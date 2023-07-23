Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris’ ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris’ ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss Barry Robson

Winger says Aberdeen are not going to settle for third in the Premiership in the new season and aim to 'compete with the big boys' Celtic and Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (L) and Preston's Liam Lindsay in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris (L) and Preston's Liam Lindsay in action. Image: SNS

Winger Shayden Morris has revealed how talks with boss Barry Robson boosted his confidence and left him ready to make an impact in the new season.

The 21-year-old insists words of wisdom and support from Robson have left him in a better place after a frustrating debut campaign for the Dons.

A hamstring injury that required surgery wrecked the winger’s first season at Pittodrie.

Signed on a six-figure fee from Fleetwood Town last summer, Morris has yet to start a Premiership game for the Dons.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, Morris is determined to make this season count.

Morris put in extra work during the close-season to ensure he would hit the ground running.

The winger says Aberdeen will not settle for third in the Premiership and aim to “compete with the big boys” Celtic and Rangers in the upcoming season.

And he is ready to play a major role in that bid – thanks to the support of boss Robson.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (L) celebrates his goal to make it 8-0 during a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS

Morris said: “Last season was tough for me with a few injuries and stuff.

“However I feel like the manager has really progressed me personally, as he has a lot of the boys.

“He has helped me get a lot out of myself and I feel a lot sharper and fitter.

“The manager spoke to me and told me what he wants from me and what he thinks I can do.

“He has given me that confidence and a little boost.

“Everyone needs a little boost sometimes.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (L) and Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Focusing on the future at Aberdeen

So far Morris’ only start for the Dons came in the 4-1 extra-time League Cup win over Annan Athletic on August 30 last season.

He made a further 14 appearances last season but all were off the bench.

Morris accepts it was a disappointing debut campaign but is fully focused on being a key player this term.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris on the ball against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “Some players are different and some can come in and crack on straight away.

“I hoped to come and do that but it was different for me.

“I didn’t really get a run of games going but sometimes it takes time.

“I’m just thinking about the future now and the season coming.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) and coach Steve Agnew during a pre-season friendly match against Preston. Image: SNS

‘Feeling fit, sharp and raring to go’

The initial prognosis on the hamstring injury suffered at the turn of the year was that Morris would be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

However he returned  earlier than anticipated to feature off the bench in four-post split Premiership games.

Rather than rest during the summer Morris did extra work to get ready for the new campaign.

He has played in all three friendlies and started the 2-0 loss away to Preston North End.

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen (R) celebrates making it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Morris said: “I suffered a little hamstring injury and got surgery but it is all good now.

“I didn’t really push it but the way it worked out the physios helped me get back quicker.

“I managed to get a few games in at the end of last season.

“I have been working hard in off season and did  lot of extra work.

“Obviously a lot of the boys that played had that extra rest but I didn’t really want to do that.

“I wanted to come in one of the fittest and one of the sharpest.

“And I feel like I have done that.

“I’m feeling fit, sharp and am raring to go.

“I think I have started off well in the pre-season.

“The game against Preston was a good runabout and good to get some minutes in the legs.

“The result didn’t go our way but it is a pre-season game and getting more minutes is what it’s about.”

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen (L) and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

‘We are not just settling for third’

Aberdeen begin the new campaign with a Premiership clash at Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Last season the Dons finished third to secure European group stage qualification.

Morris insists the Reds will not be settling for third this season and aim to compete with “big boys” Celtic and Rangers.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (centre) is challenged by Preston’s Brad Potts (R) and Kian Taylor during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

He said: “We are not just settling for third and are going to try to compete with the big boys and get as far as we can in Europe.

“And see how far that can take us.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.
Ylber Ramadani: No contact from Lecce despite reports of €1m bid in Italy
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler has a shot at goal during a pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives update on defensive signing targets and injury situation
Preston's Mads Frojkaer-Jensen scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Preston North End 2-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris in action against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris tipped to be 'electric' in new season by boss Barry…
Kilmarnock's Ben Chrisene and Marley Watkins in action at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen winger Marley Watkins signs for Kilmarnock
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell's Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen loan striker Liam Harvey going for goals with home-town side Elgin City
Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Barry Robson hails 'excellent footballer' Or Dadia after Aberdeen confirm Israeli has signed on…
Or Dadia (L) in action for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Lugano's Hicham Mahou (R) during the Uefa Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg clash. Image: Shutterstock
Leighton Clarkson excited to see new summer signings in action for Aberdeen
Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Joe Harper: Raiding the Balkan transfer market paying off for Aberdeen