Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector reveals why he wanted to stay at Pittodrie longer

Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector has revealed he was desperate to stay longer at Pittodrie.

Jamaican international centre-back Hector joined the Dons on loan from Reading in summer 2013.

The towering defender was a huge hit at Aberdeen but was recalled early by parent club Reading in January 2014.

Hector wanted to remain at the Dons for the rest of the season as he “loved every minute” of his time in the Granite City.

His passion for the club was such just two months after exiting Pittodrie he travelled from England with his family to cheer on the Dons in the 2014 League Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Now 31, Hector insists his time at Aberdeen was a key stage in a career where he would go on to rack up £13 million in transfer fees, joining Chelsea and Fulham.

Hector will come up against the Dons on Saturday when playing for Charlton Athletic in a friendly in London.

On his time at Aberdeen, Hector said: “For my liking, it was too short.

“I wanted to play for the whole season but it was out of my hands.

“ I was also out of contract in the summer and they wanted me to renew.

“The manager wanted to come back and be part of the Reading squad.

“It was a hard one because it was my dream to play for Reading but I enjoyed my time at Aberdeen.

“To go from playing (with Aberdeen) to sitting on a bench was a tough one to take because I had to bide my time at Reading.

“I look back at my time at Aberdeen with great memories.

“For me, Aberdeen was one of the most important loans of my career. I enjoyed every minute of my time there.”

Barry Robson’s influence on Hector

Hector made 20 starts for Aberdeen during his loan period with a further two appearances off the bench.

During his six month loan spell the centre-back played alongside future Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

The defender insists Robson helped with his development at Pittodrie – as he was already showing signs he would become a manager.

Hector said: “Barry was a good guy, so down to earth and he had a lot of time for younger players.

“He really helped me with my game and he wanted to help me improve.

“He was so approachable and I try to do that with the young players now.

“I try to let them in and get to me know me as a person.

“I could see that figure of a coach and manager by the way Barry thought about football.

“As a manager you have to love football and breath it as it is a 24-hour job.

“You have to want to do that side of it.

“The way Barry was as a player coming into the back end of his career you could see the details with him in training and off the pitch.

“You could see the side where he was a manager/coach even at that time.

“He is doing really well at Aberdeen and hopefully that continues for him.”

Hector hails ‘fantastic’ Aberdeen fans

The defender has hailed the Red Army as among the best supporters he has ever played in front of.

So much so he joined them at the 2014 League Cup final to cheer on the Dons to a first trophy win in 19 years.

More than 1,500 Dons fans are set to travel to London to cheer on Aberdeen on Saturday.

There were 1,332 Aberdeen supporters at the 2-0 friendly loss at Preston North End.

He said: “The fans at Aberdeen were one of the best I played for.

“They were fantastic to me and they helped me during my time there.

“On the pitch they supported me, we had such a great following home and away.

“It was probably my first loan at a proper club which had so much history, you don’t realise until how big they are until you get there.

“It is a massive club and the fans were desperate for success and that year they won the League Cup.

“I would have loved to have played in that final.

“I was happy Aberdeen won but it was disappointing to miss out on that game.”

Supporting Dons at 2014 cup final

Hector admits it was bittersweet watching the Dons lift a trophy at Parkhead just two months after he was recalled from a loan spell.

He had played in that League Cup run, in a 5-0 defeat of Falkirk in September 2013.

Hector said: “It was tough. I went into the changing room before the final to wish all the players the best.

“I went to the final with my father and brother. It was a great day out with all the Aberdeen fans who obviously trumped the Inverness fans.

“The club were fantastic by inviting me to the final.”

Aberdeen’s role in rise to multi-million transfers

Within 18 months of leaving Aberdeen the defender went on to sign for Premier League giants Chelsea in a £5m transfer.

Hector would go on to play in the Concacaf Gold Cup final for Jamaica in 2015, losing 3-1 to Mexico.

He had loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

In 2019 he transferred to Fulham in an £8m move.

Hector joined Charlton in January this year and is a key first-team starter.

He said: “The fact I got regular football at Aberdeen really helped me.

“There was a good crop of players who were good to watch and the manager (Derek McInnes) was great for me.

“I loved working with Derek and I still keep in touch with him today.

“I owe a lot to Derek for trusting me and playing me so young.

“He is a great guy and a great manager.

“Centre-back is a tough position to play at that age and at one point he took me out of the team but he was so honest with me.

“I have found out that is rare in football, and looking back I was so lucky to play for a manager like him.

“My time at Aberdeen was fantastic. They looked after me and my family really well.”

Charlton host Aberdeen at The Valley live on CharltonTV at 1pm on Saturday.

