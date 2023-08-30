Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo vows to go on the attack at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo vows to go on the attack at Aberdeen

Swedes in confident mood they can beat the Dons in Europa League play-off.

By Paul Third
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen in 2021. Image: SNS.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during the 5-1 loss to Aberdeen in 2021. Image: SNS.

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has vowed not to change his approach as his side looks to beat Aberdeen to the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday.

The Swedish champions were held 2-2 by the Dons in the first leg of the play-off last week in Gothenburg following an end-to-end encounter.

Hogmo had reportedly stated his side would be more pragmatic in the second leg at Pittodrie but the 63 year-old insists his side plan is to attack Barry Robson’s side on their own turf.

He said: “Scoring goals is out strength and we have to attack. That is what we always do.

“If you look at the last game we did a lot of good stuff for long periods of the game. At the same time there are some things we have to do better and we have been working on that.

“The way we defend, when to press and when to drop off, is what we have been working on.

“You always learn from a game and both teams will have for sure.

“It’s good to be back in Scotland, it always is to be here. It’s a football country but we feel confident.”

Heavy loss on last visit will not affect Swede’s return to Pittodrie

BK Hacken keeper Peter Abrahamsson. Image: SNS

Hacken were beaten 5-1 on their last visit to Pittodrie two years ago in the Conference League but Hogmo insists his side’s last visit to Scotland will have no bearing on their return.

The Hacken boss said: “It’s two years and one month since we were here last time and we were fighting at the bottom of the league.

“We have one player left on this trip from that trip and it is the goalkeeper (Peter Abrahamsson).

“Since then we have been winning the cup and the league and qualified for the group stage of the Conference League at least so we’re confident coming here to fight for the Europa League.”

On the 5-1 defeat two years ago Hogmo said: “When you have been coaching at the top level for 30 years you have some pain and much happiness in your body.

“In this business you always go to the next game and the next training session. The most important game has not been played. That is tomorrow.

“I hope there will be a lot of noise because I love it. We had it in the derby with 20,000 three days ago. There is a good fan culture in Sweden and we’re used to it.”

Sadiq will play at Pittodrie

BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq is set to make his final appearance for the club at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Ibrahim Sadiq is set to play his final game for the club tomorrow before completing a move to AZ Alkmaar.

Hogmo insists his player will start the game.

He said: “He is ready and he will play right winger tomorrow. He is one of the front players who has been performing well.

“On the other side we have Amor Layouni, who has been performing fantastic since coming here. He’s dealing to our way of playing but he is taking steps with every game.”

