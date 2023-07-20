Striker Ester Sokler is a ‘pressing machine’ who will deliver goals, says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler is a “pressing machine” who will hit the goal trail in the upcoming season, says boss Barry Robson.

The Dons splashed out £300,000 to sign Sokler on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

Sokler has already scored five goals in the two pre-season friendlies to date, despite being introduced at half-time in both matches.

The 24-year-old bagged four on his debut in the 9-0 defeat of Highland League Turriff United.

Then the former Slovenian under-21 international won and converted a penalty in a 2-0 win at Fraserburgh.

Sokler will bid to continue his pre-season scoring streak when the Dons face English Championship Preston North End in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday.

Robson is confident the summer signing will add goals to an already potent attack boasting Duk and Bojan Miovski.

And he also reckons the Slovenian’s ability to press will be key to the Reds’ play in the new campaign.

Robson said: “Ester really wants to get after the opposition which is important in the way our team plays

“He is a pressing machine.

“I (als0) love the way Ester moves in behind the players on the shoulder.

“His runs are dangerous and he wants to cause problems.

“Ester also has goals in him as well.

“He has that quality.”

‘You can see how sharp Ester looks’

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to sign Sokler.

NK Radomlje were desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract.

Last season Sokler scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

Most of those goals came in a prolific spree when he netted in seven different games in March and April.

That red-hot goal run was fundamental in hauling NK Radomlje away from the threat of relegation and into safety.

With Sokler delivering goals, they racked up a 10-match unbeaten streak, securing 22 points from a possible 30.

Sokler has continued his scoring form at Aberdeen, albeit against Highland League opposition – and the real test will come in Europe and domestic action with the Dons when the season starts next month.

Robson said: “You can see how sharp Ester looks.

“I am really pleased with him, although he still needs time to adjust.”

Miovski on course for season opener

Sokler was signed to beef up an attack featuring Duk and Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovksi scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Striker partner Duk, a Cape Verde international, also pitched in with 18 goals of his own.

Miovski has missed the opening two games of pre-season as he battles back from an ankle injury.

The striker suffered ankle ligament damage in the penultimate game of last term (3-0 win over St Mirren) and was stretchered off.

Miovski has returned to training and is on course to be fit for the Premiership opener at Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen could be without Duk for a spell in January and February due to international duty.

Former Benfica striker Duk played in the 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month which secured Cape Verde’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The finals will run from January 13 to February 11 next year in Ivory Coast.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

But if, as expected, Duk is named in the Cape Verde squad for the tournament, he would still potentially miss up to three weeks of Aberdeen action.

‘It is not so much a system I look at, it is more the type of player’

Robson has utilised a 3-5-2 formation during the pre-season friendlies, a set-up he favoured last season.

That could mean Sokler, Duk and Miovski will battle it out for the two striker slots.

However, Robson insists he is more concerned about players’ abilities and what they can deliver than rigid systems.

He said: “There are a lot of people who talk about formations and shapes in games.

“But they don’t really look at it in that depth.

“You can have a back three or a back five when you are defending.

“But when you have the ball and are building you might have a back four because one of your wing backs has swung on and moved into a midfield area.

“We like to play in the spaces rather than to actual systems.

“What we do try to do is try to attack in a good rotation where we may have to defend a little bit lower if you are playing against a better side.

“It is not so much a system I look at, it is more the type of player.”