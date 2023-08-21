Lewis Ferguson has no doubts Barry Robson will be a success as Aberdeen manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Lewis Ferguson has no doubts Barry Robson will be a success as Aberdeen manager

The midfielder left the Dons to join Serie A side Bologna last year.

By Stephen Kasiewicz 
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates with teammate Nikola Moro after scoring against Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates with teammate Nikola Moro after scoring against Napoli. Image: Shutterstock.

Lewis Ferguson believes Aberdeen manager Barry Robson won’t let standards slip as the Pittodrie club aim to emulate last season’s third place Scottish Premiership finish.

The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Dons before moving to Serie A club Bologna in the summer of 2022.

He experienced Robson’s coaching methods at first hand and was impressed with his tactical thoroughness and motivational techniques.

The Scotland international excelled in a memorable first season in Italy scoring seven times in 32 games in one of Europe’s elite leagues, but hasn’t forgotten his time at Aberdeen.

The Dons have only one point to show for their efforts after the opening two games of the season and Ferguson still follows their progress from afar.

Lewis Ferguson has no doubts Barry Robson will be successful

He said: “I loved my time at Aberdeen.

“I went up there as an 18-year-old boy myself and really grew into a man.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the club and the people that work there.

“I always keep an eye out for them, if they’re on the telly and I have time I put the game on.

“I still want them to do really well and support them.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match
Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson and Napoli’s Amir Rrahmani in action in a Serie A match. Image: Shutterstock

“There’s not many guys from the team I was with but I still keep in touch with them every now and then.

“I had a great relationship with everybody at Aberdeen.

“It was great to see last season that they were so successful.

“I know Robbo (Barry Robson) very well, I can only wish him the best.

“He’s a top guy, a really demanding guy but I hope he does really well in his managerial career.

“I worked with him when Derek McInnes was the manager, he was a coach and then took over with Paul Sheerin (as caretaker) for a while.

“I got a wee taste of what his training was like and how he wanted to play the game.

“He had a good playing career and he has standards.

“He knows what it takes to be successful and I have no doubts he’ll do well.

“I’m pretty sure as a player he would have demanded a lot of himself and he will be the same now as a manager.

“He will have an idea of how he wants to play the game and he will want to be successful.”

Lewis Ferguson has been capped six times by Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is prepared to be patient as he aims to become a regular for Scotland.

The former Aberdeen midfielder enters the new Serie A campaign as one of Bologna’s key players.

After a superb opening season in the Italian top flight the 23-year-old is keen to establish himself as a national team mainstay.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is spoiled for choice in the middle of the park with Callum McGregor (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Manchester United) and Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) all competing alongside Ferguson for starting places.

National team aspirations

The Hamilton-born player featured in a more advanced role in Italy last term and has set his sights on adding to his six international caps with Euro 2024 qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain in September and October.

He said: “I want to play as much as I possibly can.

“I understand the guys in there are playing at a top level at the moment – that’s fine, that’s no problem.

“I am happy to be in and around it, there is a good feeling in the squad.

“I will hopefully be in the squad for many years to come.

“One of the reasons that I moved to Italy was to improve.

“The only way I am going to get into the Scotland team is by improving.

“I think over the past year or so I have done that.

“I just want to continue to get better and better and have a good international career.”

‘We want to be a nation that is at every major tournament’

After an unprecedented four consecutive European qualification group victories there is a growing belief that Scotland will be present at the finals in Germany next year.

Ferguson added: “We are on a good run at the minute and there is a good feeling about the place.

“Our aim in this campaign is obviously to get to the Euros.

“We want to be there and we want to be a nation that is at every major tournament.

“So to do that we need to improve as a group and as individuals.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and the players in the national team.

“There are all top professionals, all really good players, it is great to be involved at the minute.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action for Aberdeen Women in the Scottish Women's Premier League
'I want to go out there and show what I can do': Keeper Faye…
Barry Robson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson calls for 'bravery' in possession in crunch Euro showdown with…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card from referee David Munro. Image: SNS.
Ref watch: What did our refereeing expert make of the big calls in Aberdeen's…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dave Cormack says Aberdeen could make up to four more signings before transfer window…
Bayley Hutchison scoring against Rangers which made it 1-1 - but Aberdeen were beaten 5-1.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster accepts Dons ran out of steam in 5-1 defeat…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County to host Aberdeen in Viaplay Cup quarter-final
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has had BK Hacken scouted. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson began deep dive on BK Hacken on bus back from…
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson hopes Champions League experience can help Aberdeen overcome BK…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-0 against Stirling Albion. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Leighton Clarkson's latest stunner for Aberdeen proved to be very important one
Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson celebrate Devlin's second goal in the 3-1 win against Rosenborg on Thursday. Image: PA
Richard Gordon: A week to remember for Scottish clubs in Europe

Conversation