Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build ‘front foot, energetic’ team

Aberdeen are doing two training sessions per day during the warm weather training camp in Portugal as the mercury hits 30 degrees

By Sean Wallace
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

Boss Barry Robson is pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal because he aims to build a “front foot, energetic” team for the new season.

The Dons are currently at a week long warm weather training camp where the mercury is hitting thirty degrees.

Robson is making his squad sweat it out with two training sessions each day.

It is part of a gruelling training regime designed to have the Reds ready to compete at an intense level in Europe and domestically.

Aberdeen will compete in the group stages of Europe in the upcoming campaign.

Robson also insists a week in Portugal will allow valuable  time to work with the team on the footballing style he aims to deliver in the new campaign.

Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

He said: “I like to work the players in the heat.

“We will do double sessions for the whole week in Portugal.

“We can stretch the players physically in the heat which is important because we want to be a front foot, energetic team.

“In Portugal we can work on all these things.”

https://twitter.com/AberdeenFC/status/1675866999669547008

‘Define how we want to play’

Robson is building a squad for the demands of European group stage action and domestic football.

The Dons kick-off their continental campaign in the Europa League play-off, first leg on Thursday August 24.

Should Robson’s team win that two-legged tie the Dons will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

Should the lose the play-offs Aberdeen will drop down into the Conference League group stages.

https://twitter.com/AberdeenFC/status/1675602744688648194

Either way the Dons are guaranteed at least eight European games until mid December.

Robson reckons the hard graft in Portugal will help build up a fitness levels to play front-foot, high tempo football for the entire campaign.

The week away in isolation will also give the manager time to outline his tactics and plans for the new campaign.

 

He said: “It is good to get away and get full focus on everyone.

“We like going away so we can get pure focus on the whole squad.

“All of us together.

“We can get lots of meetings in and can really define aspects on how we want to do things and want to play.”

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie (R) and Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

New signings integrating in Portugal

Aberdeen boss Robson has already signed five players during a summer transfer window rebuild.

Captain Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin have all arrived on permanent contracts.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has also been secured on a season long loan from the six time European champions.

New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams. Image: SNS

Robson is closing in on more signings and recently confirmed the club are ‘down the road’ with landing transfer targets.

Aberdeen are hopeful there will be more new signings before they take on Turriff United in their opening pre-season friendly on July 12.

Shinnie and Clarkson were both at Pittodrie last season on loan and know the club, Robson and the team.

Midfielder Shinnie penned a three-year deal having left Wigan Athletic whilst Clarkson was signed from Liverpool on a four-year contract.

Sokler, Devlin and Williams are all new additions at Pittodrie.

Robson is confident the Portugal training camp will allow the new additions the opportunity to gel with their team mates.

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS

He said: “Some of the new lads coming in it is good for them to get around the rest of the players.

“And they will see the culture that we build here.”

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

No.2 Agnew on benefits of Portugal

Meanwhile Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew insists putting the player through their paces in the searing heat in Portugal is highly beneficial.

He also agrees with Robson that the time away will be vital to helping the new signings settle in.

Steve Agnew during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS

Agnew said: “Physically we can get their bodies into good condition.

“We can stress their bodies in the heat of this temperature.

“Secondly, the players we have signed that brings them together and creates a team spirit.

“I have to say they already have a really good team spirit and that kind of helps all that.

“We are all together and getting ready for the games when we return to Aberdeen.”

