Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris’ ready to make an impact after inspirational talk with boss Barry Robson

Winger Shayden Morris has revealed how talks with boss Barry Robson boosted his confidence and left him ready to make an impact in the new season.

The 21-year-old insists words of wisdom and support from Robson have left him in a better place after a frustrating debut campaign for the Dons.

A hamstring injury that required surgery wrecked the winger’s first season at Pittodrie.

Signed on a six-figure fee from Fleetwood Town last summer, Morris has yet to start a Premiership game for the Dons.

Contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026, Morris is determined to make this season count.

Morris put in extra work during the close-season to ensure he would hit the ground running.

The winger says Aberdeen will not settle for third in the Premiership and aim to “compete with the big boys” Celtic and Rangers in the upcoming season.

And he is ready to play a major role in that bid – thanks to the support of boss Robson.

Morris said: “Last season was tough for me with a few injuries and stuff.

“However I feel like the manager has really progressed me personally, as he has a lot of the boys.

“He has helped me get a lot out of myself and I feel a lot sharper and fitter.

“The manager spoke to me and told me what he wants from me and what he thinks I can do.

“He has given me that confidence and a little boost.

“Everyone needs a little boost sometimes.”

Focusing on the future at Aberdeen

So far Morris’ only start for the Dons came in the 4-1 extra-time League Cup win over Annan Athletic on August 30 last season.

He made a further 14 appearances last season but all were off the bench.

Morris accepts it was a disappointing debut campaign but is fully focused on being a key player this term.

He said: “Some players are different and some can come in and crack on straight away.

“I hoped to come and do that but it was different for me.

“I didn’t really get a run of games going but sometimes it takes time.

“I’m just thinking about the future now and the season coming.”

‘Feeling fit, sharp and raring to go’

The initial prognosis on the hamstring injury suffered at the turn of the year was that Morris would be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

However he returned earlier than anticipated to feature off the bench in four-post split Premiership games.

Rather than rest during the summer Morris did extra work to get ready for the new campaign.

He has played in all three friendlies and started the 2-0 loss away to Preston North End.

Morris said: “I suffered a little hamstring injury and got surgery but it is all good now.

“I didn’t really push it but the way it worked out the physios helped me get back quicker.

“I managed to get a few games in at the end of last season.

“I have been working hard in off season and did lot of extra work.

“Obviously a lot of the boys that played had that extra rest but I didn’t really want to do that.

“I wanted to come in one of the fittest and one of the sharpest.

“And I feel like I have done that.

“I’m feeling fit, sharp and am raring to go.

“I think I have started off well in the pre-season.

“The game against Preston was a good runabout and good to get some minutes in the legs.

“The result didn’t go our way but it is a pre-season game and getting more minutes is what it’s about.”

‘We are not just settling for third’

Aberdeen begin the new campaign with a Premiership clash at Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

Last season the Dons finished third to secure European group stage qualification.

Morris insists the Reds will not be settling for third this season and aim to compete with “big boys” Celtic and Rangers.

He said: “We are not just settling for third and are going to try to compete with the big boys and get as far as we can in Europe.

“And see how far that can take us.”