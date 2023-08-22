Jamie McGrath is signing number TEN for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Jamie McGrath is signing number TEN for Aberdeen

Republic of Ireland international has signed a two-year deal with the Dons after leaving Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Third
Jamie McGrath has signed a two-year deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC
Jamie McGrath has signed a two-year deal with Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Jamie McGrath on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, who was on loan at Dundee United last season, joins the Dons from Wigan Athletic having opted to cancel his contract with the English League One side.

Republic of Ireland international Jamie becomes the 10th new signing of the summer transfer window at Pittodrie and will be available to play in Thursday’s Europa Leauge play-off match against Hacken subject to international clearance.

Dons boss Barry Robson said: “Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league.

“His creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad.

“We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”

McGrath, who has previous experience in Scotland with St Mirren, will wear the number seven shirt this season.

The new Don said: “I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead”, said Jamie.

“The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team.

“It’s a really exciting challenge and I want to be part of something special here.”

Dons hoping to complete a signing hat-trick

Richard Jensen in Gornik colours. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath is expected to be joined at Pittodrie by Senegal striker Pape Habib Gueye and defender Richard Jensen with the Dons close to completing deals for both.

Former Senegal U20 international Gueye is close to agreeing a deal to join the Dons for a six figure sum from Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League club but has found first team action limited recently.

The striker’s move to Pittodrie will be subject to international clearance and visa checks which means he will be unlikely to feature in the Europa League play-off.

Finnish international centre-back Jensen is also expected to join Aberdeen in a £400,000 deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze.

It is understood the Dons are already at the stage of seeking a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA for the 27-year-old, which will clear the way for him to travel to the north-east for a medical and to complete his move to the Dons.

Left-sided centre-half Jensen has been at Gornik Zabrze since last summer, having previously turned out for Dutch sides Twente and Roda.

