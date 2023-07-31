Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits to three way striker selection headache for season opener at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits to three way striker selection headache for season opener at Livingston

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has also confirmed he could move to a back four against Livingston due to a centre-back injury crisis although Angus MacDonald could yet make the season opener

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he faces a striker selection headache ahead of the Premiership opener at Livingston.

Robson says he faces a tough choice on who to start up front at Livi as all three of his strikers are “absolutely flying”.

Bojan Miovski returned to the starting line up in the 3-2 friendly defeat of Charlton Athletic after recovering from an ankle injury.

North Macedonian international Miovski had been side-lined for more than two months after suffering the injury in May.

He marked his first start with a goal against League One Charlton.

Duk also pitched in with an assist at Charlton.

Cape Verde international Duk and Miovski both netted 18 goals last season in all competitions for a combined total of 36 goals.

However £300,000 summer signing Ester Sokler has scored five goals in pre-season to stake a claim for a start.

Bojan Miovski scores against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Robson said: “Duk and Miovski both did well against Charlton.

“It is a bit of food for thought with Ester Sokler coming in and absolutely flying.

“It is a real headache for me at the minute- who plays and who doesn’t.

“Bojan played 60 against Charlton and Duk also started.

“Ester came on for 30 against Charlton. But he played last week.

“It is a real problem I have at the minute as the three of them are absolutely flying.”

Duk of Aberdeen in action with George Dobson of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

MacDonald could make Livingston

Whilst Robson has a welcome attacking headache, he has an unwelcome headache from a defensive injury crisis.

Centre-backs Rhys Williams (back) and Angus MacDonald (knee) are both out injured.

On loan Liverpool defender Williams will definitely miss the season opener at Livingston.

However MacDonald could offer a defensive lifeline by winning his fitness battle for the season opener.

Rhys Williams during a pre-season friendly between Turriff United and Aberdeen at The Haughs. Image: SNS.

Centre-back Jack Milne was taken off injured at Charlton but it was only a tight hamstring and he will be fit for Livi if required.

Aberdeen boss Robson hopes to add defensive reinforcements with a six figure deal for centre-back Slobodan Rubezic agreed with Serbian top flight club Novi Pazar.

Rubzic’s arrival is subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued, ideally before the clash at Livingston.

Jack Milne came off injured against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Contemplating going to a back four

Robson has utilised a three man defence in a 3-5-2 formation during pre-season and for much of the previous campaign.

He refuses to rule out switching to a back four against Livingston to deal with the injury crisis.

Aberdeen summer signing Or Dadia makes his debut against Charlton Athletic in London.<br />Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Robson said: “Angus might train this week so we might have him back.

“He is back on the training pitch running and moving so we will see how he is.

“We don’t know yet.

“Rhys won’t make the Livingston game.

“Nicky Devlin can play anywhere across the back.

“Jack MacKenzie has played lots of games on the left of a back three.

“Jack Milne will be fine. As a centre-back you need 100 to 200 games and Jack hasn’t got that yet.

“But he is learning fast and performed really well against Charlton.

“We might go to a back four – I don’t know, we will have to wait and see.

“We have options.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the friendly against Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

Impressive first half at Charlton

Aberdeen concluded their pre-season friendlies with the win at Charlton Athletic in London.

The game marked the debut of Israel international right-back Or Dadia.

On loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheeva the full-back was introduced mid-way through the second half.

Everything we want to be and everything we worked at we showed in the first half against Charlton.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at the break and Miovski also missed a penalty in the opening 45 minutes.

However Charlton hit back after the break with two goals for a score line that flattered the English third tier outfit.

Robson insists Aberdeen’s first half performance is the level he will demand from his team in the new season.

Michael Hector of Charlton Athletic in action against Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “That’s as good a 45 minutes as you are going to see from any team, how we performed against Charlton.

“However we won’t get carried away as it’s only pre-season.

“But everything we want to be and everything we worked at we showed in the first half against Charlton.”

