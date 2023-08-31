‘Architects of our downfall again’: Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on Europa League group stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Architects of our downfall again’: Aberdeen fans react as the Dons miss out on Europa League group stage

Barry Robson's side have the consolation of a place in the groups of the Europa Conference League.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected at full time against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s bid to reach the Europa League group stage was ended by a ruthless BK Hacken at a packed Pittodrie.

Barry Robson’s side have the consolation of a place in the groups of the Europa Conference League, but it was a disappointing night for the Dons.

Ibrahim Sadiq, in his last appearance for the Swedes before completing a £3.5million move to AZ Alkmaar, made the difference with a first-half brace to put Hacken 2-0 up at half-time.

A Bojan Miovski penalty had the Dons fans dreaming of another comeback against the Allsvenskan outfit, but an Amor Layouni penalty following a foul by Slobodan Rubezic on Sadiq ensured it will be Hacken who are playing in the Europa League this season.

The Dons fans admitted their side were second best on an eventful evening at Pittodrie.

John Moar wrote: “Sadiq was the difference, took his goals well and the difference was 1-0 down Duk has to take his one-on-one and in the second half at 2-1 down how has Miovski missed that? Morris poor and the subs poor for me.”

BK Hacken’s Ibrahim Sadiq scores the opening goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Kevin Tarras wrote: “Beat by a better team. Aberdeen failed on missed opportunities. Onwards and upwards.”

Tom Gibson said: “Architects of our own downfall again. They were there for the taking tonight but with that defending, we’ll not win anything. Robson needs to sort his tactics out and sharp.”

Craig Sweetin felt the Dons could have no complaints after a below-par display, saying: “Abysmal. We absolutely got what we deserved. You can’t pass up two one-on-one chances like Duk and Miovski had at this level and expect to win.”

Kevin Main: Don’t take your chances you don’t win games simple and that’s what happened tonight.”

 

The BK Hacken fans arriving at Pittodrie ahead of the match. Image: SNS.

Defensive tactics questioned

James McGarry was one of the Aberdeen players who emerged with credit after an impressive display, particularly in the first half.

Lee Sutherland wrote: “Shocking decision to take McGarry off! At least swap him for Hayes not Duncan!”

Duncan Bain was unhappy with the tactics deployed by manager Barry Robson.

He wrote: “That was very very disappointing! Three at the back is no use!”

Matt Wilson added: “Not sure about the tactics, but difference was one very good player. At least McGarry, McGrath and Jensen look useful.”

The Aberdeen fans cheer the team on against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Conference League could be a blessing in disguise

It has proven to be a disappointing week for Scottish clubs in Europe with the Dons, Rangers, Hibernian and Hearts all losing their respective European ties – and with heavy defeats.

Rangers went down 7-3 on aggregate against PSV Eindhoven, Hibernian lost 8-0 over two legs against Aston Villa and Hearts were knocked out of the Europa Conference League by PAOK 6-1 on aggregate.

Rory Ford wrote: “At the end of the day like Rangers last night, money might be good but Europa League clearly not our level.

“We have Morris they have Sadiq, that difference says it all. What’s more alarming is we failed to score one goal in open play in 98 minutes. Especially after two one-on-ones is frustrating. Passing still looks poor in final third not to mention decision making.”

It was a packed Pittodrie for the second leg of the Europa League play-off against BK Hacken. Image: SNS.

Steven Aitkenhead agreed, adding: “Not good enough however a similar story with the rest of Scotland’s clubs in Europe this time.”

Aberdeen fans during a UEFA Europa League play-off second leg clash with BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Paul ‘Dougie’ Arnott wrote: “There will be games where we’ll create one chance and win the game. Tonight we created about 10 and fluffed them all. Still got the Conference League to look forward to which realistically we will have a better chance of winning a game.”

Calum Wright added: “Thank you for saving us from the worst Europa League group stage performance in history. Conference League is where it’s at anyway.”

Aberdeen’s Europa League group stage dream over after 3-1 loss to BK Hacken

More from Aberdeen FC

Dons boss Barry Robson looks dejected after BK Hacken's Ibrahim Sadiq made it 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
'We let Hacken off the hook' - Aberdeen boss Barry Robson frustrated following Europa…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath looks dejected during the Europa League play-off clash with BK Hacken. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Europa League group stage dream over after 3-1 loss to BK Hacken
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Revealed: The sides Aberdeen could meet in the Europa League or Conference League groups
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Race against clock for Clint Lancaster as Aberdeen Women boss determined to improve squad…
Jonny Hayes is ready to face Hacken. Image: SNS
Jonny Hayes chasing Europa League glory with Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson challenges players to be Europa League history makers
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo vows to go on the attack at Aberdeen
CR0041934 Reporter, Paul Third. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Another of the Gothenburg Greats, John McMaster will be available for interview on Monday 3rd April at Pittodrie Stadium. John will be promoting his new book McMaster & Commander  the Business of Winning. Pictured is John with the Cup Winners Cup and his new book 3rd April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John McMaster backs Aberdeen to grasp Europa League group stage chance
Jeff Hendrick in action for Reading earlier this year. Image: PA.
Aberdeen in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan
Brodie Greenwood in action for her former club Aberdeen Women.
Former Aberdeen Women youngster Brodie Greenwood keen to learn after Hearts switch

Conversation