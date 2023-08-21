Lewis Ferguson has no doubts Barry Robson will be a success as Aberdeen manager

Lewis Ferguson believes Aberdeen manager Barry Robson won’t let standards slip as the Pittodrie club aim to emulate last season’s third place Scottish Premiership finish.

The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Dons before moving to Serie A club Bologna in the summer of 2022.

He experienced Robson’s coaching methods at first hand and was impressed with his tactical thoroughness and motivational techniques.

The Scotland international excelled in a memorable first season in Italy scoring seven times in 32 games in one of Europe’s elite leagues, but hasn’t forgotten his time at Aberdeen.

The Dons have only one point to show for their efforts after the opening two games of the season and Ferguson still follows their progress from afar.

Lewis Ferguson has no doubts Barry Robson will be successful

He said: “I loved my time at Aberdeen.

“I went up there as an 18-year-old boy myself and really grew into a man.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the club and the people that work there.

“I always keep an eye out for them, if they’re on the telly and I have time I put the game on.

“I still want them to do really well and support them.

“There’s not many guys from the team I was with but I still keep in touch with them every now and then.

“I had a great relationship with everybody at Aberdeen.

“It was great to see last season that they were so successful.

“I know Robbo (Barry Robson) very well, I can only wish him the best.

“He’s a top guy, a really demanding guy but I hope he does really well in his managerial career.

“I worked with him when Derek McInnes was the manager, he was a coach and then took over with Paul Sheerin (as caretaker) for a while.

“I got a wee taste of what his training was like and how he wanted to play the game.

“He had a good playing career and he has standards.

“He knows what it takes to be successful and I have no doubts he’ll do well.

“I’m pretty sure as a player he would have demanded a lot of himself and he will be the same now as a manager.

“He will have an idea of how he wants to play the game and he will want to be successful.”

Ferguson, meanwhile, is prepared to be patient as he aims to become a regular for Scotland.

The former Aberdeen midfielder enters the new Serie A campaign as one of Bologna’s key players.

After a superb opening season in the Italian top flight the 23-year-old is keen to establish himself as a national team mainstay.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is spoiled for choice in the middle of the park with Callum McGregor (Celtic), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Manchester United) and Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) all competing alongside Ferguson for starting places.

National team aspirations

The Hamilton-born player featured in a more advanced role in Italy last term and has set his sights on adding to his six international caps with Euro 2024 qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain in September and October.

He said: “I want to play as much as I possibly can.

“I understand the guys in there are playing at a top level at the moment – that’s fine, that’s no problem.

“I am happy to be in and around it, there is a good feeling in the squad.

“I will hopefully be in the squad for many years to come.

“One of the reasons that I moved to Italy was to improve.

“The only way I am going to get into the Scotland team is by improving.

“I think over the past year or so I have done that.

“I just want to continue to get better and better and have a good international career.”

‘We want to be a nation that is at every major tournament’

After an unprecedented four consecutive European qualification group victories there is a growing belief that Scotland will be present at the finals in Germany next year.

Ferguson added: “We are on a good run at the minute and there is a good feeling about the place.

“Our aim in this campaign is obviously to get to the Euros.

“We want to be there and we want to be a nation that is at every major tournament.

“So to do that we need to improve as a group and as individuals.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the staff and the players in the national team.

“There are all top professionals, all really good players, it is great to be involved at the minute.”