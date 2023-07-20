Or Dadia set to complete Aberdeen move; Dons miss out on Tonio Teklic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Or Dadia set to complete Aberdeen move; Dons miss out on Tonio Teklic

Israel international will join the Dons initially on loan with a view to a permanent move.

By Danny Law
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are set to complete the signing of Israeli defender Or Dadia in the next couple of days.

The 26-year-old defender is expected to join the club initially on loan but the Dons will have an exclusive option to buy the player who made his international debut for Israel in a friendly against Malta last September.

The right-back is under contract with Be’er Sheva until the summer of 2025 but the Dons are understood to have agreed a deal with the Israeli club and the move should be finalised in the coming days.

Dadia has scored one goal in 126 appearances for Be’er Sheva, while he played 57 games while on loan at Hapoel Bnei Lod from 2017 to 2019.

Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.

Teklic heads to Turkey

One player who will not be coming to Pittodrie is Tonio Teklic.

The Croatian playmaker is expected to make the move from Varazdin to Trabzonspor in a £1million deal.

The 24-year-old was keen to move to Pittodrie but the Dons were unwilling to pay such a substantial fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips and Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic remain transfer targets for the Dons, who take on Preston North End in a pre-season friendly this Saturday.

More from Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin is pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Summer signing Nicky Devlin: Aberdeen players - old and new - want to beat…
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Striker Ester Sokler is a 'pressing machine' who will deliver goals, says Aberdeen boss…
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women: Clinton Lancaster names Nadine Hanssen new captain, hailing attitude and experience -…
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Calvin Ramsay winning fitness battle to make Preston debut against Aberdeen
Mark Reynolds celebrates netting for Aberdeen against Real Sociedad in 2014.
Mark Reynolds: Group stages of Europe is a game-changer for Aberdeen
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.
Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic set to join Trabzonspor
Or Dadia, left, in action for Israel against Malta in September 2022. Image: Shutterstock.
Sean Wallace: Israeli defender Or Dadia's European experience would be vital for Aberdeen
Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson's summer signing strategy is paying off, says former Pittodrie striker…
Johan Mojica of Villarreal in action against Or Dadia (right) of Hapoel Beer-Sheva during a Uefa Europa Conference League group C match. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson must go into the new season with more…
Aberdeen signing target Slobodan Rubezic
Exclusive: Aberdeen set to land Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic amid competition from clubs around…