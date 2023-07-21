Joe Harper: Raiding the Balkan transfer market paying off for Aberdeen

Raiding the Balkan transfer market for quality signings at an affordable prize is really paying off for Aberdeen.

The Dons are closing in on a deal to sign towering 6ft 4in centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian club FK Novi Pazar.

If Aberdeen complete a deal to sign Rubezic, the Serbian will become the fourth Balkan player at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia), Ylber Ramadani (Albania) and Ester Sokler (Slovenia) are already at the club.

Miovski was secured in a £535,000 deal from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer.

He pitched in with 18 goals in all competitions last season and my feeling is that Miovski can top that tally in the upcoming campaign.

A fee of £535,000 is an absolute bargain because Miovski will be worth at least 10 times that figure now.

In the last six months, a host of clubs have been attributed with an interest in Miovski including Lazio, Bologna and Stade de Reims.

Ramadani was also signed for around £100,000 from MTK Budapest last summer.

That is another absolute bargain as the midfielder had an impressive debut campaign with the Dons.

Ramadani is a fully committed player who embodies all the qualities needed to be at a club like Aberdeen – passion, desire, ability and a love of the club.

Both Miovski and Ramadani have been superb signings from the Balkan market.

They are both established internationals who are regular starters for their country.

Miovski would have been set to face England in the Euro 2024 qualifiers last month if he hadn’t suffered a knee injury in the Dons’ penultimate game of last season.

It is early days yet, but striker Sokler seems to be another positive addition having arrived in a £300,000 deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje.

Former Slovenian under-21 international Sokler started his Aberdeen career with a bang.

Sokler has scored five goals in the opening two pre-season friendlies against Fraserburgh (2-0) and Turriff United (9-0).

Those goals came against Highland League opposition and the real test of Sokler will be in the Premiership and Europe.

But he is off the mark quickly which is important for a striker.

Aberdeen had also been hopeful of signing midfielder Tonio Teklic from Croatian top-flight club Varazdin.

However, Teklic looks to be signing for Turkish side Trabzonspor – but I am sure Aberdeen will have other transfer targets they will now focus on.

The Balkans is clearly a market where Aberdeen can land talented, committed players who can strengthen the team.

Skilful players who are also up for a battle and show passion on the pitch.

Aberdeen clearly have a good scouting network and connections in the Balkan countries to land signings from Slovenia, Hungary and hopefully Serbia.

It is important for the club to continue to spread their wings in the search for new signings.

There is a sea of talent out there waiting to be tapped.

The success of Miovski and Ramadani at Aberdeen will also be key in any bid to land future signings from Balkan nations.

Transfer targets will look at Aberdeen and see how well Miovski and Ramadani have done.

They will see they have secured European group stage football by finishing third in the Premiership.

Another key factor is that Miovski and Ramadani often talk about how much they love the club, the city and Aberdeen’s supporters.

Bright future for teen striker Bavidge

I was delighted to see teenage striker Alfie Bavidge score the opening goal in the 2-0 friendly win against Fraserburgh.

The 17-year-old has definitely got the talent and eye for goal to be a real star of the future for the Dons.

Bavidge was prolific at under-18 level last season and was rewarded with some appearances off the bench in Barry Robson’s first team.

He started both friendlies against Fraserburgh and Turriff United.

Bavidge faces intense competition for game time in the new season as the Dons have strikers Bojan Miovski, Duk and Ester Sokler.

However Bavidge clearly has the passion and work ethic to go with his talent which will see him go far.

Hopefully he will continue to get game time with the first team this season, probably off the bench, to build up his experience.

It will just be a case of bringing him on at the right time to continue the teen striker’s development.

The more experience Bavidge gets the stronger position he will be in to really push to make an impact in the first team.

Tougher friendly test against Preston

Aberdeen’s pre-season preparations will really ramp up tomorrow with the friendly clash at English Championship side Preston North End.

It will be a tough game and a vital workout for the Dons.

The game against Preston will give a clearer indication of where Barry Robson’s side are in terms of preparation for the new season.

Hopefully former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay wins his fitness battle to make his Preston debut against the Dons.

Teenager Ramsay has moved to Preston on a season-long loan from Liverpool and is battling back from a knee injury.