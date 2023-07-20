Striker Ester Sokler is a ‘pressing machine’ who will deliver goals, says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Striker Ester Sokler is a ‘pressing machine’ who will deliver goals, says Aberdeen boss Barry Robson

Dons manager Robson believes £300,000 summer signing Sokler's ability to press the opposition will be as key as the goals he predicts the Slovenian will deliver.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler is a “pressing machine” who will hit the goal trail in the upcoming season, says boss Barry Robson.

The Dons splashed out £300,000 to sign Sokler on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

Sokler has already scored five goals in the two pre-season friendlies to date, despite being introduced at half-time in both matches.

The 24-year-old bagged four on his debut in the 9-0 defeat of Highland League Turriff United.

Then the former Slovenian under-21 international won and converted a penalty in a 2-0 win at Fraserburgh.

Sokler will bid to continue his pre-season scoring streak when the Dons face English Championship Preston North End in a friendly at Deepdale on Saturday.

Robson is confident the summer signing will add goals to an already potent attack boasting Duk and Bojan Miovski.

And he also reckons the Slovenian’s ability to press will be key to the Reds’ play in the new campaign.

Robson said: “Ester really wants to get after the opposition which is important in the way our team plays

“He is a pressing machine.

“I (als0) love the way Ester moves in behind the players on the shoulder.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

“His runs are dangerous and he wants to cause problems.

“Ester also has goals in him as well.

“He has that quality.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.

‘You can see how sharp Ester looks’

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to sign Sokler.

NK Radomlje were desperate to retain the striker, who had a season left on his contract.

Last season Sokler scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

Most of those goals came in a prolific spree when he netted in seven different games in March and April.

That red-hot goal run was fundamental in hauling NK Radomlje away from the threat of relegation and into safety.

With Sokler delivering goals, they racked up a 10-match unbeaten streak, securing 22 points from a possible 30.

Sokler has continued his scoring form at Aberdeen, albeit against Highland League opposition – and the real test will come in Europe and domestic action with the Dons when the season starts next month.

Robson said: “You can see how sharp Ester looks.

“I am really pleased with him, although he still needs time to adjust.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Miovski on course for season opener

Sokler was signed to beef up an attack featuring Duk and Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovksi scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Striker partner Duk, a Cape Verde international, also pitched in with 18 goals of his own.

Miovski has missed the opening two games of pre-season as he battles back from an ankle injury.

The striker suffered ankle ligament damage in the penultimate game of last term (3-0 win over St Mirren) and was stretchered off.

Miovski has returned to training and is on course to be fit for the Premiership opener at Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates his third goal against Turriff United to make it 7-0 during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen could be without Duk for a spell in January and February due to international duty.

Former Benfica striker Duk played in the 3-1 defeat of Burkina Faso last month which secured Cape Verde’s qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The finals will run from January 13 to February 11 next year in Ivory Coast.

The Premiership goes into a two-week winter shut-down on January 2, returning on January 19.

But if, as expected, Duk is named in the Cape Verde squad for the tournament, he would still potentially miss up to three weeks of Aberdeen action.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action in his debut against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.

‘It is not so much a system I look at, it is more the type of player’

Robson has utilised a 3-5-2 formation during the pre-season friendlies, a set-up he favoured last season.

That could mean Sokler, Duk and Miovski will battle it out for the two striker slots.

However, Robson insists he is more concerned about players’ abilities and what they can deliver than rigid systems.

Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay (R) and Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

He said: “There are a lot of people who talk about formations and shapes in games.

“But they don’t really look at it in that depth.

“You can have a back three or a back five when you are defending.

“But when you have the ball and are building you might have a back four because one of your wing backs has swung on and moved into a midfield area.

“We like to play in the spaces rather than to actual systems.

“What we do try to do is try to attack in a good rotation where we may have to defend a little bit lower if you are playing against a better side.

“It is not so much a system I look at, it is more the type of player.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience -…
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Calvin Ramsay winning fitness battle to make Preston debut against Aberdeen
Mark Reynolds celebrates netting for Aberdeen against Real Sociedad in 2014.
Mark Reynolds: Group stages of Europe is a game-changer for Aberdeen
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic set to join Trabzonspor
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Israeli defender Or Dadia's European experience would be vital for Aberdeen
Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson's summer signing strategy is paying off, says former Pittodrie striker…
Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson must go into the new season with more…
Aberdeen signing target Slobodan Rubezic
Exclusive: Aberdeen set to land Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic amid competition from clubs around…
Killian Phillips of Crystal Palace. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Loan market can be fruitful for Aberdeen again
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh in a pre-season friendly. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'leader' Nicky Devlin who always delivers a minimum 'seven…