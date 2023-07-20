Summer signing Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen players – old and new – want to beat last term’s Premiership points tally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Summer signing Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen players – old and new – want to beat last term’s Premiership points tally

Aberdeen are closing in on a six-figure deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar, and are pushing for loan deals to land Or Dadia (Hapoel Be’er Sheeva) and Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace).

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin is pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin is pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Summer signing Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen are determined to smash last season’s Premiership points tally in the new campaign.

The Dons finished on 57 points to secure a third-placed finish and European group stage qualification.

Finishing third was worth more than £5 million to Aberdeen in Uefa and SPFL prize payments.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is rebuilding the squad who finished third with a summer transfer window overhaul.

Six signings have already been secured and the Reds are closing in on a six-figure deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

Aberdeen are confident they can beat competition from a number of clubs across Europe to sign the defender from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar.

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Robson has also made bids to secure  loan deals for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia and Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

Hapoel Be’er Sheeva’s preference is a loan deal with an option to buy for Israeli international Dadia who has two years remaining on his contract.

Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.

However, Aberdeen transfer target Tonio Teklic is reportedly set to sign for Turkish club Trabzonspor in a £1 million transfer.

Following Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will turn their attention to other targets.

Devlin: Old or new, Dons players want to top achievements of last season

Right-back Devlin, who signed on a two-year deal this summer, insists a rebuilt Aberdeen are determined to top last season.

He said:  “Every year, regardless if you are new to a club or have been there for a while, you have to try to be better than you were the previous season.

“That has to be the aim.

“That will obviously be difficult for us because of how high the club finished last season.

“There are aspects in the season last year we can now improve on and that’s what we will try to do.

“We will take last year’s points tally and will try to beat that.”

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh in a pre-season friendly. Image: Shutterstock.

Preston friendly a valuable test

Aberdeen kick-off the new campaign with the Premiership opener against Livingston – Dcvlin’s former club –  on Saturday, August 5.

Then, on Sunday, August 13, the Reds host defending league champions Celtic at Pittodrie.

That will be the last domestic game before Aberdeen begin their continental campaign with the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday, August 24.

Aberdeen have already beaten Highland League clubs Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0) in pre-season friendlies.

Devlin started both games.

Preparation for the new season will ramp up considerably with away friendlies against Preston North End on Saturday and Charlton Athletic a week later.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during the pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Devlin said: “Preston and Charlton are probably more realistic in terms of the games we are going to play this season in the league campaign.

“They will be difficult, but we have started implementing stuff the manager wants us to do.

“If we can keep improving on that week-on-week in these pre-season games, by the time the season starts we will be ready to go.”

Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action against Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.

Devlin relishing European challenge

Devlin was the first addition of the summer rebuild when he signed following the expiration of his contract at Livingston.

He is relishing the opportunity to test himself in Europe this season.

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action until mid-December regardless of the outcome of their Europa League play-off.

If the Reds win their play-off tie, they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

However, if they lose in the play-offs, the Dons still drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Aberdeen are guaranteed a minimum of eight European games in the upcoming campaign.

Their play-off opponents will be confirmed when the draw is made on Monday, August 7 at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Devlin said: “For anyone, to play in European football is an attraction.

“Playing in Europe is a big pull for any player because you want to test yourself against the best.”

Seamless integration at Aberdeen

Devlin rejected the offer of a new contract at Livingston to join Robson’s summer rebuild.

The 29-year-old defender insists gelling into the team has been seamless this summer.

And with more signings imminent, that ability to quickly forge bonds within the squad will be key with the start of competitive action looming ever closer.

Devlin said: “It has been fantastic for me at Aberdeen.

“Everyone has made it so easy for me to come in.

“It can be difficult moving clubs at times.

“Going into a different dressing room can be hard when you don’t know anyone.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin warms up before a pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image; SNS.

“However, the boys made it really easy and there are already strong relationships forming all over the park.

“We will need that going into the season.”

