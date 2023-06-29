Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven joins Aberdeen coaching team

Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven has joined Aberdeen as a part of Barry Robson’s coaching staff.

The 39-year-old former Killie and MK Dons midfielder will take on the first-team coach role vacated by Liam Fox at the end of last season.

Leven played for Killie from 2004 to 2007 before seven years in English football with Chesterfield, Oxford and MK Dons.

He was forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a long-term knee injury.

He took on a coaching role at the Middlesbrough academy before becoming Lee McCulloch’s assistant at Kilmarnock for two years.

Leven then had a successful two years coaching spell at Belarusian Premier League side Dynamo Brest.

As a part of that coaching team led by current Dynamo Moscow boss Marcel Lička, Dynamo won the 2019 League title and two Belarusian Super Cups, qualifying for the Champions League qualifiers.

He linked up with Lička at Russian club FC Orenburg in 2021, with the duo helping guide the team to immediate promotion to the Russian top-flight via the play-offs.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “Peter is someone I have known for a while.

“I was on my pro licence with him, and I was really impressed.

“He’s really intense, enthusiastic and he also has great contacts all over Europe which will be really beneficial as we prepare for the challenges which lie ahead in European this season.

“He’s also worked with young players who are getting close to the first team so that wide ranging coaching experience will be invaluable as he supports the pathway for young talent here at Aberdeen.”

Leven is looking forward to the next chapter in his coaching career.

He said: “Aberdeen is a huge club, so I am delighted to be given the opportunity to be part of Barry’s staff.

“Barry has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve this season and has high standards driven by himself and his coaching staff, so I am really excited about the challenge ahead which lies ahead.”