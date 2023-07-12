Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski ready to reignite lethal strike partnership with Duk

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is relishing the opportunity to rekindle his lethal strike partnership with Duk.

Miovski and Duk were the most potent strike duo in the Scottish top-flight last season.

They netted 18 goals each for a combined total of 36 in all competitions to fire the Dons to a third-placed Premiership finish.

Miovksi has returned to training after suffering ankle ligament damage in the penultimate game of last season.

That injury ruled North Macedonian international Miovski out of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Ukraine and England last month.

Miovski is on course to be available for the opening game of the season against Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Cape Verde international Duk reported back to Pittodrie for pre-season training on Monday.

Duk was given an extended break due to international duty.

The former Benfica striker played in Cape Verde’s 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month to secure qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Miovski, 24, said: “Duk is fantastic. He is so funny and a very good player.

“He is strong.

“We are different types of players as he uses his power to pick two or three players and open space for me.

“When I run around the defenders, I open up space for him.

“We worked very well last season and I hope we will continue that way.”

Importance of signing Clarkson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson further bolstered his attacking options this summer with the signing of Slovenian Ester Sokler.

The Dons paid a £300,000 fee to land Sokler, 24, on a three-year deal from Slovenian top flight club NK Radomlje.

Sokler is one of six signings secured so far this summer in Robson’s squad rebuild.

Miovski reckons a key move was the capture of midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a four-year contract from Liverpool.

Clarkson was influential during a loan spell at Aberdeen from the Anfield club last season.

Miovski is delighted the Dons beat off competition from a host of English Championship clubs to land Clarkson.

He believes Clarkson has an understanding of where he and Duk will be on the pitch, which results in pinpoint deliveries – and goals.

Miovski revealed he and Duk discuss daily with Clarkson on how they can improve for the Dons.

He said: “Leighton knows where I am on the pitch and he just needs to get the ball there.

“With the goal against Rangers, you see he didn’t even look at me, Leighton just put the ball there.

“And when I scored, he came to me and said I knew that you were there.

“It gives you confidence to play with a player like that and hope we can work in the future as well.

“We speak with Leighton every day on how we can improve. Also how we can better my movements.”

Relishing Euro group stage challenge

Aberdeen signed Miovski in a £535,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

The Dons beat off interest from clubs in Hungary, Russia, Poland, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland to sign Miovski.

The striker penned a four-year contact at Pittodrie until summer 2026.

It took the striker just six minutes into his debut to announce his arrival in Scotland by winning a penalty, and then converting it in a League Cup game against Raith Rovers.

Miovski made his debut in the group stages of the League Cup because the Dons failed to qualify for Europe.

Fast forward a year and he is looking forward to starring for the Dons in the group stages of Europe in the upcoming campaign.

He said: “In Europe, when you play other teams from countries like Italy, Spain or England, it is always good to see where you are.

“We need to prepare for the future games.

“We will push to the maximum every day so we will be ready.”

Fans inspire Miovski to give ‘everything’

Miovski’s form in his debut season at Aberdeen did not go unnoticed.

The striker is on the radar of Italian top-flight clubs Bologna and Spezia.

Southampton were also monitoring the striker prior to their relegation to the English Championship.

Italian Series A club Lazio reportedly considered moving for Miovski in the January transfer window.

French club State de Reims were also thought to be mulling over a £4 million move in January.

Miovski says he is happy in Aberdeen and that the Red Army inspire him to give “everything, every second” for the club.

He said: “Aberdeen is a nice city with lots of parks which is good for my dog. I enjoy it.

“The fans have made a song about me and I am very proud about that.

“It gives me a push and motivates me on the pitch to give everything, every time and every second for this club.”