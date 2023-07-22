Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed he still aims to sign a “couple of defenders” this summer as he delivered an update on his centre-backs injury problems.

Robson revealed the Dons are close to pushing deals for new signings “over the line”.

The Pittodrie gaffer confirmed centre-back Rhys Williams and Angus MacDonald face a battle to be fit for the start of the season.

On loan Liverpool stopper Williams and MacDonald both missed the 2-0 friendly loss to Preston North End at Deepdale.

Williams is suffering from a back injury that has spread into his calves whilst McDonald has a knee injury.

Robson had to field a makeshift back three in the loss to the English Championship club and admits he needs to take in more defensive cover.

Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from FK Novi Pazar in a six-figure deal.

However if the Dons can push through a deal for the Serbian that will not be the end of Robson’s backline rebuild this summer.

Robson said: “We will just have to wait and see if the injured players make the start of the season.

“But hopefully we will have other players in soon to give them a hand.

“We are close to bringing in hopefully a couple of defenders.

“Rhys has had a few issues with his back, going into his calves.

“So he has had to go back and start again with his training regime.

“We don’t know how long that is going to take.

“Angus hurt his knee, but we are hoping he will be back in two weeks-time.

“We are pretty close in getting some players in over the line.”

Makeshift back three due to injuries

The Dons are confident they will fight off interest from a host of European clubs to land Serbian centre-back Rubezic.

Aberdeen secured the loan signing of Israeli right-back Or Dadia on loan from Hapeol Be’er Sheva just 24 hours before the Preston game.

However Dadia was ineligible to face Preston.

The Israeli international, 26. received a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA and will officially become a Dons player upon the completion on the UK immigration process.

Aberdeen are confident the paperwork will be completed in time for Dadia to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday, July 29.

Due to the absence of Williams and MacDonald Robson was forced to start with a makeshift defensive back-three at Preston.

MacDonald has yet to feature in the pre-season friendlies and on loan Liverpool centre-back Williams has missed the last two matches.

The back-three against Preston was right-back Nicky Devlin, left-back Jack MacKenzie and rookie defender Jack Milne.

Robson said: “We are playing with Nicky Devlin in the middle of a back three so yes we know the situation with the centre-backs.”

Robson ‘pleased’ with performance

The loss to Preston was the first set-back of pre-season for Aberdeen.

The English Championship club netted twice in the first half through Mads Frøkjær.

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay came on in the 81st minute for his Preston North End debut having recovered from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old has joined Preston on a season long loan from Liverpool.

Ramsay was transferred from Aberdeen to Liverpool in a club record £4.5 million deal last season that could be worth up to £8m for the Dons with achievable add-ons.

Despite the defeat Robson was upbeat about the Dons’ performance.

He said: “I was really pleased at the sharpness and speed of us.

“We were up against a really good side there.

“We are still a work in progress, but I was really pleased with how we looked.”

Miovski returns after injury absence

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski also made his comeback from injury when introduced as a substitute midway through the second half.

North Macedonian international Miovski had been out for more than two months since being stretchered off with ankle ligament damage in the 3-0 defeat of St Mirren in May.

Summer signing Ester Sokler started against Preston but his pre-season goal scoring streak came to an end.

Sokler, a £300,000 signing, had netted five goals in the opening two friendlies against Fraserburgh (2-0 win) and Turriff United (9-0).

Robson said: “It was brilliant to get Bojan back on the pitch.

“I thought Solker was really good as well.”