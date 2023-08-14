Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fitness boost as defender Angus MacDonald returns to training

Dons boss Barry Robson confirmed on-loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams is still "a wee bit away" from returning from a back injury.

By Sean Wallace
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald taking part in an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen centre-back Angus MacDonald today returned to training as he steps up his recovery from a knee injury.

MacDonald has been ruled out all summer and missed the the first two Premiership matches against Celtic (3-1 loss) and Livingston (0-0).

The 30-year-old was also ruled out of all four pre-season friendlies.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirmed the defender returned to training on Monday.

However, Robson says MacDonald will need “an intense couple of weeks” in training before he is up to speed.

Angus MacDonald celebrates Aberdeen qualifying for Europe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Robson said: “Angus trains on Monday.

“It is his first day back on the training pitch.

“However, he is going to need an intense couple of weeks to get him up to speed.”

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie (R) and Angus MacDonald during a pre-season training session. Image: SNS.

Rhys Williams remains sidelined

On-loan Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams remains sidelined with a back injury.

Secured on a season-long loan from the English giants, Williams has the missed two Premiership games, and three pre-season fixtures before them, due to injury.

Robson said: “Rhys is a wee bit away still.”

Conversation