five minutes long, talking about the times and fun we had at Fir Park, and how much he appreciated everyone for their help during his tenure.

“He must have namechecked just about everyone at the club, on and off the field, and that was almost his modus operandi.

“It was an honour for me that he would he consider doing it, let alone taking the time and sending it.

“Again, it was all 100% genuine.”

‘A friend, a mentor and a terrifically warm human being’.

During his time as Aberdeen manager Brown brought former captain Russell Anderson back to the club.

He also made astute signings such as Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Mark Reynolds.

Although unable to lead the Dons into the top six during his time in charge, Brown helped lay the foundations for 2014 League Cup success that followed under Derek McInnes.

The Dons announced on March 14, 2013 that Brown was to retire at the end of the season and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

Burrows said: “The world will remember Craig as a talented and respected football manager; the last person to take the Scotland National Team to a World Cup.

“They might even remember Motherwell’s most successful (in terms of win percentage in the top-flight) boss in the modern era – and who can forget that incredible 6-6 match with Hibs?

“They will also remember his sterling 13-year contribution to the Dons as a manager, director and more recently, an ambassador.

“I will remember all those things, but I’ll also cherish a friend, a mentor, and a terrifically warm human being.

“Rest easy Craig – and thank you so much for everything you did for me.

“I’ll never forget it.”