Willie Miller: Aberdeen can overcome BK Hacken if they reproduce second half levels from Gothenburg

Aberdeen can overcome BK Hacken if they reproduce the level of performance displayed in the second half in Gothenburg.

Barry Robson’s Dons face the Swedish side at a sold-out Pittodrie in the Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday.

It is a match of huge significance for the Dons as victory will secure qualification for the Europa League group stage.

And Aberdeen have the quality to progress at the expense of the Swedish champions.

They may have had to produce a dramatic late comeback to draw 2-2 in Sweden, but, over the piece, I felt they were the better team in the first leg.

Now with home advantage they can see off Hacken at Pittodrie.

Hacken were okay in the first half and deserved their lead at the break.

However, in that opening 45 minutes, Aberdeen were far too open and allowed Hacken those opportunities.

When Aberdeen got their act together, Hacken looked very ordinary.

The Dons displayed real quality in the second half in Gothenburg, and boss Barry Robson will be looking for a repeat of that level and intensity in the return.

Hacken won the Swedish title, but on the evidence of those second 45 minutes, if Aberdeen can bring their top game at Pittodrie, I’m confident they will triumph.

The only issue is BK Hacken have players who can score goals, so the defence must be on a sure footing.

And they certainly weren’t on a sure footing in the 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

Aberdeen were way below par against St Mirren and the European tie in Sweden looked to have affected them.

However, balancing European football with the domestic campaign is something they will have to learn to deal with… and quickly.

If you want to play for a top team competing in Europe, you must be able to cope with the demands of playing on two fronts.

Playing in Europe can take a toll and sometimes performances can dip after a Continental tie, which is why the Aberdeen squad needed to be stronger for this season.

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action until December, so the games are going to come thick and fast.

Whether that is in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided with the clash against Hacken on Thursday.

The Dons have sport scientists and a team behind the squad to make sure they are in the best shape physically and mentally to balance Europe with domestic action.

Aberdeen’s target is to play regularly in Europe and they have to be able to deal with the demands that inevitably come with that.

There have been a lot of players signed during the summer transfer window and not much time to work with some of them.

So there are reasons for the below-par performances at St Mirren and Livingston.

Aberdeen’s form so far this season has been mixed.

The good bits have been very positive and the bad bits definitely need worked on.

The manager will know that and will be working on fixing it.

However, time is not Robson’s friend at the moment because the European games are upon us already.

It looks as though there is still a lot of work to be done with the new players that have come in to Pittodrie.

The hectic game schedule makes it difficult to do that.

Securing Europa League group stage qualification would be fantastic for the supporters, club and players.

Aberdeen supporters have sold out Pittodrie for the clash with Hacken.

There is that enthusiasm from fans as they see the investment made in the squad over the summer.

Now it is down to the players to show what they are capable of by winning the tie.

Then the excitement and anticipation will ramp up even further when the draw for the group stages is made.

Hopefully the Dons will be in the draw for the Europa League groups, and not the Conference League.

Jensen will be a strong signing

New Aberdeen signing Richard Jensen was introduced off the bench for his debut in the second half of the 2-2 draw at St Mirren.

The centre-back came on with around half-an-hour remaining of the match, which is not much time to fully assess him.

However, from that initial appearance, the indications are Jensen can be a top performer for Aberdeen this season.

He looks to be a powerful left-sided centre-back.

Jensen has a strong pedigree having been capped nine times by Finland.

With international performances comes a self-belief and confidence – something that is fundamental to being a successful defender.

Jensen signed for the Dons on the eve of the Europa League play-off first leg against Hacken in Gothenburg.

The Dons succeeded in registering him before Uefa’s 11pm deadline the day before the first leg closed.

He was an unused substitute in Sweden, but could feature in Thursday’s second leg at Pittodrie.

The Dons’ recruitment from overseas club has been pretty successful in recent years.

Jensen, who was signed from Polish club Gornik Zabrze, appears to be another strong addition.