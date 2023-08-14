Aberdeen fan view: Dons are built on a foundation laid by former boss Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons are built on a foundation laid by former boss Craig Brown

Brown would have approved of committed display against Celtic at Pittodrie.

By Chris Crighton
Former Scotland and Dons manager Craig Brown
Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: Shutterstock

Pittodrie’s tribute to Craig Brown was warm and genuine.

Whilst it is true that other areas of the Scottish football landscape were more conspicuously altered by his craft, it should not be forgotten that much of what has been built in Aberdeen over the last 10 years sits on a foundation he laid.

Though Brown gained little tangible return for his efforts as Dons manager, never being quite able to lever a corroded club out of the ninth-place crater it had become wedged in, he stopped the rot, returned credibility, and with the signings of Jonny Hayes, Niall McGinn, Mark Reynolds and Russell Anderson he sourced both the defensive and attacking keystones on which Derek McInnes would later rely.

Even to those whose clubs he never represented, Brown’s ubiquity in the modern football firmament was such a given that it feels strange that he is only now here in memory.

Few gave more for longer.

That length of service tended to see Brown presumed old-school, and though not entirely without cause, he would not have thrived in such a variety of roles were he not an innovator.

Craig Brown as a coach for Scotland and the Dons

As Scotland coach he was an early adopter of the back three – much against a sacred hegemony of 4-4-2 – and as such he would have taken great interest in the Aberdeen line-up read out prior to the applause in his honour.

Fielding a pair of genuine attackers at wing-back, and two certified full-backs in the centre, was the best Aberdeen could do with the resources to hand but was always likely to invite disaster.

So it proved, with Nicky Devlin’s careless header, from a position he would not normally find himself in, ultimately settling the contest.

Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams should make a noticeable difference to this team.

The sooner the better.

