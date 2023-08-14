Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training

Aberdeen centre-back Angus MacDonald today returned to training as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

MacDonald has been ruled out all summer and missed the the first two Premiership matches against Celtic (3-1 loss) and Livingston (0-0).

The 30-year-old was also ruled out of all four pre-season friendlies.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed the defender returned to training on Monday.

However, Robson says MacDonald will need “an intense couple of weeks” in training before he is up to speed.

Robson said: “Angus trains on Monday.

“It is his first day back on the training pitch.

“However, he is going to need an intense couple of weeks to get him up to speed.”

Rhys Williams remains sidelined

On-loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams remains sidelined with a back injury.

Secured on a season-long loan from the English giants, Williams has the missed two Premiership games, and three pre-season fixtures before them, due to injury.

Robson said: “Rhys is a wee bit away still.”