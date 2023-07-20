Summer signing Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen players – old and new – want to beat last term’s Premiership points tally

Summer signing Nicky Devlin insists Aberdeen are determined to smash last season’s Premiership points tally in the new campaign.

The Dons finished on 57 points to secure a third-placed finish and European group stage qualification.

Finishing third was worth more than £5 million to Aberdeen in Uefa and SPFL prize payments.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is rebuilding the squad who finished third with a summer transfer window overhaul.

Six signings have already been secured and the Reds are closing in on a six-figure deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic.

Aberdeen are confident they can beat competition from a number of clubs across Europe to sign the defender from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Novi Pazar.

Robson has also made bids to secure loan deals for Hapoel Be’er Sheeva right-back Or Dadia and Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

Hapoel Be’er Sheeva’s preference is a loan deal with an option to buy for Israeli international Dadia who has two years remaining on his contract.

However, Aberdeen transfer target Tonio Teklic is reportedly set to sign for Turkish club Trabzonspor in a £1 million transfer.

Following Teklic’s imminent move to Turkey, the Dons will turn their attention to other targets.

Devlin: Old or new, Dons players want to top achievements of last season

Right-back Devlin, who signed on a two-year deal this summer, insists a rebuilt Aberdeen are determined to top last season.

He said: “Every year, regardless if you are new to a club or have been there for a while, you have to try to be better than you were the previous season.

“That has to be the aim.

“That will obviously be difficult for us because of how high the club finished last season.

“There are aspects in the season last year we can now improve on and that’s what we will try to do.

“We will take last year’s points tally and will try to beat that.”

Preston friendly a valuable test

Aberdeen kick-off the new campaign with the Premiership opener against Livingston – Dcvlin’s former club – on Saturday, August 5.

Then, on Sunday, August 13, the Reds host defending league champions Celtic at Pittodrie.

That will be the last domestic game before Aberdeen begin their continental campaign with the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday, August 24.

Aberdeen have already beaten Highland League clubs Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0) in pre-season friendlies.

Devlin started both games.

Preparation for the new season will ramp up considerably with away friendlies against Preston North End on Saturday and Charlton Athletic a week later.

Devlin said: “Preston and Charlton are probably more realistic in terms of the games we are going to play this season in the league campaign.

“They will be difficult, but we have started implementing stuff the manager wants us to do.

“If we can keep improving on that week-on-week in these pre-season games, by the time the season starts we will be ready to go.”

Devlin relishing European challenge

Devlin was the first addition of the summer rebuild when he signed following the expiration of his contract at Livingston.

He is relishing the opportunity to test himself in Europe this season.

Aberdeen are guaranteed group stage action until mid-December regardless of the outcome of their Europa League play-off.

If the Reds win their play-off tie, they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

However, if they lose in the play-offs, the Dons still drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

Aberdeen are guaranteed a minimum of eight European games in the upcoming campaign.

Their play-off opponents will be confirmed when the draw is made on Monday, August 7 at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Devlin said: “For anyone, to play in European football is an attraction.

“Playing in Europe is a big pull for any player because you want to test yourself against the best.”

Seamless integration at Aberdeen

Devlin rejected the offer of a new contract at Livingston to join Robson’s summer rebuild.

The 29-year-old defender insists gelling into the team has been seamless this summer.

And with more signings imminent, that ability to quickly forge bonds within the squad will be key with the start of competitive action looming ever closer.

Devlin said: “It has been fantastic for me at Aberdeen.

“Everyone has made it so easy for me to come in.

“It can be difficult moving clubs at times.

“Going into a different dressing room can be hard when you don’t know anyone.

“However, the boys made it really easy and there are already strong relationships forming all over the park.

“We will need that going into the season.”