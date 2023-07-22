Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation

Centre-backs Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald both face battles to recover from injury in time for the start of the season with boss Barry Robson ready to sign more defenders

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he still aims to sign a “couple of defenders” this summer as he delivered an update on his centre-backs injury problems.

Robson revealed the Dons are close to pushing deals for new signings “over the line”.

The Pittodrie gaffer confirmed centre-back Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald face a battle to be fit for the start of the season.

On loan Liverpool stopper Williams and MacDonald both missed the 2-0 friendly loss to Preston North End at Deepdale.

Williams is suffering from a back injury that has spread into his calves whilst McDonald has a knee injury.

Robson had to field a makeshift back three in the loss to the English Championship club and admits he needs to take in more defensive cover.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back  Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar in a six-figure deal.

However if the Dons can push through a deal for the Serbian that will not be the end of Robson’s backline rebuild this summer.

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We will just have to wait and see if the injured players make the start of the season.

“But hopefully we will have other players in soon to give them a hand.

“We are close to bringing in hopefully a couple of defenders.

“Rhys has had a few issues with his back, going into his calves.

“So he has had to go back and start again with his training regime.

“We don’t know how long that is going to take.

“Angus hurt his knee, but we are hoping he will be back in two weeks-time.

“We are pretty close in getting some players in over the line.”

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Makeshift back three due to injuries

The Dons are confident they will fight off interest from a host of European clubs to land Serbian centre-back Rubezic.

Aberdeen secured the loan signing of Israeli right-back Or Dadia on loan from Hapeol Be’er Sheva just 24 hours before the Preston game.

However Dadia was ineligible to face Preston.

The Israeli international, 26. received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA and will officially become a Dons player upon the completion on the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen are confident the paperwork will be completed in time for Dadia to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday, July 29.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) and coach Steve Agnew during the pre-season friendly at Preston North End. Image: SNS

Due to the absence of Williams and MacDonald Robson was forced to start with a makeshift defensive back-three at Preston.

MacDonald has yet to feature in the pre-season friendlies and on loan Liverpool centre-back Williams has missed the last two matches.

The back-three against Preston was right-back Nicky Devlin, left-back Jack MacKenzie and rookie defender Jack Milne.

Robson said: “We are playing with Nicky Devlin in the middle of a back three so yes we know the situation with the centre-backs.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS

Robson ‘pleased’ with performance

The loss to Preston was the first set-back of pre-season for Aberdeen.

The English Championship club netted twice in the first half through Mads Frøkjær.

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay came on in the 81st minute for his Preston North End debut having recovered from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old has joined Preston on a season long loan from Liverpool.

Ramsay was transferred from Aberdeen to Liverpool in a club record £4.5 million deal last season that could be worth up to £8m for the Dons with achievable add-ons.

Despite the defeat Robson was upbeat about the Dons’ performance.

Preston’s Ali McCann (R) speaks to Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie after the home side go 1-0 up. Image: SNS

He said: “I was really pleased at the sharpness and speed of us.

“We were up against a really good side there.

“We are still a work in progress, but I was really pleased with how we looked.”

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen (R) celebrates making it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Miovski returns after injury absence

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski also made his comeback from injury when introduced as a substitute midway through the second half.

North Macedonian international Miovski had been out for more than two months since being stretchered off with ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren in May.

Summer signing Ester Sokler started against Preston but his pre-season goal scoring streak came to an end.

Sokler, a £300,000 signing, had netted five goals in the opening two friendlies against Fraserburgh (2-0 win) and Turriff United (9-0).

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski during the 2-0 pre-season friendly loss to Preston North End. Image: SNS

Robson said: “It was brilliant to get Bojan back on the pitch.

“I thought Solker was really good as well.”

