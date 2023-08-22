Jamie McGrath is signing number TEN for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Jamie McGrath on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, who was on loan at Dundee United last season, joins the Dons from Wigan Athletic having opted to cancel his contract with the English League One side.

Republic of Ireland international Jamie becomes the 10th new signing of the summer transfer window at Pittodrie and will be available to play in Thursday’s Europa Leauge play-off match against Hacken subject to international clearance.

Dons boss Barry Robson said: “Jamie is an international player who brings with him good experience of the league.

“His creativity, quality of passing and goal contributions will add another dimension to our midfield, and he has the right mentality to fit into our squad.

“We look forward to working with Jamie and giving him the platform to showcase the ability he has.”

McGrath, who has previous experience in Scotland with St Mirren, will wear the number seven shirt this season.

The new Don said: “I’m really delighted to get the deal done and I’m excited about the season ahead”, said Jamie.

“The size of the club sells itself and the way the manager wants to play suits me so hopefully I can add something to the team.

“It’s a really exciting challenge and I want to be part of something special here.”

Dons hoping to complete a signing hat-trick

McGrath is expected to be joined at Pittodrie by Senegal striker Pape Habib Gueye and defender Richard Jensen with the Dons close to completing deals for both.

Former Senegal U20 international Gueye is close to agreeing a deal to join the Dons for a six figure sum from Belgian First Division club K.V. Kortrijk.

Gueye has a year remaining on his contract with the Belgian Pro League club but has found first team action limited recently.

The striker’s move to Pittodrie will be subject to international clearance and visa checks which means he will be unlikely to feature in the Europa League play-off.

Finnish international centre-back Jensen is also expected to join Aberdeen in a £400,000 deal from Polish club Gornik Zabrze.

It is understood the Dons are already at the stage of seeking a governing body endorsement (GBE) from the Scottish FA for the 27-year-old, which will clear the way for him to travel to the north-east for a medical and to complete his move to the Dons.

Left-sided centre-half Jensen has been at Gornik Zabrze since last summer, having previously turned out for Dutch sides Twente and Roda.