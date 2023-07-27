Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector reveals why he wanted to stay at Pittodrie longer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector reveals why he wanted to stay at Pittodrie longer

Charlton Athletic defender insists his loan spell at Aberdeen was a key part in his rise to landing multi-million pound transfers to Chelsea and Fulham.

By Sean Wallace
Emotional Aberdeen defender Michael Hector applauds the travelling fans at full-time in his final game for the club. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen loan star Michael Hector has revealed he was desperate to stay longer at Pittodrie.

Jamaican international centre-back Hector joined the Dons on loan from Reading in summer 2013.

The towering defender was a huge hit at Aberdeen but was recalled early by parent club Reading in January 2014.

Hector wanted to remain at the Dons for the rest of the season as he “loved every minute” of his time in the Granite City.

His passion for the club was such just two months after exiting Pittodrie he travelled from England with his family to cheer on the Dons in the 2014 League Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Now 31, Hector insists his time at Aberdeen was a key stage in a career where he would go on to rack up £13 million in transfer fees, joining Chelsea and Fulham.

Hector will come up against the Dons on Saturday when playing for Charlton Athletic in a friendly in London.

Aberdeen’s Michael Hector celebrates scoring against Partick Thistle. Image PA

On his time at Aberdeen, Hector said: “For my liking, it was too short.

“I wanted to play for the whole season but it was out of my hands.

“ I was also out of contract in the summer and they wanted me to renew.

“The manager wanted to come back and be part of the Reading squad.

“It was a hard one because it was my dream to play for Reading but I enjoyed my time at Aberdeen.

“To go from playing (with Aberdeen) to sitting on a bench was a tough one to take because I had to bide my time at Reading.

“I look back at my time at Aberdeen with great memories.

“For me, Aberdeen was one of the most important loans of my career. I enjoyed every minute of my time there.”

Michael Hector in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Barry Robson’s influence on Hector

Hector made 20 starts for Aberdeen during his loan period with a further two appearances off the bench.

During his six month loan spell the centre-back played alongside future Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

The defender insists Robson helped with his development at Pittodrie  – as he was already showing signs he would become a manager.

Michael Hector scores for Aberdeen during a loan spell in 2013. Image: SNS

Hector said: “Barry was a good guy, so down to earth and he had a lot of time for younger players.

“He really helped me with my game and he wanted to help me improve.

“He was so approachable and I try to do that with the young players now.

“I try to let them in and get to me know me as a person.

“I could see that figure of a coach and manager by the way Barry thought about football.

“As a manager you have to love football and breath it as it is a 24-hour job.

“You have to want to do that side of it.

“The way Barry was as a player coming into the back end of his career you could see the details with him in training and off the pitch.

“You could see the side where he was a manager/coach even at that time.

“He is doing really well at Aberdeen and hopefully that continues for him.”

Dundee Utd’s John Rankin (centre) gets between Michael Hector and Barry Robson (right). Image: SNS

Hector hails ‘fantastic’ Aberdeen fans

The defender has hailed the Red Army as among the best supporters he has ever played in front of.

So much so he joined them at the 2014 League Cup final to cheer on the Dons to a first trophy win in 19 years.

More than 1,500 Dons fans are set to travel to London to cheer on Aberdeen on Saturday.

There were 1,332 Aberdeen supporters at the 2-0 friendly loss at Preston North End.

Michael Hector in action for Fulham against Leeds United at Elland Road. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “The fans at Aberdeen were one of the best I played for.

“They were fantastic to me and they helped me during my time there.

“On the pitch they supported me, we had such a great following home and away.

“It was probably my first loan at a proper club which had so much history, you don’t realise until how big they are until you get there.

“It is a massive club and the fans were desperate for success and that year they won the League Cup.

“I would have loved to have played in that final.

“I was happy Aberdeen won but it was disappointing to miss out on that game.”

Zaine Francis-Angol of Motherwell (left) is challenged by Aberdeen’s Michael Hector. Image: SNS

Supporting Dons at 2014 cup final

Hector admits it was bittersweet watching the Dons lift a trophy at Parkhead just two months after he was recalled from a loan spell.

He had played in that League Cup run, in a 5-0 defeat of Falkirk in September 2013.

Hector said: “It was tough. I went into the changing room before the final to wish all the players the best.

“I went to the final with my father and brother. It was a great day out with all the Aberdeen fans who obviously trumped the Inverness fans.

“The club were fantastic by inviting me to the final.”

Aberdeen’s role in rise to multi-million transfers

Within 18 months of leaving Aberdeen the defender went on to sign for Premier League giants Chelsea in a £5m transfer.

Hector would go on to play in the Concacaf Gold Cup final for Jamaica in 2015, losing 3-1 to Mexico.

He had loan spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday.

In 2019 he transferred to Fulham in an £8m move.

Hector joined Charlton in January this year and is a key first-team starter.

He said: “The fact I got regular football at Aberdeen really helped me.

“There was a good crop of players who were good to watch and the manager (Derek McInnes) was great for me.

“I loved working with Derek and I still keep in touch with him today.

“I owe a lot to Derek for trusting me and playing me so young.

“He is a great guy and a great manager.

“Centre-back is a tough position to play at that age and at one point he took me out of the team but he was so honest with me.

“I have found out that is rare in football, and looking back I was so lucky to play for a manager like him.

“My time at Aberdeen was fantastic. They looked after me and my family really well.”

Charlton host Aberdeen at The Valley live on CharltonTV at 1pm on Saturday.

Click here to purchase your pass to watch the game.

