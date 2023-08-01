Duncan Shearer: Defensive reinforcements are the priority for Aberdeen this week

Defenders are clearly Barry Robson’s priority at Aberdeen as he finalises his preparations for the opening game of the Premiership season at Livingston on Saturday.

The Dons boss did a terrific job in solidifying what was clearly the team’s Achilles heel when he replaced Jim Goodwin at the end of January.

So I can only imagine how frustrated he must feel to be heading into the weekend with so much uncertainty hanging over his backline.

Consistency of selection was crucial for the Dons in the second half of the season with the back three of Angus MacDonald, Liam Scales and Mattie Pollock performing terrifically well.

The drive of Graeme Shinnie, guile of Leighton Clarkson and goals from Duk and Bojan Miovski received so much attention but the mean streak at the back was arguably even more important in the club’s revival.

The arrival of Rhys Williams was supposed to help maintain that consistency so for the big man to be sitting idle during pre-season must be concerning.

The absence of MacDonald hasn’t helped either but there is some light at the end of that tunnel as he has returned to training and could make his return at Livi this weekend.

But when I look at the last two games and see two full backs in Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin as well as a midfielder turned central defender in Jack Milne it is a little concerning.

I know it’s temporary and with defensive reinforcements such as Slobodan Rubezic coming in the situation will improve.

But Barry will be annoyed at a chance to build that understanding among his new guys at the back has been missed.

Dons look a bigger attacking threat

Saturday’s trip to London to play Charlton showed there is much to be excited about when it comes to the attacking third of the Dons.

The damage was done in a blistering first half performance at The Valley as the Dons raced into a 3-0 lead. They overwhelmed the home side with Duk and Shayden Morris looking sharp.

Aberdeen could have been another couple of goals in front in an impressive 45 minutes with Miovski hitting the post with a penalty before scoring his side’s third goal.

The inevitable changes in the second half made the final score more respectable and while you shouldn’t read too much into pre-season warm-up matches I am sure Barry and his backroom staff made the trip home in good spirits.

The Dons boss has a decision to make though after the impressive pre-season showing from Ester Sokler.

The big man is deceptively quick and has a keen eye for goal.

It’s hard to overlook Duk and Miovski after they scored 36 goals between them next season but the competition for places up front can only help the Dons improve.

With 1,600 Dons fans cheering them on it is clear the feelgood factor of last season has carried over this summer.

If Aberdeen can take all three points from their opener this weekend then it should set the stage for an early season cracker when champions Celtic come to the Granite City for the club’s first home game next week.

Nightingale a good fit for revamped Ross County

I was impressed by what I saw on my first trip to the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday to watch Ross County.

County were well in control in the first half and on course to be handsome winners but a couple of changes from the home side allowed Kelty Hearts to get back into the Viaplay Cup tie.

I wouldn’t have denied the visitors the draw and as group games go a 3-3 thriller was a nice way to round off the group stage.

Saturday was my first chance to see Will Nightingale and I thought he was excellent alongside Jack Baldwin. They look a good, solid unit and they will certainly have to be that when the Staggies start their league campaign at Celtic this weekend.

Going to the league champions on the opening day when they are unfurling their championship flag is a tough assignment for any side.

With Brendan Rodgers back at the helm and the Hoops looking to start the season in style it will be a huge test for Malky Mackay’s side.

Games against Celtic and Rangers won’t define County’s season but I’m sure the manager will be looking for his side to give the Hoops a difficult afternoon.

No clear favourite for the Championship this season

Their League Cup campaign was not a memorable one but Caley Thistle should be going into the Championship season with a degree of optimism.

Billy Dodds’ side put together a terrific late run before falling at the final hurdle and missing out on the play-offs on the final day of last season.

Injuries ultimately cost Inverness in the last campaign and Doddsy doesn’t have the deepest squad in the division by any means.

But I don’t see a clear frontrunner for the title this season and I’m expecting another fiercely competitive Championship title race.

Dundee United have been installed as favourites purely based on the fact they are a big name club and were in the Premiership last season but they have had an indifferent start to the season too.

Queen’s Park are the visitors to Caledonian Stadium for the opening game on Saturday and if Caley Jags cam take all three points against last season’s runners-up they will be off to a good start.