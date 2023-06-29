Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven joins Aberdeen coaching team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven joins Aberdeen coaching team

The 39-year-old, who replaces Liam Fox, is looking forward to being part of Barry Robson's team.

By Danny Law
New first-team coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
New first-team coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Former Kilmarnock assistant manager Peter Leven has joined Aberdeen as a part of Barry Robson’s coaching staff.

The 39-year-old former Killie and MK Dons midfielder will take on the first-team coach role vacated by Liam Fox at the end of last season.

Leven played for Killie from 2004 to 2007 before seven years in English football with Chesterfield, Oxford and MK Dons.

He was forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a long-term knee injury.

He took on a coaching role at the Middlesbrough academy before becoming Lee McCulloch’s assistant at Kilmarnock for two years.

Leven then had a successful two years coaching spell at Belarusian Premier League side Dynamo Brest.

As a part of that coaching team led by current Dynamo Moscow boss Marcel Lička, Dynamo won the 2019 League title and two Belarusian Super Cups, qualifying for the Champions League qualifiers.

He linked up with Lička at Russian club FC Orenburg in 2021, with the duo helping guide the team to immediate promotion to the Russian top-flight via the play-offs.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson said: “Peter is someone I have known for a while.

“I was on my pro licence with him, and I was really impressed.

“He’s really intense, enthusiastic and he also has great contacts all over Europe which will be really beneficial as we prepare for the challenges which lie ahead in European this season.

“He’s also worked with young players who are getting close to the first team so that wide ranging coaching experience will be invaluable as he supports the pathway for young talent here at Aberdeen.”

01/03/17<br />RUGBY PARK – KILMARNOCK<br />Kilmarnock coach Peter Leven.

Leven is looking forward to the next chapter in his coaching career.

He said: “Aberdeen is a huge club, so I am delighted to be given the opportunity to be part of Barry’s staff.

“Barry has a clear vision of what he wants to achieve this season and has high standards driven by himself and his coaching staff, so I am really excited about the challenge ahead which lies ahead.”

