Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo vows to go on the attack at Aberdeen

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has vowed not to change his approach as his side looks to beat Aberdeen to the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Swedish champions were held 2-2 by the Dons in the first leg of the play-off last week in Gothenburg following an end-to-end encounter.

Hogmo had reportedly stated his side would be more pragmatic in the second leg at Pittodrie but the 63 year-old insists his side plan is to attack Barry Robson’s side on their own turf.

He said: “Scoring goals is out strength and we have to attack. That is what we always do.

“If you look at the last game we did a lot of good stuff for long periods of the game. At the same time there are some things we have to do better and we have been working on that.

“The way we defend, when to press and when to drop off, is what we have been working on.

“You always learn from a game and both teams will have for sure.

“It’s good to be back in Scotland, it always is to be here. It’s a football country but we feel confident.”

Heavy loss on last visit will not affect Swede’s return to Pittodrie

Hacken were beaten 5-1 on their last visit to Pittodrie two years ago in the Conference League but Hogmo insists his side’s last visit to Scotland will have no bearing on their return.

The Hacken boss said: “It’s two years and one month since we were here last time and we were fighting at the bottom of the league.

“We have one player left on this trip from that trip and it is the goalkeeper (Peter Abrahamsson).

“Since then we have been winning the cup and the league and qualified for the group stage of the Conference League at least so we’re confident coming here to fight for the Europa League.”

On the 5-1 defeat two years ago Hogmo said: “When you have been coaching at the top level for 30 years you have some pain and much happiness in your body.

“In this business you always go to the next game and the next training session. The most important game has not been played. That is tomorrow.

“I hope there will be a lot of noise because I love it. We had it in the derby with 20,000 three days ago. There is a good fan culture in Sweden and we’re used to it.”

Sadiq will play at Pittodrie

Ibrahim Sadiq is set to play his final game for the club tomorrow before completing a move to AZ Alkmaar.

Hogmo insists his player will start the game.

He said: “He is ready and he will play right winger tomorrow. He is one of the front players who has been performing well.

“On the other side we have Amor Layouni, who has been performing fantastic since coming here. He’s dealing to our way of playing but he is taking steps with every game.”