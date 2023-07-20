Or Dadia set to complete Aberdeen move; Dons miss out on Tonio Teklic

Aberdeen are set to complete the signing of Israeli defender Or Dadia in the next couple of days.

The 26-year-old defender is expected to join the club initially on loan but the Dons will have an exclusive option to buy the player who made his international debut for Israel in a friendly against Malta last September.

The right-back is under contract with Be’er Sheva until the summer of 2025 but the Dons are understood to have agreed a deal with the Israeli club and the move should be finalised in the coming days.

Dadia has scored one goal in 126 appearances for Be’er Sheva, while he played 57 games while on loan at Hapoel Bnei Lod from 2017 to 2019.

Teklic heads to Turkey

One player who will not be coming to Pittodrie is Tonio Teklic.

The Croatian playmaker is expected to make the move from Varazdin to Trabzonspor in a £1million deal.

The 24-year-old was keen to move to Pittodrie but the Dons were unwilling to pay such a substantial fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips and Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic remain transfer targets for the Dons, who take on Preston North End in a pre-season friendly this Saturday.