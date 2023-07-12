Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk

Forward Miovski has returned to training after being sidelined with an ankle injury, and Duk reported back to Pittodrie this week following an extended summer break due to international duty.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is relishing the opportunity to rekindle his lethal strike partnership with Duk.

Miovski and Duk were the most potent strike duo in the Scottish top-flight last season.

They netted 18 goals each for a combined total of 36 in all competitions to fire the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish.

Miovksi has returned to training after suffering ankle ligament damage in the penultimate game of last season.

That injury ruled North Macedonian international Miovski out of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and England last month.

Miovski is on course to be available for the opening game of the season against Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Cape Verde international Duk reported back to Pittodrie for pre-season training on Monday.

Duk was given an extended break due to international duty.

The former Benfica striker played in Cape Verde’s 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month to secure qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Miovski, 24, said: “Duk is fantastic. He is so funny and a very good player.

“He is strong.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partner Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.

“We are different types of players as he uses his power to pick two or three players and open space for me.

“When I run around the defenders, I open up space for him.

“We worked very well last season and I hope we will continue that way.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Importance of signing Clarkson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson further bolstered his attacking options this summer with the signing of Slovenian Ester Sokler.

The Dons paid a £300,000 fee to land Sokler, 24, on a three-year deal from Slovenian top flight club NK Radomlje.

Sokler is one of six signings secured so far this summer in Robson’s squad rebuild.

New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.

Miovski reckons a key move was the capture of midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Clarkson was influential during a loan spell at Aberdeen from the Anfield club last season.

Miovski is delighted the Dons beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs to land Clarkson.

He believes Clarkson has an understanding of where he and Duk will be on the pitch, which results in pinpoint deliveries – and goals.

Miovski revealed he and Duk discuss daily with Clarkson on how they can improve for the Dons.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson is pictured during a training session. Image: SNS.

He said: “Leighton knows where I am on the pitch and he just needs to get the ball there.

“With the goal against Rangers, you see he didn’t even look at me, Leighton just put the ball there.

“And when I scored, he came to me and said I knew that you were there.

“It gives you confidence to play with a player like that and hope we can work in the future as well.

“We speak with Leighton every day on how we can improve. Also how we can better my movements.”

Relishing Euro group stage challenge

Aberdeen signed Miovski in a £535,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

The Dons beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

The striker penned a four-year contact at Pittodrie until summer 2026.

It took the striker just six minutes into his debut to announce his arrival in Scotland by winning a penalty, and then converting it in a League Cup game against Raith Rovers.

Miovski made his debut in the group stages of the League Cup because the Dons failed to qualify for Europe.

Fast forward a year and he is looking forward to starring for the Dons in the group stages of Europe in the upcoming campaign.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates Duk’s second goal in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “In Europe, when you play other teams from countries like Italy, Spain or England, it is always good to see where you are.

“We need to prepare for the future games.

“We will push to the maximum every day so we will be ready.”

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

Fans inspire Miovski to give ‘everything’

Miovski’s form in his debut season at Aberdeen did not go unnoticed.

The striker is on the radar of Italian top-flight clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Southampton were also monitoring the striker prior to their relegation to the English Championship.

The fans have made a song about me and I am very proud about that.

“It gives me a push and motivates me on the pitch to give everything, every time and every second for this club.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski

Italian Series A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club State de Reims were also thought to be mulling over a £4 million move in January.

Miovski says he is happy in Aberdeen and that the Red Army inspire him to give “everything, every second” for the club.

He said: “Aberdeen is a nice city with lots of parks which is good for my dog. I enjoy it.

“The fans have made a song about me and I am very proud about that.

“It gives me a push and motivates me on the pitch to give everything, every time and every second for this club.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

More from Aberdeen FC

CR0031028 Highland League game of the day Keith v Turriff United (white) at Kynoch Park, Keith. Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson.
Dean Donaldson hopes Turriff United can make positive impression in friendly against Aberdeen
New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who signed for Aberdeen this summer on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's summer signings set for debuts against Turriff United as boss Barry Robson set…
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's defence, midfield and attack need strengthened further for strains of Europe
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Aberdeen fans react to Dons' new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Close up teaser of gold crest on Aberdeen FC's new 2023/24 home kit.
Golden hints as Aberdeen tease fans on eve of new home kit launch
New Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson during a training session. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen coach Peter Leven's European experience will be vital, says boss Barry Robson
Brodie Greenwood in action for Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen FC Women's player Brodie Greenwood joins Hearts
New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives lowdown on how summer signings have performed in pre-season…